My Wal-Mart Trim - Video

And lastly, I provide some guidance on how and why portfolio changes can be intelligent in light of your goals and current sitatution.

I made the following four trades in one of my tax-advantaged accounts:

In short, I sold some Wal-Mart (WMT) and bought International Business Machines (IBM), Altria (MO) and Omega Health Care (OHI).

To be perfectly clear, before moving on, I am still long WMT. Instead, I decided to sell near a 52-week high to grab some capital gains, but also to remix my portfolio to higher value in terms of capital gain potential, current dividends and dividend growth.

Also, to set the stage, I already owned IBM and OHI, so I was adding to my positions. I added MO as a first purchase and watch position in my portfolio.

And lastly, please keep in mind that I am barely scratching the surface on how I approach my portfolio and perform due diligence. These are merely some interesting factors that are at the top of my mind and I thought you would appreciate.

To summarize a few things, I will say that I think WMT has an excellent future. As I've recently pointed out in Wal-Mart's Q2 E-Commerce Shazam, WMT is doing just fine. Therefore, this is not meant a sell signal for WMT. Instead, this is taking gains off the table and remixing profits to a higher level in my own portfolio, which has goals that might be different than yours. I am long WMT.

Also, I want to stress that I added to IBM to lower my cost basis and improve my portfolio yield. I feel IBM's yield and dividend growth are safe. I added to OHI to improve my yield and dividend growth potential, and get a potential "deal" on the price right now. I acknowledge there are higher risks with OHI due to healthcare uncertainties; I'm not blind to that. And finally, I have wanted to get into MO for a while. I already own PM and wanted MO. I think the yield of MO is very good and there are some fun wildcards with MO. I do not like the current P/E of MO, but the price was reasonable and now I'll watch MO more closely. When real money is involved focus tends to increase.

Here's one final thing about the transactions I need to share. I am a long term, value-oriented, buy and hold, dividend growth investor. I am not a trader. I don't jump in and out of positions for quick profits. I do buy and sell slowly over time to remix to higher and higher value, better dividends, greater safety, and more. I look at the portfolio as a whole, and in light of my goals. So again, this isn't a "quick move" and my buying and selling might be very inappropriate for your situation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMT,IBM,MO,OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.