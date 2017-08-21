I Am Selling One Half Of My Praxair Position

The price of Praxair (NYSE:PX) stock has tripled off its 2008 bottom. In my opinion, that pin action reflects not only the outstanding long term financial performance of the company, but also its nearer term efforts at product line extension, the rising demand for industrial gases from multiple industries and the possible synergies from the merger with Linde AG. However, the company’s products are economically sensitive and the benefits from the Linde combination may not be manifest for two to three years. So while I think that the long term fundamentals for the company are above average, I believe that its current stock price more than adequately reflects any improvement over the next three years. To be clear, I own the stock. I intend to maintain a position in the stock. But I believe the stock has reached a sufficiently generous valuation to prompt taking some money off the table.

First, let me provide a little background on my approach to equity valuations. I use a valuation model that creates a ‘valuation envelope’ for each stock I follow. That ‘envelope’ is something akin to Bollinger Bands except its computation doesn’t involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope’s ‘width’ (its boundaries) is a function of the company’s financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E’s and the stock’s beta.

The lower boundary of that ‘envelope’ (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio’s cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. (sell high, buy low). As calculated by my model, PX has moved into its Sell Half zone.

Second, below are a few stats which support the notion that Praxair’s stock is generously valued.

PX Industry S&P HIST EPS GROWTH (3-5 y) 4.0% 16.0% 7.1% NET MARGIN 15.0% 6.0% 9.8% RETURN ON EQUITY 29.0% 13.0% 15.9% DEBT/EQUITY 62.0% 32.0% 41.7% PRICE/EARNINGS 23 16 18.8 PRICE/SALES 3.5 1.3 2.51 PRICE/BOOK 6.1 2.5 3.26 PRICE/CASH FLOW 13.9 10.7 13.5 PEG RATIO 2 2 2

Data courtesy of Zacks’ and Value Line

While PX clearly produces superior results in the categories of Net Margins and Return on Equity, its recent earnings growth versus the industry is not that impressive. And when the valuation measures are considered, any premium the company deserves because margins and ROE is more than well reflected in price.

Third, given the economic sensitivity of PX’s business, the only way that I can get its stock value above current levels to get earnings higher than the level that they have been stuck at for the last five years. And to do that, the assumption has to be that there will be no economic slowdown/recession beyond 2018/2019.

I believe that assumption is, at the very least, problematic because (1) in historic terms, the current economic expansion is already long in the tooth and (2) to the degree that the economy has recovered, it has been at a historically subpar secular growth rate which I believe is a direct function of the excessive growth in the federal budget and deficit as well as the most extraordinarily irresponsible monetary policy in my memory.

In my opinion, neither of those are going to change for the better anytime soon. While I believe that Trump’s deregulation efforts will ultimately have a positive impact on the long term secular growth rate of the economy, his foot in the mouth disease seems to daily lessen the opportunity to enact fiscal reform and, hence, improve the long term prospects for the economy. Even if, Trump/GOP got lucky and passed some fiscal reforms, I don’t believe it will be sufficient to forestall a normal cyclical economic downturn.

In addition, to the extent that monetary policy may normalize (i.e. interest rates up, Fed balance sheet unwound), it would, in my opinion, be a big negative for stock prices.

Finally, while I am not a technician, I do think that a picture can be worth 1000 words. PX stock has already made one unsuccessful attempt to trade above current valuations; and that was at a time much earlier in the current economic cycle. At this time, I don’t foresee a strong enough economic performance from Praxair going forward to push prices above this resistance level.

Chart courtesy of Investools.

I own PX stock. I believe that the company will prove able to provide above average earnings and dividend growth in the long term (operative words). However, I also believe that much of that is reflected in current price and that, at best, the stock is dead money for the next three to five years. My price discipline tells me to sell a portion of this holding to raise cash at market highs. On Monday, I will sell one half of my position.