Virtu Might Be The Future Of Markets

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) seems like the dream come alive of every statistics PhD and tech programmer who wants to prove that their automated software and models triumph over the rest of the players in the market.

Since its much-hyped IPO in early 2015, Virtu has been in the gutter for quite a while as investors apparently worry over the company's regulatory risks. Furthermore, many still appear to be hesitant if Virtu’s supposed technological transformation trading is real or another one of the many "unbreakable models" that win until they break, as has happened so often on Wall Street every decade.

Investment Thesis

While I believe Virtu is still uncertain, I think there is enough proof that its business model has some real advancements in it that make the company poised to make itself a big player in the capital markets sector someday. Virtu is no Bitcoin or other highly risky cryptocurrency FinTech experiment. In fact, Virtu already is making a large impact on capital markets overall; however, I believe the company itself is poised to be more valuable than it is now.

While there are still significant risks that are currently keeping the company's equity price down, investors who are looking for a company that may be on the brink of a new frontier in trading should follow Virtu more closely.

High Frequency Trading and How Virtu Advances It

A. Wall Street relies on algorithmic models but also fears them

Algorithmic models are universal in financial services and capital markets companies of all kinds nowadays. While some stay true to fundamental analysis and other forms of nitty-gritty human-based intuition and thinking, mathematical models, many self-automated, have become increasingly relied on by everyone ranging from major institutional investors to hedge funds.

Some basic algorithmic investing is even becoming available to the public in forms such as the company Wealthfront, which for now still remains private. Algorithmic models remain a safe and proven enough tool for firms interested in hedging, trading, risk management, diversification, and other market activities.

However, these models have been also the bane of financial institutions over the decades as well. The fundamental risk with many algorithmic models remains in human error. Essentially, when people are inputting incorrect or biased factors into the model, the model won’t provide the methods that result in the goals one is hoping for.

The 2008 financial crisis remains fresh in the public mind as an example of how models failed the public. In the 2000s, many banks relied on fundamentally flawed models regarding the creditworthiness of subprime borrowers as well as the true extent of their derivative obligations in regards to those mortgage-backed securities. When the risks and volatility proved to not be as hedged as they had hoped, things fell apart fast.

However, perhaps the biggest example of where algorithmic trading went wrong, leaving many investors permanently skeptical and scarred, is what might be considered an underdeveloped predecessor to Virtu, Long-Term Capital Management in the 1990s. Long-Term Capital Management relied on a business model similar in some ways to Virtu, namely using quantitative modeling and trading to exploit arbitrage differences in price that other models, let alone people, were not able to pick up on as quickly.

Long-Term Capital Management eventually collapsed in spectacular fashion in 1998, shaking much of the financial services world that were its clients. However, much of the world, particularly in regards to financial technology and quantitative modeling, has changed and advanced since the 1990s. Virtu is the modern incarnation of another attempt to see if it is possible in some way to indeed put the efficient markets hypothesis to shame.

B. Virtu is an old experiment with modern innovations

Virtu’s business model is essentially a company that focuses on trading on the exchanges using high-frequency algorithms that exploit arbitrage differences in and between markets, profiting from natural volatility.

Virtu operates in over ten thousand asset classes and attempts to not hold securities overnight as much as possible. Prior to its IPO, it was found out that it was consistently profitable almost 99.9% of the days it traded.

While its equity price since IPO has not appreciated significantly, there are some redeeming features.

Virtu nonetheless has remained relatively consistent with its earnings, showing its business model has some level of success over what is now almost nine years of operating. Furthermore, Virtu has consistently given out a $.24 per share dividend every quarter since going public, both making it actually just almost positive on returns since IPO as well as demonstrating even more confidence in its business model.

The company announced its 2017 second-quarter results on August 8th and the market reacted in its typical back and forth fashion, as with many other securities recently, in a market many are starting to worry is overvalued.

In response to the earnings, on August 8, Virtu dropped to a low of $14.60 (-9.3%) from its August 7 close of $16.10 until closing the day at $15.50 (-3.7%). However, on August 9, it ripped up to a high of $16.65 (+3.4% to its pre-earnings close) and now closed out the week on August 18 at $16.90, after briefly reaching back up to $17.

Virtu now stands at a quite high price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 with earnings per share of $.48 and a market capitalization of $1.5 B. The company appears richly valued based on traditional capital markets sector valuation benchmarks (18.44 P/E); however, that is because many still see its innovative potential in the industry.

Much of the initial drop was undoubtedly because Virtu has recently slowed down in terms of its profitability. Its Q3 earnings show that its net income from trading, nearly its entire profit source, declined 18% quarter on quarter, down to $136 M from $166 M. Its daily profitability from trading went down $2.6 M to $2.1 M.

While the Q3 results initially may seem disappointing, undoubtedly the way the markets have been reacting lately have brought new challenges to the models Virtu was using and relying on during its original growth period from 2008 to 2015. The markets during those years were recovering from a significant bear market with often still heavy volatility. In contrast, these past three quarters have been very peaceful in the markets, and without volatility, traders inherently have difficulty making money.

Perhaps a lack of volatility is Virtu’s fatal flaw, as it is inherently difficult to make money through market-making when prices are not fluctuating. Undoubtedly, this is a new frontier it will have to experiment with to see how to beat.

Regulatory Risks

"Flash crashes" have caught the attention of not only the public in recent years but also regulators. Flash crashes are where, often blamed on algorithmic trading, stop-loss orders pile up enough to lower market prices in self-repeating cycle that is not really driven by investor appraisals. The market-wide flash crashes of 2010 and 2013 are the most notable, but many asset classes and securities have faced flash crashes of their own frequently over the years.

Regulators, as well as lawmakers, initially took note and began implementing guidance to restrict the practice, seeing it as the beginning of possibly a worrying trend in modern financial markets and with memories of the 2008 financial crisis' "models gone wrong" problems still fresh.

Virtu itself faced, and still faces, several investigations from both state law enforcement as well as federal regulators. Because its model is new and because of the strict way securities laws are designed that inherently disfavor heavy trading, with liability for all sorts of potential market manipulation activities, Virtu undoubtedly faced significant risk in this regard as its business model is based precisely on heavy trading. While how it resolves its legal problems is still uncertain, there have been no formal indictments in its years of doing its business seemingly in the same way.

Furthermore, it seems like public interest, as well as consequently government interest, has shifted significantly away from targeting high-frequency trading. Furthermore, the current administration in the White House is very friendly towards capital markets services and, undoubtedly, the officials at the various federal regulatory agencies will be more lenient on high-frequency trading than its skeptics would hope.

Regulatory guidance that is accepting of high-frequency trading will likely become entrenched and then difficult to reserve. Furthermore, without outright action against it, the high-frequency trading sector will continue to expand, and it seems like it is no longer causing major disruptions to the markets and even perhaps benefiting the markets through supplying significant liquidity.

Even if a less friendly administration takes office in the future, it will be very difficult to significantly reverse statutory and regulatory guidance regarding high-frequency traders. FinTech is also becoming more broadly accepted by regulators and the public, with investment vehicles ranging from 4x leveraged ETFs and other financial wonders getting approved and becoming more prevalent.

The regulatory risks to the industry are therefore much lower than they were back in 2010, and even back in 2015 when companies like Virtu first went public.

Furthermore, it seems much of the public and political rage in the FinTech world is right now directed at Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. While it is possible that a form of Luddite public rage may spread to high-frequency trading as well, it seems unlikely, particularly with so many other public policy issues consuming public attention as well as that of financial regulators.

Conclusion

Many on Wall Street and investors in general remain hesitant on companies that come in with the "gospel" of algorithmic trading, despite relying on it largely themselves for better or worse.

Virtu remains an experiment and, in a few years, could very well prove again that no quantitative model can be designed to be foolproof in the financial markets.

However, it is also very possible that Virtu does quantitative arbitrage a little better than before, which may mean not only opportunities for its current market-making business model but future industry-disrupting potential as well.

Virtu has a clear track record of success over almost a decade, far longer than other algorithmic experiments gone awry have been able to last. It is clear it has stumbled onto some kind of innovation that undoubtedly has the chance to grow and innovate from here on out.

For me, I think Virtu has enough of an interesting potential future to invest a little bit in it. I think, at the very least, it is a company worth watching for investors.

