The #1 Risk To Berkshire Hathaway (2017 Edition)

A modified version of Berkshire's #1 risk is also explored, related to Buffett's success and the growth in Berkshire's cash position.

FAANG stocks have potentially reduced the #1 risk to Berkshire Hathaway, yet they also have taken on similar risks as they've grown.

The #1 risk to Berkshire Hathaway was explored in 2014 and the present article takes a look at "then vs. now" and provides an insightful update.

Berkshire Hathaway seems to be virtually indestructible, but it's always smart for investors to explore the risks of any investment.

I'm long Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) and that means I'm constantly looking for how it might fail. I'm looking for weakness. Most of all, I'm looking for deeper understanding of one my largest holdings. On a basic level, is there any reason to sell? Or perhaps, maybe there are smart reasons to buy?

Back in May of 2014, I wrote The Number 1 Risk To Berkshire Hathaway. I explored several risks including the following to Berkshire:

Financial Meltdown Risk

The Grim Reaper Risk

Bench Strength

Too Big To Fail

These are fully explained in the previous article so just reference that for all the details. I started to talk about the biggest risk this way:

First, let's orient. In 1990, Berkshire had a net income of $447 million, and in 2013, it had a net income of just under $15 billion. That's a 23-year compound annual growth rate of over 16%. If you think I'm going to say that Berkshire cannot keep up a 16% CAGR, then you're wrong. I think it's possible. But, is it probable? That's hard to say, but I believe that Berkshire could continue to enjoy a CAGR of 10% or higher for the next 10-15 years.

In other words, the biggest risk to Berkshire is not the lack of growth. Instead, it's strong growth. Although that's counterintuitive, consider this:

At one trillion dollars will there be calls for new laws and regulations for such a monstrous company? Will there be whispers of anti-trust and monopoly power? Will the "little guy" on the street bang the drum to dismantle or destroy a company that controls unfathomable wealth? Will, envy, greed and jealousy become the zeitgeist in the next 10-15 years where Berkshire becomes the example of excessive growth with cash hoarding?"

I go on to break this out:

Legal constraints

New regulations

Political attacks

Investor backlash

Corporate wealth taxes

When you get big, the target on your back grows and grows, right along with your success. And how has that growth been? How are things looking? Here's what I forecasted for Market Capitalization for Berkshire back in 2014 based on a simple 10% CAGR:

With a 10% CAGR, that would make Berkshire a $1-trillion dollar company by 2027, if not sooner.

Right now, we're looking at a market cap of about $440B. Not surprisingly, this is ahead of schedule, so to speak since that's greater than the $413B that the simple 10% CAGR indicated.

You might be wondering how Berkshire compared to other companies in 2014 in terms of market value. Here's how that looked:

You can see that Berkshire was #5, #5, #5, #4, respectively, for the four quarters of the year.

And, here's what 2017 looks like so far:

Berkshire is still holding #5 and #5 for Q1 and Q2 of 2017, so no real movement there. But also, no loss of position either; holding steady.

From this point of view, I don't see an increased risk to Berkshire due to market capitalization. While it's absolutely bigger and has grown, Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) have remained strong or have grown much stronger, relatively speaking. This is a financial reflection of the "FAANG" we've been hearing about.

I believe that the success of FAANG stocks actually has reduced the #1 risk to Berkshire, which bluntly can be thought of as being too big. If this doesn't make sense, again, please review my previous article on this topic.

Since FAANG has gone wild, investors, regulators, officials, hedge funds, and more, have turned their attention away from Berkshire for now. In essence, the success of technology stocks over the last two years has helped keep Berkshire Hathaway a bit under the radar.

But, we are not out of the woods yet. One "problem" that Berkshire faces right now is a tremendous cash pile. Warren Buffett would very much like to invest the nearly $100B cash pile into stocks, or better entire companies, that provide high rates of return with a durable advantage. The bull market and low interest rates are making capital deployment Buffett-style more difficult. And don't be fooled, this is how Buffett thinks:

"I hate cash," Buffett said in an interview that aired Friday on "Squawk Box," one day before Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. "I mean we are investing," he said. "But [cash] is a holding position until you find something else. But the very fact that interest rates are that low makes it hard for us to buy other things because other people buy things with borrowed money, and borrowed money is so cheap." He added: "If we are competing with equity money against slim equity plus a lot of debt, we're at a disadvantage."

When times are good, and when credit is cheap, cash really drags on you. It will not kill you but it will harm performance. So, too much cash is hardly the end of the world.

Note that if there is a sudden problem in the market, or perhaps even a crash, Buffett will have an unbelievable advantage holding so much cash, especially if credit markets dry up for private equity. Berkshire's superior position also applies to institutions with credit access now, but not strong cash positions.

Interestingly, while the success of FAANG stocks seems to have reduced the market cap risk per my argument above, I believe that low interest rates and easy credit have increased the #1 risk. The reason is that "easy money" has forced Buffett to keep more and more money as straight up cash. As the cash builds up, so does the greed of outsiders and that is risky. Just ask Willie Sutton:

Because that's where the money is."

Again, just as a huge market cap draws attention, scrutiny and greed, so does a large and growing pile of cash. Cash piles are a blessing and curse, as the largest holders of cash would likely tell you (e.g., AAPL, MSFT, Google, PFE, CSCO, ORCL).

Of course, I would rather own a company with large piles of cash than not. But I do believe there might be too much of a good thing for some of these companies, including our focus here today on Berkshire Hathaway. It's not preposterous to think that too much cash is a risk. A huge pile of cash draws attention just like a giant size market cap attracts attention.

Summary: I still believe that Berkshire Hathaway's #1 risk is size. Back in 2014, my thesis was that the "size risk" was directly related to market capitalization, but the success of FAANG stocks has moderated my feelings. However, I now see another risk with size, this time related to holding cash.

Berkshire Hathaway is at risk of lower returns due to holding cash, but that's not a serious negative. With a recession, this would be a blessing. Instead, holding an ever-growing pile of cash attracts unwanted outside attention. That's a very similar risk to an ever-growing market capitalization.

Note: I am long BRK.B and have no intention of selling. I do not believe that the #1 risk to Berkshire Hathaway (i.e., "size" and "growth") should prevent investment in Berkshire. It's a wonderful company but I believe we should always be looking for problems, issues and risks, so we understand our investments better. I'd rather be safe than sorry. Besides, I believe this quest for understanding reveals new ways of thinking. That makes us better investors, helps us sleep better at night and helps us reach our goals more effectively. Better to be rational and a bit skeptical than hopeful and ignorant.

