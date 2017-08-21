5-Year TIPS Will Reopen August 24; Is It Worth A Look?

The after-inflation yield is currently running at 0.11%, up from -0.049% at the originating auction in April.

The U.S. Treasury will auction $14 billion Thursday in a reopening auction of CUSIP 912828X39, creating a 4-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security.

This TIPS, which was originally auctioned on April 20, carries a coupon rate of 0.125%. The original auction resulted in a real yield (after inflation) to maturity of -0.049%. Yes, that was a negative number. This week's auction should generate a more attractive yield, but will it be good enough to warrant an investment?

CUSIP 912828X39 is currently trading on the secondary market, so it will be easy to track its value in the days before the auction. The best source for this is Bloomberg's Current Yields page, which posts real-time prices and yields. As of Friday, this TIPS was trading with a real yield to maturity of 0.11% and a price of about $100.80 for $100 of par value.

Keep in mind that this TIPS will carry an inflation index of 1.00721 on the settlement date of August 31, which will slightly increase the adjusted price for investors, while also increasing the amount purchased.

Since the original auction, the Treasury's estimated real yield on a full-term 5-year TIPS rose as high as 0.33% on July 10, but has since fallen by about 17 basis points to 0.16%. (Full-term yields will be slightly higher than a 4-year, 8-month term.) Here is the yield trend over the last four years:

Inflation breakeven rate. A full-term 5-year nominal Treasury is currently yielding 1.77%, resulting in an attractive 5-year inflation breakeven rate of 1.61%. That is low enough to make a 5-year TIPS more attractive than a 5-year nominal Treasury, but breakeven rates have risen off the deep lows of early 2016. Here is that trend over the last four years:

Yes or no on this 5-year TIPS reopening? This week's auction will certainly get a more attractive result than the originating auction, which happened to fall at the year's low point for 5-year real yields. I'd say judging purely by inflation breakeven rate, this TIPS is a buy versus a nominal 5-year Treasury. But that 5-year maturity means there are other equally safe shorter-term alternatives you should look at:

Series I Savings Bond. With a fixed rate of 0.0%, the I Bond will slightly under-perform a 5-year TIPS, but the I Bond has advantages of flexible maturity, deferred federal income taxes and better deflation protection. When a 5-year TIPS has a yield advantage of less than 0.25%, I'd opt for the I Bond over the TIPS.

With a fixed rate of 0.0%, the I Bond will slightly under-perform a 5-year TIPS, but the I Bond has advantages of flexible maturity, deferred federal income taxes and better deflation protection. When a 5-year TIPS has a yield advantage of less than 0.25%, I'd opt for the I Bond over the TIPS. 5-year bank CDs. Best-in-nation federally insured bank CDs carry an interest rate as high as 2.35%, which pushes the inflation breakeven rate to 2.19% for a full-term 5-year TIPS. With a bank CD, you lose the inflation protection, but you get a more predictable return and better deflation protection.

Best-in-nation federally insured bank CDs carry an interest rate as high as 2.35%, which pushes the inflation breakeven rate to 2.19% for a full-term 5-year TIPS. With a bank CD, you lose the inflation protection, but you get a more predictable return and better deflation protection. 1-year bank CDs. You can find 1-year bank CDs with interest rates as high as 1.6%. These are above-market 'promotional rates' designed to pull in customers, and are worth a look for short-term cash. Inflation protection doesn't need to be a priority when you are looking out only one year.

In summary, I think this TIPS reopening is worth watching as the August 24 auction date approaches. In my case, my TIPS ladder has an opening for 2022, so I'm mildly interested in this auction. But the yield would need to rise substantially to make it really interesting. The auction closes for noncompetitive bids at noon on Thursday. I will be posting the auction results shortly after the 1 p.m. close. Follow me on SeekingAlpha for real-time updates.

Here is a history of all 4- to 5-year TIPS auctions since 2007:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.