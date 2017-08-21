DryShips: Shares Purchase A Plum Deal For CEO, Not For Company

On a new deal, the CEO is aiming to receive more than 50% ownership in DRYS at a discount of more than 85%.

Despite a $700 million collection from the public, the debt (Sifnos) remains the same. The debt is providing the CEO an income of more than $40 million in interest. This is one of the reasons he is not paying off the debt.

Since Kalani is done, we should not expect an announcement of any more dividends or any frequent press releases from the company.

Cancelling the Kalani deal at more than 97% completion seems suspicious. This action inflates the stock price. At the current time, the stock is up more than 50%.

It seems as though the CEO of DryShips is always punishing the company.

On March 31 2016, DryShips' (NASDAQ:DRYS) CEO had 17.6% ownership at 4,722,685 common shares. His ~4.7 million common shares dissolved into 10 shares within a short period of time due to the numerous reverse splits.

= 4,722,685 shares / (4x15x8x4x7x5x7 cumulative reverse splits)

= 4,722,685 shares / 470,400

= 10 shares

When the CEO sells his personal assets to Dryships, he sells them at the higher price. Conversely, when the CEO buys DRYS' debt, he buys it at the huge discount. It seems DryShips has always been on the losing side. There is a reason why I believe that the CEO's common share ownership in DRYS is not a bullish signal.

Playing with Assets and Debts Swap

The company has recently cancelled the Kalani deal at near completion stage (97% was complete). This action simply inflates the stock price and it seems suspicious. The company failed to provide its investors the updated share count at the time of cancellation. Many (including bulls) argue that the recent deal favors the CEO more than DryShips. The point is that this was not the first time. In the past, there were many deals between DryShips and Its CEO, and the CEO made sure that he would get more out of it than DryShips' shareholders.

On November 30, 2016, the CEO's private firm Sifnos obtained the DryShips loan at a 44% discount to the debt outstanding, or 56 cents on the dollar. On a new deal, the CEO is aiming to acquire more than 50% ownership in DRYS at more than an 85% discount. On July 21, 2017, the company said the book value of vessels is valued at approximately $652.6 million. On August 11, 2017, the company said that the CEO's entity would acquire about 36 million shares for $100 million, which translates to an 85% discount. What this tells us is that the CEO always makes sure that he gets the best deal from DryShips. Furthermore, this action also dilutes the existing shareholders.

Conclusion

The most of Dryships' operations are sub-contracted to the CEO's private companies. The CEO collects various fees, such as a management fee, consulting fee, setup fee, participation fee, commitment fee and commission so on. On top of this, DryShips' debt is managed by the CEO's private firms and he collects interest for that. The CEO's common share ownership was once valued at $1.7 billion. He did not even bother to sell it at higher price. His $1.7 billion disappeared due to the numerous reverse splits. He would only have $30 worth of common shares. The point is that his wealth expansion is happening through deals between his private companies and DryShips, and not through his common shares. This is the reason I am suggesting that his recent common share ownership is not a bullish signal. We can expect more of assets and debt swap in the future. The company would never work in the best interest of its shareholders, as evidenced by the CEO's Forbes interview and massive dilution.

Don't expect Economou to be too concerned for Dryships' shareholders. "Who are my investors?" Economou once asked in a Forbes interview. "Computer models, hedge funds and some institutions that go in and make $10 and get out."

To conclude, holding DRYS common shares is very risky. I recommend DRYS as a SELL.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc. (ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

