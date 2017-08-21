Resolute Energy: More Giant Wells And Lower Costs On The Way

Management found a way to increase the already great results more. 12-month production of 400 KBOE to 600 KBOE depending upon the well is a reality. Improvements to follow.

Resolute Energy (REN) is going to grow very fast and profitably. The market has focused on lower oil prices and thrown the baby out with the bath water. To make matters worse, Resolute Energy has a fair amount of debt that Mr. Market also does not like. But fast growing low-cost production should change the market perception sooner rather than later. Management has figured out how this company will thrive in the future even if the industry just survives.

Source: Resolute Energy Investor Presentation August 2017.

Not only are the initial results outstanding, but the wells continue to produce at a decent rate. These are some of the best results in the Permian. Even the short ones produce about 400 MBOE in one year. So the company recovers its well costs in a relatively short time and cash flow can rapidly build.

Source: Resolute Energy Investor Presentation August 2017

Management is still improving upon the results shown above. So while the market is concerned about the debt load and the lower selling price, the market has not factored in lower costs due to the continuing operational improvements and the lower interest costs per BOE. This probably means there is a decent speculative investment opportunity. The market should revalue the stock as operations continue to improve.

Changing to well pairs could temporarily delay some completions until the new operational process is well entrenched. So a temporary hitch due to switching to the newer completion techniques should be expected. It may provide a buying opportunity if the market gets too upset with a perceived production miss.

This company has no fear of credit line redeterminations. Any time a company produces wells that regularly pay back within a year and offer fantastic IRRs, the credit market will be open for business. This is the kind of company that creditors like to lend to as long as management shows some proper cost controls.

Source: Resolute Energy Investor Presentation August 2017

Operating expenses have dropped tremendously as the relatively high cost Aneth leases become a lesser percentage of production. Management's plans to sell the Aneth projects would result in a significant drop in production costs on top of the much lower costs shown above. The 2016 first quarter is mostly Aneth field production. The latest quarter is now mostly Permian production. With depreciation is running around $10 BOE, this company has some of the lowest cash costs as well as total costs (and hence breakeven costs) in the industry.

Not only are margins improving but those margins show the potential to keep pace with the oil price weakness. This company has some of the best leases in the Permian. The Reeves County location is excellent and the results prove it. This company will have profitable wells long after a fair amount of the industry begins to lose money.

Sales prices before commodity gains held steady, but the margin before commodity gains increased substantially when compared to the second quarter last year. Lower operating costs and administrative costs per BOE accounted for much of the margin gain. Large wells are efficient just by being large.

While the market is fixated on how much lower commodity prices can go, management is working on increasing volumes to make up for margin contractions. So far, the company has more than enough volume increases to counter the lower commodity pricing. Therefore, management will be reporting increasing profits and cash flow. That trend could easily continue this year unless commodity prices crash and stay crashed.

Source: Resolute Energy Second Quarter 2017, Earnings Press Release

The results shown above demonstrate that this company does not need to drill many wells to increase production. In fact, production increased more than 20% over the first quarter and that pace can be reasonably expected to continue throughout the year. Permian production alone increased 33% over the first quarter. Permian production reached nearly 24 KBOED during the month of July. Aneth production remained at about 6 KBOED. Even adjusting production for the sale of Aneth, management stands a good chance of exiting the year with 40 KBOED. Fourth-quarter cash flow annualized will probably be about one-third to one-fourth of debt. The timing of the start of production of these large wells could influence that materially. But cash flow should be able to properly service the debt next year.

Operating results improved tremendously. The lower lease operating expenses show in a lower total cost increase when compared to the year before. Production may have more than doubled, but lease operating expenses were not close to keeping pace with the production increase.

Management did a similarly good job in holding the line on administrative costs. The story is similar with the interest costs. Interest costs did not grow nearly as fast as production. So the interest charge per BOE is also dropping quickly. That cost is becoming a much less competitive hindrance.

Source: Resolute Energy 10-Q, Second Quarter 2017.

Cash flow provided by operating activities more than doubled on the statement. But the results are far better than that. Cash flow at the six-month period was actually negative in 2016 until the commodity derivative settlement gain is considered. So the improvement from approximately cash flow USED by operating activities of $25 million to cash flow PROVIDED by operating activities of about $50 million before commodity derivative settlements is far more dramatic. The cash flow improvement of $75 million in one year gives investors a very rough idea of the potential of these large wells.

Management is still outspending its cash flow by a mile. But the rapid cash flow improvement could end that practice during fiscal year 2018. Plus management has reported receiving several acceptable bids for the Aneth project. The sale of that project will add substantially to company liquidity. Management expects negotiations will yield a substantial announcement in the third quarter.

Source: Resolute Energy 10-Q, Second Quarter 2017.

The income from operations swung to a profit from a loss. Interest expenses actually declined as the company has rearranged its finances to take advantage of the steadily improving financial health. Commodity derivative gains provided about 70% of the reported income. But the company was profitable before that derivative gain. Not many companies in the industry are reporting income. This company is one of the few that is reporting income. The large increasing production ensures that the company will be reporting even larger income from operations in the future.

As production rises, the debt load becomes far more manageable and much less of a competitive risk. So the future cash flow will enable this company to be safer than the balance sheet may look. The excellent acreage gives the company tremendous operating leverage. Management plans to drill a Wolfcamp C well in the current quarter. A success in that interval will open up a lot more development opportunities for the company. There are several more intervals that management has not yet explored. These current leases could keep management busy for a very long time.

The stock has pulled back along with the industry. But current commodity price concerns are overdone with this issue. The financial leverage is significant but declining. For those investors comfortable with the leveraged balance sheet, the outstanding operational results make this company worth consideration. There is every chance that this company could begin generating free cash flow next year despite the ambitious development schedule.

The continuing operational improvements could make management guidance conservative. Wells are already significantly outperforming the assumptions of management. So the exit rate could be materially higher than management is currently forecasting. The stock price should easily recover from the pullback and hit new highs next year. Management will be reporting some giant improvements each quarter both financially and operationally for the foreseeable future.

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor, and this article is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell stock. All investors are recommended to read all the filings of the company and the press releases to assess for themselves whether or not this company fits their investment risk profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.