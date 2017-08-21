Array BioPharma: Making The Transition To Commercial-Stage

Shares of Array BioPharma (ARRY) are trading flat year to date. However, shares have more than doubled over the past three years.

Earlier this year in March the company's withdrawal of their New Drug Application for binimetinib in NRAS-mutant melanoma came as a disappointment to investors, as the FDA apparently did not find the clinical benefit demonstrated in the pivotal NEMO study to be sufficient to support approval. While the unlucky change of events was obviously a negative development, shares appeared oversold as the withdrawal did not affect chances of the drug candidate finding success as a treatment for BRAF melanoma (a much larger setting).

As the year progressed other positive signs pointed to continued upside in shares. The firm announced a clinical trial collaboration with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to investigate the combination of binimetinib with anti-PD-1 treatment Keytruda in metastatic colorectal cancer patients with microsatellite stable tumors. This came as a result of preclinical data suggesting that immune activity of the latter could be enhanced when combined with a MEK inhibitor, with the hypothesis in this case to be tested with binimetinib. As if that weren't enough, Array announced another clinical research collaboration, this time with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), to investigate the combination of binimetinib with Opdivo (and Opdivo+Yervoy) as a potential treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer in patients with microsatellite stable tumors. Results from this phase 1/2 trial would be utilized to determine next steps for clinical development of the combinations, with the two companies jointly supporting the study.

Array was able to monetize rights in Japan and South Korea by licensing both of its late stage drug candidates to Ono Pharmaceutical in exchange for $31.6 million upfront and an additional $156 million in potential milestone payments (not to mention double-digit royalties).

Figure 2: Lead asset monetization by region (source: corporate presentation)

While Array's July-inked deal with Amgen (AMGN) might not have brought in much cash, the agreement to discover and develop drugs for autoimmune disorders is another noteworthy partnering success that lends credibility to the name. Amgen will take care of clinical development, with upfront and milestone payments in addition to royalties on sales to be provided on any therapies that come as a result.

In early May Array released data from part 2 of its pivotal COLOMBUS study in patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma. Median progression-free survival for patients treated with 45mg of binimetinib twice daily along with encorafenib 300mg was 12.9 months, which compared favorably to 9.2 months for patients treated solely with the latter drug. In July Array announced the submission of two New Drug Applications to the FDA to support use of the combination of binimetinib and encorafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF-mutant advanced, unresectable or metastatic melanoma supported by strong data from the pivotal COLOMBUS trial. With treated patients experiencing significantly longer progression free survival compared to those receiving vemurafenib, management appears convinced the totality of the data provides a strong rationale for approval.

Figure 3: Progression-free survival COMBO450 vs ENCO300 (source: corporate presentation)

Final Thoughts

For the most recent quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $235.1 million, compared to a fourth quarter net loss of $29.6 million. BEACON CRC phase 3 safety lead-in and COLUMBUS Phase 3 part 2 data to be presented at ESMO in September is an important near term catalyst.

While there may be an absence of near-term catalysts aside from ESMO data, considering the size of markets being targeted and management's partnering prowess, the stock appears to be trading in value territory. Consider that the global melanoma market for MEK/BRAF inhibitors is an opportunity in excess of $1 billion. Lastly, the company's vast pipeline and the potential to further monetize other assets should not be overlooked.

Readers looking for stocks with more near term upside might want to take a look at the ROTY model account, while those with a medium to long term time horizon could do well by establishing a pilot position in shares of Array.

Risks to thesis include disappointing data for pivotal and early stage trials, clinical setbacks and dilution in the medium term. Regulatory risk and competition with other approved BRAF/MEK inhibitors are also a key concern.

