Comparing The Discounted Sporting Goods Retailers For Contrarian Value Opportunities

Retail is continuing to have a tough year with sporting goods retailers having a particularly rough time indeed, which is causing them to move deeper into undervalued territory. Players in the business have reported disappointing results and are far off 52-week highs from anywhere between 50% in the case of Foot Locker to 72% for Hibbett Sports. But as the old 18th century Baron Rothschild quote goes, "the time to buy is when there is blood in the streets".

This article will compare Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), Foot Locker (FL) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB). It will start by taking a look at where price ratios are currently sitting before examining the historic returns these companies have generated (through an extended DuPont analysis) as well as a look at the financial risks they carry from store leases. It will end with a comparison of what these company's historic returns on equity could mean for potential investors given the price that their book value of equity can be purchased at today. Of the companies chosen, Dick's and Big 5 are more closely comparable as a pair as they sell sporting goods and outdoor equipment while Foot Locker and Hibbett are closely comparable as they footwear and apparel.

Price Ratio Overview

All 4 of these business look inexpensive across the board with TTM P/E ratios roughly at or under 10x. The larger competitors, Dick's and Foot Locker, look relatively higher valued versus their small peers, Big 5 and Hibbett, based on book value and TTM P/E. However, forward P/E and P/E-to-Growth (PEG) start to become more differentiated.

Source Data from Morningstar

Price-to-Book Value: In terms of price-to-book value, both Big 5 and Hibbett trade below book value at 0.8x and 0.7x respectively compared to their larger peers, Dick's and Foot Locker, both trading above book value at 1.5x and 1.6x respectively.

Price-to-Earnings (TTM): Looking at TTM price-to-earnings ratios, all four companies are cheaply priced near or below 10x TTM earnings. Both Dick's and Foot Locker retain size premiums trading at larger multiples of 10.5x and 7.0x respectively. Their smaller competitors trade well under 10x TTM earnings with Big 5 at only 6.9x and Hibbett at a very low 4.4x.

Price-to-Earnings (Forward): Continuing on to P/E ratios based on average analyst forward estimates, we see that both of the large competitors Dick's and Foot Locker, come down in valuation to 9.3x and 6.7x respectively as analysts expect year-over-year growth in earnings. On the other hand, smaller competitors Big 5 and Hibbett see increase in valuation to 10.4x and 6.1x respectively as analysts project decreases in earnings year-over-year. A major take away from looking at this forward P/E is that Big 5's price ratio jumps to become the most expensive of the group.

P/E -to-Growth (5 Year Avg. Growth): Using Peter Lynch's PEG ratio, we can get an idea how much growth is built into the P/E. For this metric, I have dividend the TTM P/E into the average annual 5 year EPS growth rate. The first thing to be noticed is that Foot Lockers PEG ratio is by far the lowest at 0.3x driven by the fact its growth rate has been an astonishing 22.2% average over the past 5 years. This high growth rate in the past helps an investor comprehend the premium attached to Foot Lockers shares over its peers. On the other hand, Dick's PEG ratio remains high at 2.6x both on a relative and absolute basis given the fact that the company's growth over the past 5 years has only averaged 4.0%. Big 5 and Hibbet's growth rates both meet Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of 1x as they are both at 0.9x respectively.

Profitability

Assessing how the market is pricing these sporting goods companies is one thing but we also need to look at how profitable each company is in order to get an understand of their competitive position in the industry. Retail is a fierce industry with high rivalry among competitors who are always competing for market share. A company with high relative margins and returns will be able to lower prices and improve service to customers in an attempt to remain competitive.

Source Data from Morningstar

Looking across this comparison of net income margins and return on equity (ROE), we see that Hibbett was once the leader both in terms of net income margins and ROE before being overtaken in the last two years by Foot Locker who has seen great growth in profitability. We can also see that both of the large competitors, Dicks and Foot Locker, had earnings deficits during the financial crisis while their smaller competitors did not. Also to note is that Big 5 has the lowest net income margin of the group and has seen a decline in ROE over the past decade and ROE now sits just over 10%.

Taking a deeper dive, we can look at what is driving ROE by analyzing it through an extended DuPont analysis. To get an idea of how the different measures have changed over time, I have looked at them in 10 and 3 year averages as well as for 2016.

Source Data from Morningstar

Operating Profit Margin: Foot locker takes home the highest operating margin for 2016 at 13% having recently taken the top spot from Hibbett who ended 2016 at 9.9%. However, Hibbett had the highest margin over the past decade at 11.3%. Big 5 has consistently been the lowest of the group with a 10 year average of 3.5% and Dick's has been the second lowest at 6.6% respectively.

Interest Burden: Consistently carrying barely any debt, Hibbett had the lowest interest burden across all time frames with a 10 year average of interest payments being 0.4% of operating income. Big 5 has had the largest interest burden across all periods with a 10 year average of 8.8% and ending 2016 at 5.3%. However, it is important to note that interest burden only covers part of these retailers fixed obligations spread across their sales as operating leases are hidden within the operating profit margin. This risk will be discussed more in detail later.

Tax Burden: Foot Locker had the lowest interest burden across all periods with a 10 year average of 33.3% of income before tax. This is driven by the fact that Foot Locker operates in 23 countries in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The others pay close to 40% tax with their operations in the United States.

Net Income: These above factors come together to yield the net income margin where Foot Locker has held the top spot for the 3 year average and 2016 period at 7.7% and 8.6% respectively. Hibbett is close behind at 6.28% for 2016 but holds the highest average margin at 7.1% over the 10 year period. Big 5 has consistently had the lowest net income margin around a 2.0% average over the 10 year period and Dick's the second lowest at 3.9%.

Asset Turnover: In retail, asset turnover is a very important metric in ROE because as retailers operate at very thin margins on the goods they sell, the more they turn over inventory, the more money they can make. All retailers in the group are near 2x but Big 5 takes the top spot across all periods with a 10 year average of 2.3x. It is important to note that Big 5 was previously the lowest in terms of net income margins but it seems the company chooses to compete on price allowing them to turn over assets and inventory quicker.

Financial Leverage: Financial leverage in retail only tells a small part of the leverage choice as much leverage in hidden off the balance sheet through operating leases of stores. That being said, the companies do carry additional leverage with Big 5 having the highest across all periods with an average of 2.7x assets for every 1 piece of equity. Hibbett has the lowest leverage on the balance sheet at 1.4x.

Overall, Foot Locker, Hibbett, and Dick's ended 2016 with ROE above my 15% rule of thumb. Foot Locker has the highest ROE ending 2016 at 24.3% and has seen great improvement over the 10 year period. Hibbett has fallen from the top to end 2016 at a still respectable 18.6% ROE but also had an average ROE of 24.4% over the 10 year period. Big 5 has seen its' ROE fall as well to end 2016 at 8.1% while average only 12.5%. Big 5 does not meet my 15% rule of thumb.

Leverage and Store Leases

As previously mentioned, because of store leases retail businesses look less financial levered than they actually are as they in fact have plenty of contractual obligations they are held to beside interest payments. To get an idea of how well operating income covers these fixed obligations, we can add lease expenses from the financial statement notes back to operating income and then divide it into the combination of interest and lease expenses. The below tables gives the summary of the results with the detailed calculations attached to this article here (Coverage_Ratios_-_Sporting_Goods_Companies.xlsx)

Source Data from Morningstar and Company's Financial Statement Notes

As can been seen, Hibbett had the highest coverage ratio across the period and ended 2016 at 2.61x. Foot Locker is close behind at 2.42x in 2016. Dick's and Big 5 are much lower at 1.87x and 1.37x respectively. From this coverage ratio we can also conclude that Dick's ad Big 5 are more leveraged and will see amplified effects from a softening or expansion in operating income compared to their peers.

A Perspective on Potential Returns

I always like to start any valuation by first examining the relationship of ROE and price-to-book value (P/B). By examining a company's ROE divided by the current P/B that equity of the company is trading at in the market, one can get an idea of the potential an investor's equity could earn if history were to repeat itself. I generally like to look for potential returns above 9%. Below is a table showing this calculation for the average 10 and 3 year ROE as well as 2016.

Source Data from Morningstar

As can be seen, potential returns from Hibbett come out far ahead of their peers given their current low P/B value of 0.7x and high historical ROEs. All companies over the different time periods meet my 9% rule of thumb expect for Foot Locker over the 10 year period due to their low profitability after the financial crisis. However, given the improvement in Foot Locker's profitability over the past 5 years, the company beats my 9% rule of thumb for the 3 year and 2016 periods.

Risks

Retail is a fiercely competitive business with rivals [like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)] always competing to grow market share. The bankruptcy of Sport Authority in 2016 is a good reminded to potential investors of how a retail business can go under. As talked about previously, retailers operate highly leveraged with low coverage ratios. As such, an extended period of sales pressure could push many into bankruptcy.

While retailers might have some in-house brands, they mainly rely on selling the products of major branded consumer companies. The rise of e-commerce is a threat not only from the likes of Amazon, but also because it allows consumers to go straight to the online source of their preferred brand to buy their product directly. In fact, I recently bought my last pairs of shoes straight from my favorite brands website. These structural changes will be a headwind for retailers in the years to come and may force some to change their business model. Those not able to adapt fast enough could risk going out of business.

Conclusion

The companies have all had a profitable last decade and their book value of equity is currently trading at attractive prices. There are large risks however to structural changes in the retail sector that cannot be overlooked. Weighing the risks and return I have chosen to place a small amount of my portfolio in each of the names with a larger weighting in the companies I believe to be strong competitors (Hibbett). I have previously written on Hibbet, Dick's and Big 5 and you can read more of my analysis on them through the links in this sentence. As always, I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. The material is intended only as general information for your convenience, and should not in any way be construed as investment advice. I advise readers to conduct their own independent research to build their own independent opinions and/or consult a qualified investment advisor before making any investment decisions. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS, BGFV, FL, HIBB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long DKS, BGFV, FL, and HIBB with an average cost base of $27.86, $10.46, $35.13 and $12.58 respectively.