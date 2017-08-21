DryShips Inc.: Update On Valuation Range

GE committed to "refrain" from selling his shares acquired in the Private Placement and Rights Offering for six months. Is this just poor word choice or is this really not a an ironclad lockup provision?

Assuming no shares were issued the week of August 7th, share count after the Private Placement and Rights Offering would decline about 4%.

Prior published range of post Private Placement value assumed a certain amount of equity issuance the week of August 7th, though there is a possibility that no issuance occurred.

DryShips has not provided an update on its equity issuance since August 4th, a week before it cancelled the Kalani equity offering.

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) last 6-K providing an update on equity issuance through Kalani under a Prospectus Supplement was filed August 4th. As detailed in a press release on August 11th related to the announcement of a Private Placement and Rights Offering, DRYS announced it was terminating, effectively immediately, the Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Kalani. My assumption, detailed in an article titled "George Economou Hoses Shareholders Again", was that DRYS had continued the issuance of equity through August 10th and that the post Private Placement and Rights Offering share count would include an estimated 4.467 million shares issued between August 7th and 10th. See the table below for the calculation of the estimated share issuance.

DryShips Inc. Equity Issuance Estimate (millions) Shares Traded August 7th -August 11th 89.345 Estimate of VWAP $1.77 Issuance Discount to VWAP 6% Assumed Average Issuance Price 1.6638 Percentage of Volume Issued 5% 6% 7% Estimated Equity Issuance 7.43 8.92 10.41 Remaining Equity Issuance August 4th 32.9 Estimated Remaining Equity Issuance @ August 11th 25.47 23.98 22.49 August 11th Close $2.05 Estimated Shares O/S @ August 11th 36.01 36.91 37.80 Estimated EMV @ August 10th $73.82 $75.66 $77.49 Remaining Equity Issuance as % of EMV 34.5% 31.7% 29.0%

To date, DRYS has been reasonably regular at providing updates regarding its issuance of stock through Kalani, with an occasional delay measured in days. DRYS may be waiting until its earnings release (still no announced date) to provide the final disposition of shares under the Kalani agreement, but there is a possibility that the company may not have issued shares during the week of August 7th.

As discussed in the "Hosed" article referenced above, the estimated shares outstanding after the Private Placement and Rights Offering and including the estimated shares issued through Kalani is 108.72 million. It equals the 36 million shares assumed as the pre transaction shares outstanding and:

GE received 36.36 million shares based on the $2.75 per share valuation assumed in the Private Placement. The Rights Offering will result in the issuance of an additional 36.36 million shares resulting in total estimated shares outstanding equaling approximately 108.72 million. Assuming the $377 million equity value above and the pay down of $100 million in SIFNOS debt with the proceeds, the equity value would increase to $477 million (though there is an argument that the EBITDA multiple should increase due to the deleveraging). Per share equity value would therefore be approximately $4.38. Again, there are other valuation methodologies that would result in a higher valuation, but this is a reasonable figure.

Let's assume that DRYS did not issue any shares during the week of August 7th. This would reduce the post transaction share count by 4.467 million shares to approximately 104.25 million shares. It would also reduce the theoretical equity value by $7.43 million (proceeds from the estimated equity issuance, see table above) to approximately $469.5 million or $4.50 per share. So there is mild positive effect on the post transaction value of DRYS but nothing game changing.

Post Announcement Trading

The trading in DRYS stock was range bound last week with a high of $3.78 (Tuesday, August 15th) and a low of $2.75 (Monday, August 14th). This is a 32% range from high to low. A more practical view of the trading range is that it bounced around between $3 and $3.75. This comports with the estimate from the last article:

There is not going to be any short squeeze. The heavy volume on Thursday and Friday took care of that. The upper boundary of the trading range for DRYS is somewhere above $4 and the lower boundary will probably be somewhere in the mid to high $2s due to the management perfidy discount. If there is a lawsuit filed against the transaction, it has the potential to be a mild positive prior to a ruling.

The volume traded last week declined each day from 23.5 million shares on Monday to 8.9 million shares on Friday. It appears that the stock is starting to settle into a range and only a new piece of news will function as a catalyst to drive it higher or lower. Possibilities:

Earnings. Q2 results will be less important than DRYS predictions for its earnings power upon receipt of the final VLGCs. An important piece of information will be the interest rate on the Credit Facility financing for the VLGCs. Earnings estimates for future quarters will also help dispel concerns that GE will find other ways of siphoning off value from DRYS.

Dry Bulk Rates. With the Private Placement and Rights Offering already factored in the stock price and the Kalani offering shutdown (at least until next year) DRYS may start to trade on fundamentals. Dry Bulk rates have firmed for the second year in a row during the July and early August period, historically a seasonally weaker period. Rates are significantly higher year over year and September to November tends to be a stronger period for rates, so rates may be on the verge of sustained season of higher and more profitable rates in comparison with last year. DRYS has a lot of leverage to higher bulk rates.

Lawsuit. The higher Dry Bulk rates rally during the next couple of months, the more it will appear that GE is self-dealing. Shareholders have sued DRYs in the past. If they sue over this transaction, it should be a positive for the stock.

Refrain

GE committed to "refrain" from selling his shares acquired in the Private Placement and Rights Offering for six months. Here is the exact language.

Mr. George Economou, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has agreed, either directly or through his affiliated entities, to refrain from re-selling for a six month period any Company common shares to be acquired by him in the Proposed Transactions

Is this just poor word choice or is this really not an ironclad lockup provision? We will not know until the deal documents are made public, but this really sounds like weasel language. A lockup agreement means you cannot sell stock during the defined period. No outs. "Refrain" makes it sound like GE will not or will commit to not sell stock during the period unless... Also, the language covers shares to be acquired by him in the Proposed Transactions. Did GE acquire shares prior to the Proposed Transactions? Why not a blanket "GE will not sell any shares owned directly or through affiliates"?

Conclusion

My guess, and it is only a reasoned guess and nothing more, is that DRYS will be sued over the Private Placement and Rights Offering. GE will have two courses of action: fight the case in court and run the risk of losing (which could be low if Marshall Islands remains the jurisdiction) or negotiate a more favorably deal with shareholders. Either way, this will take months to resolve. In the interim, the stock will likely continue to trade in a range similar to last week until earnings are released.

