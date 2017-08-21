Avoid Acacia

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) had a meteoric rise in 2016. Followed by a disastrous fall in late 2016 that has led to many investors questioning management. The stock reached a high of $128.73 in September 2016, and has been as low as $40 in recent weeks. This is a massive move considering the stock opened at only $29 in May of 2016. While management has continued to talk of the benefits of silicon PIC technology, it has continued to fail to produce the numbers. Acacia has lowered guidance in its last two quarters from what the Street expected going in. The situation has become one of fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. The stock has taken many big hits from short sellers due to this fact.

While the company does have a number of strong products, it is heavily dependent on China and its volatile revenue. Also, a recent quality issue led to a material guidance miss in Q2 2017. Revenue was down from $116.2M in Q2 of 2016 to just $78.9M in Q2 of this year. So, even though guidance was lowered, management missteps resulted in a miss anyway. CEO Raj Shanmugaraj said after Q2 that:

"We cannot really comment on the other vendors outside of our largest NAND in China because we are not being any broad order inputs improvement from them."

ACIA has lost major customers from China that may return, but the area has volatile revenues that could take many quarters to materialize.

A manufacturing issue in Q2 2017 has caused lots of additional downward pressure on the stock and mistrust of the name. Two of the company's main products had a defect, with 1,300 AC400 units and 5,000 CFP units being defective. Short term this hurts revenues modestly, but longer term, it could hurt customer confidence. Some of the negative sentiments have been echoed by industry experts. Needham's Alex Henderson notes:

"We are trimming our estimates to reflect the negative pre-release and trimming our target price to reflect the combined impact of the miss and estimate cuts, as well as the hit to investor confidence in the stock and likely in management."

Paul Silverstein from Cowen agrees with that sentiment, adding that customers are likely to seek second sources for any products. This is due to the result of this manufacturing issue and the resultant slowdown in Q2. With industry pundits neutral on the name in the shorter term, you would expect to see continued weakness for some time.

However, the main reason to pass on ACIA at the moment is its valuation relative to competitors. Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) trades at an impressive 8.27 EV/EBITDA, Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) at just 7.58 and Acacia at 12.53. Both of these other names are priced for essentially no growth, but have had revenues decline less in 2017 compared to ACIA. Price to book for ACIA is 3.5 while OCLR is at just 2.7. Considering OCLR is also a leader in 400G and higher technology, it seems like a crazy premium on ACIA. FNSR has more potential to make an acquisition as well, and OCLR is a more attractive takeover target. ACIA may have marginally better technology resulting in higher gross margins (mid 40s vs. mid 30s to low 40s), but also higher R/D expenses going forward. When China returns to growth late Q4 or early in 2018, OCLR is my pick as the company to benefit most from that growth. ACIA will continue to have lumpiness as a newer company, as it attempts to forge lasting relationships. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is a potential customer come 2018 for ACIA, but in the Q2 conference call, it dampened any hope for 2017 revenue there. Hyperscale web players are not significant yet for ACIA, but it's possible in the future it could be a larger driver.

I would want to see the stock cross above its 200-day moving average before I become interested in it technically. That would most likely coincide with a better earnings report later this year or early in 2018. Insiders will continue to sell at these levels, and shorts are continuing to pressure the name. The stock has failed a few attempts to get over that level in 2017 and will be an important level to watch going forward as it levels off in the next few months. In the meantime, I suggest being long OCLR or LITE to take advantage of the opportunities those two names offer over ACIA. Acacia will rebound in the future, but it is a name I believe should be avoided until management proves itself first. The old adage the trend is your friend should be heeded in this name, as it looks forward to 2018 for a return to form.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.