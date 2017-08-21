Get A 9% Yield With Gap

Gap (GPS) is holding up quite well relative to other retailers when it comes to the company's operational results. A strong dividend yield and a healthy balance sheet make Gap worthy of a closer look by income focused investors, who can use options to boost their income further.

Unlike many other retailers Gap was able to beat the analyst estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line:

Revenues coming in lower than in last year's second quarter was the result of store closures, which is a big positive, and, even better: Gap's comps were up one percent year over year. The sales decline due to store closures is not problematic -- closing down unprofitable stores actually helps the company's margins, and higher comps at existing locations means that those stores (which have stable fixed costs) produce higher operating earnings due to increasing gross profits.

Since Gap was also able to increase its gross margin (the company has now done so four quarters in a row), it is not surprising that Gap's net earnings came in way ahead of what analysts were expecting.

With comps rising slightly and margins holding up well Gap is performing much better than many of its retail peers -- the best performers in an inexpensive industry are worth a closer look for sure.

GPS Dividend data by YCharts

Gap hasn't increased its dividend in a while now, but due to the share price decline Gap's shares are still yielding 4.1% right now, which is more than twice as much as the broad market's 1.9% dividend yield. For income focused investors Gap thus could have some merit, especially since the dividend seems quite save for the foreseeable future:

Gap's operating cash flows totaled $490 million in the first six months of the current year, which was less than in the previous year's H1, but that wasn't due to an earnings drop, but rather due to changes in inventory levels, as well as due to a change in other cash flows. When we exclude those factors, operating cash flows would have been up year over year.

Since free cash flows totaled $270 million in the first half of the year, the dividend payments during the first six months were well covered by cash flows, as the dividends totaled $180 million in that time frame.

When we account for that fact that annual free cash flows are usually back loaded (i.e. fourth quarter FCF is higher than the quarterly average due to holidays shopping season), the annual payout ratio drops even further below 70% -- that means that the dividend looks sustainable for the foreseeable future.

GPS data by YCharts

In the meantime Gap has also been repurchasing shares, which has made the share count drop by 20% over the last five years. These share repurchases do not only increase Gap's earnings per share number (due to earnings being distributed over a smaller number of shares), they also mean that the company's total dividend payout has declined, as dividends have to be paid to a smaller number of shareholders. Since this increases the safety of Gap's dividend, buybacks are beneficial for those seeking share price gains as well as for those looking for income.

For income seekers option strategies may be utilized to increase one's yield further:

When we look at Gap's option chain, we see that the call options with a strike price of $24 that expire in March 2018 trade at $1.55 right now. If an investor would sell one such option contract (which covers 100 shares), he would receive an additional $1.55 per share in income on top of the dividend payments, that will total $0.46 through March. That means a total income of $2.01 per share over the next seven months, which is a 8.9% absolute return (or 16% on an annualized basis). The downside of employing such a strategy is that shares can get called away if they breach above $24, which means the upside is limited. For investors seeking income primarily such a strategy can still be a good choice though.



If the option with the strike price of $23 would be sold, the total income through March 2018 would be 2.67 per share, or 12% on an absolute basis (in just seven months). On the other hand the upside would be even more limited, and shares could easily get called away.

Takeaway

Gap is closing down unprofitable stores, but keeps its comps growing. Due to strong profitability, a healthy balance sheet and high cash flows the company looks good from a financial standpoint.

With a dividend yielding more than four percent Gap is a compelling income investment, and if option strategies are used, the income one can derive from Gap grows even higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.