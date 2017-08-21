Does The Bond Market Foresee A Crisis?

Is the U.S. financial market on the verge of another crisis? A growing number of analysts and investors believe it is. That there is a widespread feeling of foreboding among many investors right now is undeniable. Indeed, there is a pervasive feeling similar to the miasma which preceded the 2008 market crash. Put simply, many investors have a sinking feeling that something bad is about to happen, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is or where it will originate. Yet they are quite certain that a crisis is imminent.

Let’s examine the available evidence to see if there is any validity to this belief. Contrary to conventional wisdom, I believe the best starting point for an investigation of this nature is not the stock market but the bond market. Due to the extremely sensitive nature of corporate and government debt to shifts in the financial and monetary winds, bonds tend to give leading signals to the vigilant. The high-yield debt market is especially sensitive to weakness in the financial market and is usually quick to reflect it, as this article from Investopedia explains. With this in mind, let’s examine this historical tendency and how it applies to the current market.

In the months leading up to the 2008 crash, U.S. Treasury bond prices were steadily rising and gaining forward momentum on almost a monthly basis. The rationale for this was an intensification of fear as the problems associated with the credit market began to spread and became more widely known. The following graph of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) illustrates this. T-bond prices were rising while yields were dropping in dramatic fashion as the demand for short-term government bonds, as a safe haven from the brewing storm, were growing.

Source: BigCharts.com

In light of the above, does the Treasury market currently sense that another financial crisis or market crash is imminent for the U.S.? Clearly it does not. When we survey the Treasury market in conjunction with corporate bonds, the conclusion is inescapable. Far from anticipating a serious crisis, the bond market evidently believes the U.S. economy will remain stable and continue to grow, albeit at a relatively sluggish pace. This belief is manifested in the modestly rising trend in the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Yield Index (TNX) since November. Unlike the TNX trend during the second half of 2007 when the credit crisis was starting, Treasury yields aren’t falling precipitously. The following graph of the TNX testifies of the lack of intense fear among bond investors.

Source: BigCharts.com

Now let’s examine another sensitive area of the market which has historically anticipated severe strains in the financial system. Specifically, let’s look at the market for high-yield debt, or “junk bonds.” Prior to each of the last few bear markets, the junk bond market took a dive before even equity investors went into panic mode. Sometimes a junk bond plunge can lead a stock market crash by several months. This makes the high-yield debt market a valuable barometer of both corporate health and the overall direction of the stock market.

If there is any concern among junk bond investors about a financial market crisis, they’re certainly not showing signs of it in their market commitments of the last year-and-a-half. Since the junk bond market plunge of 2015, junk bonds have recovered nicely. The SPDR Barclays Highs Yield Bond ETF (JNK) underscores this recovery. This ETF served as a barometric-type warning signal ahead of the 2015 collapse in the energy market and subsequent mini-bear market in U.S. stocks. If high-yield debt market believes trouble is brewing this time around, it hasn’t yet manifested it.

Source: BigCharts.com

Investment grade corporate bonds aren’t reflecting a crisis, either. The Dow Jones Corporate Bond Index shown here has been ascending for the last few months, which is typically a sign that the intermediate-term equity market outlook is still positive. Investment grade corporate bonds tend to lead stocks at critical junctures, and a case can almost be made that “as go corporate bonds, so goes the stock market.”

Heading into the March-April internal correction this year, Dow Jones corporate bonds were in decline even as the S&P 500 made a new high on March 1. Dow bonds made lower highs from last summer into the first quarter of 2017. This served as a preliminary warning signal that a potential rough patch for equities was ahead. By the time the internal correction was over this spring, however, the Dow bond index was on its way to new highs. The fact that high-quality corporate bonds are coming off recent highs right now instead of downward trending (like they were earlier this year) suggests the current period of stock market weakness will likely be short-lived and won’t morph into a bear market.

Source: Barron's

Another factor worth considering is corporate credit spreads. High-yield spreads are particularly sensitive to the underlying health of the economy. When we look at credit spread, as derived from the universe of bonds issued by U.S. corporations ($6.3 trillion in investment grade bonds, $1.3 trillion in high-yield bonds) we find them to be fairly low right now. This is what one would expect to see in an economy which is relatively healthy and still growing (albeit slowly). Granted, credit spreads aren’t at record lows, but they’re low enough to suggest capital markets are unconcerned about the prospects for a financial crisis in the foreseeable future.

Source: BofA Merrill Lynch, BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread© [BAMLC0A0CM], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread©, August 19, 2017.

All in all, the evidence suggests that the bond market doesn’t foresee anything approaching a 2008-type crisis on the horizon. In fact, there is no sign yet that even a minor crisis is imminent. The conclusion is that investors who feel that the proverbial bottom will soon drop out of the market are likely suffering the after-effects of numerous financial market scares of past years. It could also be that investors are simply in a bad mood after a long, frustrating period of low volatility and sideways movement, especially in small cap stocks. It should be emphasized, though, that feelings are ephemeral and are not to be trusted when it comes to investing in the financial market. This is especially when they conflict with hard evidence to the contrary.

