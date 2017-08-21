Target: Not Even An Arrow From Legolas Could Stop This Company

Investor Thesis

With strong earnings and upbeat future expectations, Target (TGT) is a solid investment that investors will be able to rely on. Increasing comparable store sales as well as online sales will help Target continue to grow despite threats from e-commerce competitors.

Q2 Earnings Results

Target continues to be one of the gems in the retail market, continuing their positive trend of growth by increasing sales by 1.6% to $16.4B, as well as a 1.3% increase in comparable store sales. Most notably, they saw their digital channel sales increase by 32%, a strong sign that they are able to transition their company into an omnichannel presence. Despite their lower EBIT numbers, down 10.3% compared to Q2 2016, this shows a dedication to growing their digital marketplace and improving the experience so they can continue to see growth. With a PE ratio of 11.4, Target is undervalued and underestimated to make a comeback. Despite increasing its investment in technology and new stores, Target still manages to make a profit with gross margin increasing 0.3% this quarter compared to last year.

One of the things that investors should be focusing on is Target's efforts to improve their technology and PP&E: the two areas that Target needs in order to continue to be successful. Looking over their financials they seem to be doubling down on both. Compared to last year, Target has just about doubled their investments in PP&E from $684M to $1,203M. This is going towards their online presence as well as opening and renovating stores. While Target's financial statements may take a hit now, this is a long-term effort to make them more competitive and shouldn't be assessed from a short-term point of view. Despite increasing PP&E costs, Target is still able to increase its dividends to investors to 4.4%. Even if investors are deferred by the stock's performance, they can rely on their dividend as it continues to increase each quarter, rising from $0.60 to $0.62 per share.

One of the ways Target retains consumers is by offering debit and credit cards with special discounts and exclusive offers. Target managed to increase the number of consumers that possess these REDcards by .07%, a sign that consumer loyalty hasn't been hurt by the increasing threat of e-commerce competitors. The addition of perishable and nonperishable goods to their product mix allows Target to capture more revenue by providing consumers with a complete shopping experience. Consumers are willing to sign up for loyalty programs since they are shopping more frequently at Target for their merchandise and groceries needs.

The increase in the number of stores that Target operates is a positive sign that they are confident it will help their sales. While I'm slightly skeptical about the company opening more stores when the department store industry is expected to continue to decline by 2.2%, management seems to like the idea. Some of these store openings have been in urban areas, and are meant to be pickup locations where consumers can go in order to improve efficiency and the shopping experience overall. These miniature versions of Target have helped them increase their foot traffic by 1.2%, as well as improved their online sales by 32%. Part of this has been because Target has many exclusive brands that range from fashion to groceries, including Market Pantry; Simply Balanced; Archer Farms; A New Day; and Goodfellow & Co. Target plans on expanding their private brands into home decor as well and will help differentiate them from competitors like Wal-Mart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN).

Target is becoming more aggressive with their push into cities as well. Attempting to appeal to college students, they have acquired land in prominent areas such as Commonwealth Avenue in Boston to draw younger people into their stores. Target plans on continuing to expand their urban offerings to the University of California-Irvine, the University of Cincinnati and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. They have begun adding these smaller stores where people can order items online and pickup in-store to improve efficiency as well as foot-traffic.

Threats

Target has had to invest much of their money into their technology in order to improve upon their digital channel services. While this has helped them continue to expand their online presence, their profitability took a hit, decreasing by 10.3% to $1,114M compared to Q2 2016. Target will have to figure out a way to optimize their digital fulfillment costs if they hope to continue growing their net income.

Source: IBISWorld

E-commerce will continue to be a threat as they aren't responsible for high operational costs that Target has to account for. This allows e-commerce competitors to undercut Target on similar products and take market share away from them. As more competitors enter the market, the lower the margins will be for Target as they increase their promotional deals and marketing campaigns. EBIT margin rate fell from 7.7% Q2 2016 to 6.8% this most recent quarter.

Conclusion

Not only is Target a growth opportunity, but it's also a reliable fixed income opportunity. A dividend of 4.4% is high for their industry and continues to increase each quarter. With the growth of their online presence, I foresee Target transitioning away from large retail stores into smaller, more urbanized locations where consumers can pick up purchases they have made online. The increase in their online sales by 32% helps Target gain market share, and their REDcard loyalty program locks consumers into their ecosystem. Despite the threat of e-commerce competitors, Target has been able to put up a fight that has helped boost their sales. Even if Target maintains or even slightly declines its price, they have a strong dividend yield of 4.4% that continued to increase this past quarter that dividend investors can be happy about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.