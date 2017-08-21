Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The top three positions are Owens Illinois, Diebold Nixdorf, and CommScope Holding, and they add up to ~55% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers’ US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Roepers’ US long portfolio increased marginally from $958M to $973M. The number of holdings decreased from 20 to 19. The top three holdings are at 54.54% while the top five are at 81.55% of the US long assets: Owens Illinois, Diebold Nixdorf, Commscope Holding, Eastman Chemical, and Arris International plc.

Atlantic Investment Management’s annualized returns since 1993 are impressive at ~20%. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Stake Disposals:

Harman International: Last November, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) agreed to buy Harman International for $112 per share (all-cash) and the transaction closed in March, thus eliminating this position. It was a top five 12% of the US long portfolio position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $67 and $96 and tripled the following quarter at prices between $66 and $89. There was a ~25% reduction in Q3 2016 at prices between $70 and $88 and that was followed with a ~30% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $77.50 and $111.

Note: Harman had seen a previous roundtrip in the portfolio. It was Roepers’ third-largest position at ~18% of the US long portfolio as of Q4 2014. The entire position was eliminated the following quarter at prices between $96 and $143. The original stake was from 2012 with the bulk purchased in Q2 2013 in the mid-$40s price range. Roepers harvested huge long-term gains.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT): GT was a large (top five) ~11% of the US long portfolio stake as of last quarter. The original position was from Q1 2013 when ~1.2M shares were purchased at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Q1 2015 saw a huge ~240% increase at prices between $24 and $28.50 and that was followed with a stake doubling the following quarter at prices between $28 and $32.40. There was an about turn in Q3 2015: ~70% combined reduction over the three quarters through Q1 2016 at prices between $26 and $35. There was another ~20% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $27.50 and $33.50. Last quarter saw the stake almost eliminated at prices between $30 and $37. The ~1% of the portfolio remainder stake was disposed off this quarter. The stock currently trades at $29.75.

Belden Inc. (BDC), Micron Technology (MU), Office Depot (ODP), and Ralph Lauren (RL): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were eliminated this quarter.

New Stakes:

Hunstman Corp. (HUN): HUN is a large ~12% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $23 and $27 and the stock currently trades at $25.34.

Avnet Inc. (AVT), Adient plc (ADNT), KapStone Paper & Packaging (KS), and American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) positions purchased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Owens-Illinois (OI): OI is Roepers’ largest position at ~21% of the US long portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built up to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. 2013 saw an about turn as ~40% of the stake was sold. In 2014, the position was built back up to 12.2M shares at prices between $24 and $35. Q3 2015 saw a ~16% reduction at prices between $19.50 and $23. Q4 2016 saw another ~15% selling at prices between $17 and $19.50. Last quarter saw an about turn: ~17% increase at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at $23.90. There was a ~15% selling this quarter at prices between $20 and $24.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 7.9M shares (4.9% of the business). This is compared to 8.4M shares in the 13F. The selling happened at prices between $21.50 and $23.90. Their cost-basis on the remaining shares is $20.13.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI): TGI is a 0.76% of the US long portfolio position. It was established in Q4 2013 and a large stake was built over the next two quarters at prices between $61.50 and $79. Q1 2015 also saw a ~25% increase at prices between $54 and $67. Next three quarters had seen a combined ~37% reduction at prices between $33 and $70. The pattern reversed in Q1 2016: one-third increase at prices between $23.50 and $40. The following quarter saw a ~26% selling at prices between $30 and $40. Q4 2016 saw another ~22% reduction at prices between $23 and $30 and that was followed with a ~30% reduction last quarter at prices between $23.50 and $29. This quarter saw another ~85% selling at prices between $19.80 and $34.50. The stock currently trades at $25.30.

Babcock & Wilcox (BW); DXC Technology (DXC), previously Computer Sciences Corp.; Magna International (MGA); and Steelcase Inc. (SCS): These four very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were decreased this quarter.

Stake Increases:

Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD): DBD stake was established in Q3 2016. Last quarter saw the small ~1% position was increased to a large (top five) ~13% portfolio stake at prices between $21 and $26. There was a ~23% increase last quarter at prices between $25 and $31.60 and that was followed with an ~18% increase this quarter at prices between $25.80 and $30.70. The stock is now below those ranges at $19.50. It is the second-largest position at 17.26% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Roepers, DBD is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Regulatory filings indicate their overall cost-basis on DBD is $25.26.

CommScope Holding (COMM): COMM stake was first purchased in Q2 2016. Q4 2016 saw a huge increase to a top-three ~14% portfolio stake at prices between $30 and $37.50. There was another ~20% increase last quarter at prices between $35 and $42. The stock is now at $33. There was a ~13% increase this quarter at prices between $35 and $42.50. It is the third-largest position at 16.67% of the portfolio. For investors attempting to follow Roepers, COMM is a good option to consider for further research.

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN is a large (top five) 14.68% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. There was a ~35% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $64 and $72. The following quarter saw an about turn: ~40% selling at prices between $63 and $78. There was a ~30% increase last quarter at prices between $76 and $81.50. The stock currently trades at $82.90. This quarter saw an ~8% increase.

ARRIS International plc (ARRS): A small ~1% portfolio stake in ARRS was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $26 and $31.50. Last quarter saw a huge ~800% increase at prices between $25 and $31. There was another ~55% stake increase this quarter at prices between $25 and $30. The stock is now at $26.66 and the stake is now a top-five position at 12.33% of the portfolio. The aggressive build-up indicates a clear bullish bias.

LSC Communications (LKSD), Nomad Foods (NOMD), International Gaming Technology (IGT), and ZTO Express (ZTO): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers’ US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

