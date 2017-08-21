It's Time To Take Bitcoin And Blockchain Technology Seriously

Financial expertise can actually work against you when Finance is the sector being disrupted.

Writing off recent developments in Cryptospace as "Tulipmania" illustrates a profound ignorance of the powerhouses that Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and other leading crypto projects have become.

In my view, digital currencies are nothing but an unfounded fad (or perhaps even a pyramid scheme), based on a willingness to ascribe value to something that has little or none beyond what people will pay for it. But this isn't the first time. The same description can be applied to the Tulip mania that peaked in 1637, the South Sea Bubble (1720) and the Intenet Bubble (1999-2000).

- Howard Marks, August 2017, Price of Bitcoin: $3,400+

...If you don't believe me or don't get it, I don't have time to convince you, sorry.

- Satoshi Nakamoto, July 2010, Price of Bitcoin: $0.08

No, it's not Tulipmania.

No, it's not a Ponzi scheme.

No, it's not a fad.

No, it's not the second coming of the Dotcom Bubble. Nor is it the unnerving doomed-to fail libertarian economic experiment we all remember (and I wrote extensively about in 2013. (Bitcoin has already been declared "dead" 144 times, so one more probably won't hurt.) Today, Bitcoin (COIN) is both a gateway to and a reserve currency for "Crypto" - a second generation blockchain ecosystem of sometimes competing, sometimes complimentary technologies built upon the elusive Satoshi Nakamoto's original vision of an unhackable, unstoppable distributed peer-to-peer digital cash system. Most of these second-wave technologies are neither powered by the Bitcoin blockchain or concerned with being a currency, a store of wealth or a payments solution. Some are pure, unadulterated vaporware, others are outright scams and Ponzi schemes. The ones that aren't are are imminently disruptive.

Wall Street appears to finally be taking blockchain technology seriously, even as most retail investors cling to the delusion that Bitcoin and Beanie Babies are cut from the same cloth. For example: Gartner recently added blockchain technology to its famous Hype Cycle as one of the key platform-enabling technologies of the future along with 5G, Digital Twin, Edge Computing, IoT Platforms, Neuromorphic Hardware, Quantum Computing, Serverless PaaS and Software-Defined Security.

Heady stuff.

Nor is Gartner alone. After years of unabashed skepticism and derision, both Goldman Sachs (GS), Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal sharply reversed course in 2017, with Goldman's staffers Robert Boroujerdi and Jessica Binder Graham now advising their clients to keep a close eye on the space:

Whether or not you believe in the merit of investing in cryptocurrencies (you know who you are), real dollars are at work here and warrant watching.

Easier said than done. Keeping track of the newest blockchain innovations is overwhelming even for veterans in the field (loosely defined as anyone who read Satoshi Nakamoto's original whitepaper prior to 2014). Money is pouring into tokenized networks at an astonishing rate. Bubble or no, ICO funding now exceeds that of every Venture Capital firm - with the notable exception of Masayoshi Son's Vision Fund - combined.

For many of the more mature companies and projects, the valuation is warranted. Brand name projects like Ripple Labs, for example, are significantly undervalued. The San Francisco based company is currently at war with SWIFT, the international transfer and settlement system that processes $3 trillion dollars a day, and it's doing so with the Fed's approval. Omise's Go network is invading Thailand. Everyone from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Mastercard (NYSE:MA), BBVA (NYSE:BFR), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and BP (NYSE:BP) have joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, and more large cap multinationals are signing up every month. NEM is scooping up Japanese banks for its Mijin Project. IOTA has prototyped a novel system that will allow virtually any smart device on the planet to communicate free of charge. Ethereum, Kyber, OmiseGo, and a number of other technologies like the much anticipated Lightning Network and Raiden are theoretically capable of dwarfing VISA's transaction capabilities by several orders of magnitude. District0x, a relative newcomer to the scene, has developed a new economic system predicated on transferable, modular, non-binding voting rights.

Does that sound like tulips to you?

Important Note

It is beyond the scope of this article to guide you step-by-step through these concepts. Such an article would never end and so could never exist. The cryptographic ecosystem moves at such a unbelievably rapid pace that not even Silicon Valley can hope to keep up. At the same time, it is impossible to discuss he Bitcoin ecosystem without discussion its many satellites and technological inheritors. Therefore, each article in this

It is my hope that with time, sharp-eyed readers who are unfamiliar with the tech and terminology will be able to connect at least some of the dots. I'm not holding my breath, though. Crypto is a computer scientist's idea of hard. Many of the problems being worked out today exist as purely hypothetical problems, for which a solution has not and may never be found. Instead, this article is designed to provide traders and investors who are already comfortable with these concepts with actionable intelligence, beginning with a high level view of the immediate prospects, catalysts and potential pitfalls of the more established cryptosystems before proceeding to the finer details and recent developments. I will, however, attempt to provide a brief explanation of the underlying technologies whenever and wherever I can. What happens after that will the the result of your own research and effort.

Down The Rabbit Hole

Charlie [Munger] and I not only don't know today what our businesses will earn next year - we don't even know what they will earn next quarter. We are suspicious of those CEOs who regularly claim they do know the future - and we become downright incredulous if they consistently reach their declared targets.

-Warren Buffett "The Oracle of Omaha"

There are no such things as Oracles. No matter how much human beings are inclined to gravitate towards anyone who can see just a little further (Odysseus is referred to in the Odyssey as "godlike Odysseus" for his ability to plan two steps ahead), the fact is that no one can see the future: Not Bill Gates, not Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos and not Elon Musk. They may fund the future, they may help usher in the future, and they're universally renowned for selling the world on their version of that future, but just like "godlike" Odysseus, they can't actually see it. All we can hope is to see is The Now a little more clearly than our contemporaries. What we won't do is kid ourselves that any reasonable prediction can be derived from a whitepaper posted on a website launched last week by an organization that has existed for all of a month. Such jumped-up posturing is as useless as unprofitable.

Put another way, the purpose of this series is to keep you out of trouble. Cryptospace (my term) is a perilous place for the uninitiated. Our goal will be to navigate between Scylla and Charybdis. Let the upside can take care of itself. Once you go down this rabbit hole, there is no limit to trouble.

We'll start with the technology that started it all.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Even as Bitcoin is entering yet another state of crisis, we see the beginnings of institutional capitulation. As Crypto's de facto reserve currency, it is likely to retain its momentum regardless of the price action, though Ethereum may very well take its place in the months and years to come, depending on the fallout from the hard fork and how quickly the latter can scale. Catalysts include CFTC approval for Bitcoin traded derivatives in 2018.

While a potential crackdown by the SEC is a serious risk factor for many of the other projects in this space as well as the exchanges that trade them, it is highly unlikely to impact Bitcoin itself. The only potential danger that I can discern is a widespread ban on cryptocurrencies and commodities, but the heavy hitters in this space, including the inimitable Marc Andreeseen, have been far from idle in purchasing political power.

Positive Catalysts: increasing financial and institutional support (both local and national), positive taxation developments (Coinbase), CFTC recognition

Ethereum (NYSE:ETH)

The darling of Crypto and the gateway to the ICO phenomenon, Ethereum's strength is in the widespread interest and deployment in smart contract technology in Silicon Valley, global aid programs like UNICEF and even governments. Ethereum's primary advantages are two-fold, namely The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance and wunderkind Vitalik Buterin.

While the SEC is a clear risk factor to the ubiquitous ICOs that depend upon the Ethereum blockchain, their rise or fall will have little to any impact on Ethereum itself. One negative factor is that the ecosystem often trades inversely to the ICOs that run on it due to the fact that this often leads to massive dumps of ETH on the market that routinely depress the price of the coin out of proportion to its developer mindshare and industry dominance. Paradoxically, this creates a more or less stable entry point for investors who would otherwise have had the window of opportunity shut in their faces.

Positive Catalysts: Plasma, Raiden and the transition to a Proof-of-Stake model

BitConnect

The word "Ponzi" gets thrown around a lot when it comes to Crypto. Bitconnect lives up to that description in every way imaginable. Originally offering participants a return of up to 480%+ in cash(not crypto) per year, and even a guaranteed riskless profit of up to 91.25% a year, expectations have been tempered "an interest bearing asset with 120% return per year." Here is the quote in full:

On a worldwide level, you can propel yourself into a promising and lucrative future quickly. Cryptocurrency with BitConnect is made to service you. The process of becoming part of the BitConnect community is simple. There are step-by-step instructions to help you navigate along the way. Your financial freedom is available and you can start today. Store and invest your wealth and earn substantial interest and investment. The moment you acquire BitConnect Coin it becomes an interest-bearing asset with 120% return per year. It is that simple. Congratulations on taking the initiative to financial freedom on your own terms.

Comments posted to the primary webpage include things like this:

Hello everyone, Sign up with my referral link, make a lending from $500 minimum, I will give back to you 3% of your total deposit by BCC coin. (With Referral link)



and this

Join the bitconnect revolution and get 1% interest per DAY (with a referral link) #Bitconnect

and this

It seems hard at first, but easy once you get into it. Earn outstanding interest rates by joining my downline (with a referral link). We are averaging over 1% per day

Regardless of what you may assume or have been told about Crypto, no one in the space guarantees anything. The closest thing to it involves essentially a loaning your BTC on Bitfinex for a paltry for rates of >1%, which by no stretch of the imagination compensates you for volatility you have to stomach unless you're planning to hold onto your stack come hell or high water. Contrary to it's often well deserved image as a digital playground for naifs and reprobate gamblers, some of the most common sentiments you'll hear in Cryptospace (apart from "to the Moon, baby!" and "What color is your Lambo?") are

a) never put more into this than you can afford to lose (i.e. beer money) and b) "HODL" (born of a whiskey and desperation fueled variant of the word "Hold" during the Great Crash of 2013, "Spartan Hold!", "Iron hands", et cetera. These memes all mean precisely the same thing; roughly translated as "never sell into a slide/embrace the rollercoaster." These terms, amusing as they are, are as necessary to understanding the psyche of the Crypto community as Clutch, Air Ball and Alley Oop are to basketball.

The reason that no legitimate Crypto guarantees a return for their stakeholders is simply that they are not in a position to do so. The vast majority of bona fide projects are radically decentralized, both in terms of organizational structure and initial distribution of assets. Even the centralization of Exchanges is currently being outmoded as representing a single point of failure, as opposed to atomic swaps.

These miraculous risk-less profits are supposedly the result of BitConnect's miraculous proprietary trading bot, a concept that resembles nothing so much as a financial perpetual motion machine in that it never loses. The same couldn't be said for the gratuitous misspellings on the site back in

Here are the remarkably simple mechanics of the BitConnect Ponzi:

First, you send Bitcoin to BitConnect's wallet. Note that BitConnect is not traded on the numerous open exchanges around the globe, but can only be purchased directly from BitConnect.

Next, you hand your BitConnect coins back to BitConnect in exchange for a non-contractual promise that you will get its value back in cash plus interest payments denominated in BTC. (Hence "Ponzi") Given the finite number of BitConnect coins, the price therefore increases. (After all, BitConnect purchasers just put their money into a system with a finite amount of "shares" and then handed the shares right back to BitConnect.)

For the sake of brevity, I won't even bother with the Referral Program, suffice to say, in my view, at least, that BCC has succeeded not only the perfect Ponzi, but has achieved a Ponzi/pyramid fusion.

When it comes to BitConnect, don't just walk away. Run.

Dash

Dash was the first successful DAO, or Distributed Autonomous Organization, and as a governance model, it works remarkably well. Eseentially, the system depends on the primary stakeholders or Masternodes (cost as of this writing: $259,000), who stake their coins in exchange for a dividend embedded the protocol. Unlike Bitcoin and most other Proof Of Work coins, only 45% go to the Miners.

The other 45% go to the Masternodes, to be divided according to the number of coins staked. Now, here's the really brilliant part: The other 10% goes to fund a Treasury (paid out monthly on a kind of "use it or lose it" basis) in order to pay software developers, fund marketing campaigns, primary research and, most innovative of all, fund proposal (anyone can submit) and voted on by the Masternodes themselves.

Dash's DAO governance model is impressive. Even the organization's detractors - many of them Bitcoin Maximalists - would be hard pressed to dispute that, especially in light of Bitcoin's recent woes, most of which stem from a lack of effective, streamlined governance procedures. You have to see it in action to believe that it can work - an organization with no CEOs, ephemeral executives and department heads that are effectively nothing more than temps or part time contractors, but it does,and it works remarkably well. At present, Dash is looking for a CMO. (Budget: $250,000-$400,000.) Though a formal vote only happens once per month, consensus was reached after just a few days.

Take a moment to wrap your head around that.

Dash is predominantly focused on end user experience and fast, private transactions with an emphasis on marketing "so that your even your grandmother can use it." In short, it aims to achieve PayPal's (PYPL) original goal prior to its run-in with FinCen and absorption by eBay, and is thus a budding competitor.

Positive catalysts: The release of "Evolution" in late 2017/early 2018.

Potential risk factors: Exclusive focus on being "digital cash" at a time when interoperabity and layered, multi-purpose protocol implementations are highly favored by the market. The contractor/proposal process has also come under strain as Dash's DAO grows larger, and it remains to be seen how well the review process can scale.

Ripple

Originally designed to be an openly traded protocol, Ripple faced an immediate severe backlash from the Crypto community for its lack of open-source implementation and high degree of centralization. The company promptly changed course, transforming itself into a services company for the banking industry and has become wildly successful as a result. More than 75 banks are now on Ripple's blockchain network -which functions as a kind of high tech "7 degrees to Kevin Bacon"- including BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) and Santander (SAN). The company was also recently lauded by none other than the Federal Reserve's faster payments task force.

Ripple's primary goal is to disrupt, if not replace, the global SWIFT payments network. The company recently hired former SWIFT business director Marjan Delatinne to that effect. What SWIFT takes weeks to do, Ripple can accomplish in hours.

Potential Positive Catalysts: If Ripple can take just 10% of SWIFT's business, which it certainly appears on track to do, it could potentially the most valuable non-bank financial service in the world. Its tokens, which represent the right to transact on the Ripple network, are currently in high demand among investors and bankers alike.

The Wench Is Pregnant

The song is sung, the wine is drunk, the wench is pregnant.

- Tyrion Lannister

People tend to process new information in terms of the metaphors that are available to them. When that conceptual framework is lacking - when we encounter something genuinely new and provocative - we tend to turn to "experts", whether real or self-proclaimed. By any objective measure, they (mostly) succeeded in predicting the revolutionary impact that the Internet would have on the lives of the investors who implicitly trusted in their judgement. Nevertheless, when it comes to Crypto, the experts failed investors miserably, and continue to fail them today.

Why? Simply stated: Financial disruption is devastating to existing economic models because the models themselves are being reconfigured. In other words, most of your preexisting knowledge actually works against you.

Conclusion

Like the Earth's crust during a major earthquake, the shape of money itself is changing, and with it all the secondary constructions that built on the assumption that the ground beneath it was solid are beginning to sway and topple. Even where existing economic models hold they are being revamped, reshuffled and stretched in ways that Econ 101 professors never thought possible.

Even today, after seven years of unmitigated outperformance, zombie metaphors like Tulipmania continue to be employed by people who have never read a single book on the subject. Howard Marks, for example, dates the peak of Tulipmania at 1637 because that's the date most commonly associated with it, when in fact, the bubble didn't pop until around February of the following year. A small error, you might say. Hardly worth mentioning. Everyone makes them. But after awhile, those errors begin to pile up.

For example, many SA commentators blithely connect the Dutch craze with the Dotcom bubble, when in fact the former had far more in common with the origins of the 2008/9 financial meltdown and the latter with the South Sea Bubble. Still others equate the Dotcom bubble with the budding ICO bubble, when in fact they have precisely the opposite problem: During the Dotcom bubble, numerous websites with millions of daily visitors struggled to monetize their success, whereas ICOs are instantly monetized but often lack clear path to mass adoption. The two problems mirror one another, but the viable solutions do not. It's far easier to build a user base than it is to monetize a business model that resists demonetization.

That being said, there's little disagreement from any corner that the ICO market, and to a lesser extent Bitcoin, is currently in a bubble. But this market thrives on rapid, cyclic boom and bust cycles. In fact, it can't exist without them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.