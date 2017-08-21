What The Market Is Missing About Cisco

The market, primarily focused on Cisco's short-term quarterly results, punishes the stock following the company's latest quarterly earnings.

The company is undergoing a dual business transformation: from hardware to software, from traditional pricing to subscription-based offerings.

With the earnings season coming to a close, Cisco Systems (CSCO) was one of the last technology stocks to report earnings. The wild swings we have witnessed so far, e.g., Nvidia (NVDA) tumbling almost 10% and Apple (AAPL) rocketing by about 6%, continued as the market sent Cisco down by more than 4% the next day and a further 2% the day after.

Overall, the stock is now 12% away from its 52-week high and yielding 3.8%.

Is that a buying opportunity or should investors stay away and look for alternative stocks? Let's find out.

What is going on at Cisco Systems?

Overall, Cisco's most recent quarter matched the expectations from the market, but it was the guidance that caught investors on high alert and led to the sell-off.

Revenues declined by another 4% Y/Y and Q4 EPS was in line with expectations. Revenue stagnation and decline has been an ongoing trend for several quarters now, in fact, since late 2015.

In the meantime, Cisco has made several multi-billion dollar acquisitions, but it is the shift in Cisco's business model from traditional contracts to subscription-based contracts that is hurting revenues on the short to mid-term. The long-term positive effects of that fundamental change are yet to be seen, but with the market predominantly focusing on quarterly results, it is no surprise why the stock has actually gone nowhere over the last 12 months.

In terms of guidance, the company calls for a 1-3% drop in revenue for Q1/2018 and an EPS in line with the most recent Q4/2017 of up to $0.61.

It caught me by surprise that the market seemed to have been negatively surprised by that given that Cisco already announced during its June financial analyst coverage that it only expects 1-3% Y/Y revenue growth over the next years as the longer-lasting effects from more and more subscription-based revenue take on a dominant role (p.24 of CFO Update). That forecast has already been considerably lower than the previous 3-6% outlook the company gave. What's more interesting is a slide Cisco published that should demonstrate the impact of these subscription-based revenues.

Here we can see that by "actively moving existing offers to subscriptions" the company has recorded deferred revenues of more than $2 billion over the last 4 years and around $1 billion just in 2017. This impact is even going to accelerate until FY 2020.

So, as overall revenue development is expected to see declines for a while, let's focus on how deferred revenue growth evolved and how Cisco is in shape from a cash flow perspective.

Turning to deferred revenue growth, the company's security business posted 49% revenue growth. For FY 2017, this segment contributed more than $2 billion in revenue. CEO Charles Robbins said:

This caps off a year in which we delivered 9% revenue growth with more than $2 billion in revenue making us the only company growing at this scale. Our leadership position in network security continues to expand driven by our next generation firewall portfolio with over 6,000 new customers added in the quarter which is three times our nearest competitor. Bringing our total customer base to nearly 80,000.

In data center and cloud, the company reported another 50% growth in deferred revenue and Mr. Robbins stated:

Our strong momentum continued in Q4 with 50% growth to $5 billion in deferred product revenue related to software and subscriptions which has doubled from two years ago.

Overall, the company saw recurring offers grow by 40% Y/Y.

31% of our total revenue was recurring and revenue from subscriptions now represents 51% of our software revenue. Going forward, you should expect to see our software business benefit from the transition of our campus networking portfolio to a subscription model.

On Cisco's balance sheet, the item termed "deferred revenue" now stands at $18.5 billion, up almost $2 billion Y/Y.

This increase of 12% was predominantly driven by "deferred revenue relating to recurring software and subscription businesses" which rose by almost $1.7 billion Y/Y or around 50%.

That growth in deferred revenue is very strong and the fact that the market seems to be overly concerned with quarterly revenue developments clearly misses the bigger picture.

Moving to cash flow, Cisco currently sits on $70.5 billion in liquidity, which is up around $2.5 billion sequentially and up almost $5 billion Y/Y. The majority of that cash pile is held overseas with only $3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents being available in the United States. Thus, the cash pile increased by around 7% despite the fact that the company raised its dividend by 11.5% in April and by a whopping 24% in 2016.

The company is a cash flow machine and is turning into a dividend growth machine as well. The year-over-year increases for the last 6 years read as impressive as follows:

2012: +33%

Late 2012: +75%

2013: +21%

2014: +12%

2015: +11%

2016: +24%

2017: +11.5%

And still, despite such stellar dividend growth amid declining revenues, the company's cash dividend payout ratio remains well below 50% and thus leaves room for ample future growth. Free cash flow payout ratio, at around 70% for FY 2017, is notably higher but still very comfortable for such a robust and solid business.

Cisco's next dividend has not yet been declared, but the stock is expected to go ex-dividend in early October. Following the recent sell-off, investors can now lock in a rock solid 3.8% yield.

To keep track of dividend payment and ex-dividend dates, I use the newly released Dividend Calendar and Dashboard Tool, which shows my expected dividend payments, in this case for October 2017. Here we can see that I am expecting a sizable payment on October 24 from Cisco with the stock predicted to go ex-dividend around October 3.

Investor takeaway

The market is not liking Cisco due to revenue declines and tepid growth outlooks. The company's low valuation (it only trades at 16 times earnings), stellar dividend growth and its war chest of cash does little to ignite confidence in the company's future and end the stock's flat performance.

Cisco is neither an overheated stock nor a dead cat or a falling knife or any other metaphor, instead it is priced for pessimism as the market seems to largely ignore the long-term effects in Cisco's business model as it transforms from hardware to software and from traditional pricing models to subscription-based offerings.

Being priced for apathetic growth, the stock should offer some degree of downside protection, particularly following the most recent 6%+ decline in valuation.

Although a tax reform under the Trump administration gets more and more unlikely, such a move which would allow Cisco to repatriate its overseas cash should reward shareholders accordingly through a combination of dividends and buybacks.

Regardless of whether this happens, the company's product portfolio and the services it is offering is highly sought after and only expected to increase the more connected and intertwined the world is going to be. Once the company's business transformation is complete and the market starts to fully appreciate Cisco's enormous growth in deferred revenues, latest by then, Cisco's stock will start trading at higher multiples.

In the meantime, Cisco offers a stable, growing and very solid dividend for long-term oriented dividend investors and offers an attractive valuation to get into. I personally used the setback to buy some more shares and will monitor closely how Cisco's deferred revenue is developing while the market seems to be overly obsessed with quarterly revenue developments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, NVDA, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.