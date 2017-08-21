Merger Of Equals: Linde Shares More Attractive Relative To Praxair

Completion is expected to be in the second half of 2018 subject to many conditions.

My angle here is viewing the business combination as a special situation. I will not focus on whether Praxair (NYSE:PX) or Linde (OTCPK:LNEGY) (OTCPK:LNAGF) [ETR:LIN] as independent companies are good investments. Both Linde with $36B and Praxair with $38B are large caps and call the transaction a merger of equals.

The business combination

On June 1, 2017, Praxair and Linde have announced a definitive business combination agreement, providing for a combination of their businesses under a new Irish holding company called Linde plc. Linde’s business will be brought under the new holding company through an exchange offer. Immediately after the settlement of the exchange offer, Praxair is planned to merge into Linde plc. In case the business combination is successful, one share of Praxair will be converted into one share of Linde plc and one share of Linde will be exchanged for 1.54 shares of Linde plc. You can see the potential post-combination in the following picture:

The combined shareholders would be the former Praxair shareholders and the Linde shareholders who exchanged their shares. You can read more about the background and how this deal came to happen here. For example, already in 2015, representatives from Linde and Praxair met. The merger presentation gives a quick overview and summarizes the key terms as follows:

Current upside consideration for Linde shares

Praxair shareholders have no appraisal rights in connection with the merger. On the other hand, Linde holdouts have the chance of a better consideration. Shareholders of Linde, who did not tender their shares into the exchange offer, have appraisal rights if after the combination Linde plc would initiate certain reorganizations to get rid of the remaining minority shareholders in Linde AG (see picture above). Linde plc could for example make a domination and/or profit and loss transfer agreement and a cash merger squeeze-out or a corporate squeeze-out, depending on how much shares get tendered.

An example of how valuable those German appraisal rights can be is the tender offer for Stada (OTCPK:STDAF) (OTC:STDAY) [ETR:SAZ] shares. The low acceptance rates of the first and now successful second offer to tender Stada shares may be partially explained by holdouts hoping for more money via appraisal rights. The recent, second, sweetened tender offer was for €66.25 per share. After announcing success, the share price of Stada jumped above the offer price, from a discount to the offer previously (see chart from Google Finance).

In contrast to Linde plc getting at least 75% of Linde shares (as a condition), the private equity buyers of Stada set a threshold of just 63% and they got to 63.85%. 75% are required for a domination and profit and loss pooling agreement and even more to get rid of the minorities in a squeeze-out. The price offered to Stada shareholders may have been low. Activist fund Elliott got involved. I would also expect a jump in the price of Linde's holdout shares, but not as much as in Stada's case. Game theory may be useful here. Enough other shareholders have to tender in the first place.

At the effective time of the combination, the value of 1.54 shares of Praxair would equal the value of one tendered share of Linde. Or said differently, the share price of Linde divided by the price of Praxair should be 1.54. Charting the quotient of both share prices and comparing it to the exchange ratio shows Linde is trading at a discount to the consideration (below 1.54 shares of Praxair).

Important to note for US holders maybe is that the sponsored level 1 ADRs of Linde (LNEGY) cannot be tendered. Each ADR represents one tenth of a Linde share.

The ADR program will be terminated on September 29, 2017. ADR holders "may present their ADRs to the depositary for cancellation and receive the underlying Linde shares upon the payment of all applicable taxes and/or governmental charges and a fee of no more than $5.00 per 100 ADRs in accordance with the deposit agreement." Due to the low fee and the work required to cancel one's ADRs, I think the ADRs should trade at a small discount to the Linde commons.

Comparing the upside of ADRs and Linde commons trading on Xetra shows them trading at near the same discount to the exchange offer consideration.

The spread is subject to change as the prices change of course. Including the cancellation fee of probably $0.50 per 10 ADRs (=1 Linde share) leads to the Linde commons being more attractively priced at the time of making the calculation below.

Those are the spreads without dividends. Until close, Praxair (quarterly) and Linde (annually) are expected to pay dividends with record dates and payment dates set in accordance with past practice. Those payments can influence the relative attractiveness of both shares with the exchange ratio fixed at 1.54. I have estimated the following dividends:

Linde can increase the ordinary amount of its 2017 annual dividend by what is assumed to be the pro rata amount of Praxair’s dividends for each three-month financial quarter of financial-year 2018, ending prior to the closing date. These assumptions require a joint forecast or assessment by Linde and Praxair. If the combination is then delayed beyond the joint expected closing date, Praxair will pay no further dividends for 2018 per the exchange offer prospectus. Based on my assumptions, I calculate a higher payout for Linde's shares scaled to the Praxair equivalent. This is another reason why Linde shares should not trade at a discount to 1.54 times the share price of Praxair.

With an expected closing date in the second half of 2018, the annualized return of about 4.3% is at the moment not overly attractive for a pure spread trade (long Linde/short Praxair). On the other hand, including dividends in the calculation improves the attractiveness of the trade by about 1% absolute and annualized. For calculating the annualized return including dividends, I have used my expected ex-dividend dates as payment dates for both the short and long leg.

Simply buying Linde without shorting Praxair would improve the annualized return marginally. This is because you would have to pay the dividends on the short leg starting in September 2017 before probably receiving the Linde dividend in May 2018.

Downside of Linde's shares if the deal breaks

Extensive work by the financial advisers to justify the exchange ratio has been done (here and here). I encourage you to read it. Although the results may be biased, it can still be helpful to come up with an estimate what the companies may be worth.

Due to the long period since the confirmatory public announcement of the business combination in August 2016, it is difficult to find an undisturbed price for Linde. The price has just been disturbed by the potential transaction extending for so long. Goldman Sachs for example calculated an adjusted undisturbed price for Linde based on the share price on August 15, 2016 (“the unaffected price on the last trading day before the confirmatory public announcement of the anticipated business combination”) and the performance of the DAX 30 since then. I am not bold enough to make such a claim. The DAX may be the best benchmark it could find, but with its diverse industry groups, I do not see a strong causal correlation to Linde. I cannot find the adjusted undisturbed price and therefore no downside estimate with two decimals if the deal breaks.

To at least give some perspective on where Linde is trading now, it is instructive to look at the multiples. Linde has historically been trading at a discount to Praxair based on the EV/EBITDA multiple using historical trading prices relative to historical broker consensus estimate (see below).

Source: Historical Trading Multiple Analysis by Perella Weinberg S4/A page 156

At the moment, Linde is still trading at a discount to peers, as shown in the following table:

Credit Suisse's selected companies analysis for example came to implied exchange ratios of 1.333x to 1.672x, putting Linde at a three turns discount to Praxair.

The multiples do not imply downside for Linde relative to the peers if the deal breaks. This says nothing about the absolute valuation though. Praxair had an interesting slide in its presentation for the Q2 2017 conference call. As you can see, the value of the industry has been increasing compared to the S&P 500.

Linde recently confirmed the outlook for 2017. Based on the multiples, Linde looks like a good alternative compared to Praxair, although some discount seems to be warranted based on the historical prices. I see no reason why Linde has to necessarily trade down relative to Praxair if the deal breaks. But there is uncertainty for sure.

Deal risk

There are several conditions which have to be met for this business combination to be successful.

They need the approval of both the shareholders. At least 75% of all Linde shares must be tendered into the exchange offer. As of December 31, 2016, about 78% of Line shares were owned by institutional investors.

The majority of Praxair shares outstanding (not just the shares present at the meeting) have to be voted in favor at the special shareholder meeting on September 27, 2017. Abstentions and non-votes are therefore the same as votes against the proposal. As of August 8, 2017, directors and executive officers of Praxair as a group beneficially owned approximately 1% of the outstanding shares. About 87% is owned by institutional investors.

On the regulatory side, approvals by the antitrust authorities in the European Union, the United States of America, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Russia, Canada and Mexico are required.

There are also material adverse change conditions among other customary conditions.

With combined pro forma revenues of about $29B, the combined company would become the industrial leader.

The termination fee is €250M. Tough scrutiny is to be expected. The companies also expect some divestitures and have set limits based on sales and EBITDA.

"But there is a threshold that stated that if it exceeds $3.7 billion in sales or $1.1 billion in EBITDA that that is a reopener for either side to leave the deal if they wanted. But what that most likely means is that we would obviously evaluate the circumstances at that time and make a decision. But I think it was prudent really in any transaction because the answer is not any level of divestitures would be acceptable because there has to be some level that would cut so much into the value created in this field, the synergy potential in this deal that it would make the deal not pragmatic." - CEO, Praxair (June 2, 2017)

It is tough to come up with a likelihood for the business combination to be successful. The industrial gases business is a local business. Even after the combination, they expect the landscape to remain fragmented and intensely competitive, because they compete in many areas with both global and supraregional players with an over-the-fence supply as well as customers with their own captive supply. Some customers can simply buy their own plants. Which means there will always be a certain amount of competition. This could make the regulators more lenient.

Conclusion

The long case for Linde was not discussed. On the event-driven side, I believe mergers of small banks provide better opportunities for small investors at the moment (see my articles).

On the other hand, Linde/Praxair have ample liquidity and can be traded in size. With the low cost of borrowing Praxair shares and, in my opinion, the low downside, this deal has some potential as a spread trade. Linde trades at a discount based on EV/EBITDA to Praxair.

As this is a 100% stock deal, going long Linde could also be the better alternative compared to buying Praxair shares. If the combination is successful in the future, one could buy Praxair at a discount by buying Linde now. Switching from Praxair to Linde could also be worth it.

