LCI Industries: Buy With The Insiders And Gurus

Dividend, GARP, and growth investors have a good opportunity to buy into LCI Industries (LCII) now. The price tag is lower than an insider paid for it on the 9th, the balance sheet is more than adequate to cover quarterly dividends initiated in 2016, and the company continues to grow.

LCI is an OEM of RVs, buses, trailers, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes and modular housing. Its customers are some the best known RV names in the industry, including Thor, Forest River, and Winnebago.

Insiders are Buying, and so are Gurus

Peter Lynch has often been quoted as saying, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.” Executives and directors have the most information about the health of their company, and if they are buying, it may well be because they see good prospects for the future of their company.

On August 8th, LCI President Scott Mereness bought 1,500 shares of the company at $94 per share, and another 1,500 shares of the company on August 9th at $95. Last Friday, the stock closed at $94.95, offering investors the chance to buy in as the president of the company did less than two weeks ago.

LCII data by YCharts

In addition, Director James Gero bought 5,000 shares at $92.34 in May. The low last Friday came within close range of that number at $93.08. Shares may well be available for that price in the coming week.

Insiders are not the only one taking notice. More gurus have been adding to their positions than reducing over the past three months.

In addition, four analysts have ranked LCI a strong buy by four analysts, and a buy by two. No analysts rank the stock lower than that.

A More Consistent Dividend

The company began paying a regular quarterly dividend March of 2016, less than two years ago, and raised it again in November. Dividend hunters may not have taken notice yet. While the yield is still modest at 2.11%, it is equal to the highest special dividend the company paid in 2012, 2013, and 2015. With a positive Net Current Asset Value (NCAV), the dividend is quite safe. While no mention has been made of raising the dividend more, the company is now paying dividends more consistently, quarter by quarter.

More Growth to Come

The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association has indicated that more than nine million households now own an RV, the highest level ever recorded. Citing a 2011 University of Michigan study, demographic trends favor future growth, since buyers age 35-54 are the largest segment of RV owners. USA Today reported that millennials are fueling the growth in record sales. In addition, baby boomers are entering retirement, the age when RV ownership has been historically highest.

LCI CEO Jason Lippert commented in the last earnings call:

The major story this year continued to be the amazing growth of the RV industry. Wholesale shipments continue to shatter records and roll towards 5,000 vehicles. OEM backlogs are record levels and dealer inventories appear very adequate with many dealers claiming they need more product. Fall is showing obvious signs that it will be strong while both OEMs and dealers are continuing to add capacity and opening new facilities to meet strong continued demand.

Lippert also touted in the call LCI’s new “one-touch travel trailer leveling system”, a feature developed by LCI to eliminate manual cranks. It has been adopted in entry-level trailers and can be added on to existing trailers.

In addition, the company has put a great deal of research in electronically connecting RV components’ functionality to mobile devices. The company has also introduced its mattress lines to the heavy trucking and college procurement industries.

LCI acquisitions include Lexington last May, a manufacturer of seats for marine, RV, and office furniture.

The company also acquired the Italian company Metallarte, which manufacturers doors for European caravans. The company is looking at more acquisitions outside of North American RVs.

The company has a PEG ratio of 0.60%:

LCII data by YCharts

The Forward Rate of Return is very high at 30.25. (The expected S&P 500 Forward Rate of Return is between 6 and 7.) ROE, ROA, and ROIC are outstanding:

LCII Return on Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

Risks

There is the ever-present possibility that this long bull market will come to end soon. RVs are discretionary purchases and sales will undoubtedly decline following a bear market. The company failed to make a profit between mid-2009 and mid-2010, the year immediately after the Great Recession. In addition, some of the acquisitions may not add to the bottom line as hoped. However, risks are mitigated by its fortress balance sheet. The company has more than enough reserves to withstand a downturn, as it did in 2009.

Investor Takeaway

Growth is coming both organically and through acquisitions. The company’s financial strength is excellent, as is its profitability. Dividend payments are coming quarterly now. Insiders and gurus are taking the opportunity to buy in, and the rest of us have an opportunity to invest at the same price.

Sources: Images are from the company website. The Forward Rate of Return is from Guru Focus.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LCII over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.