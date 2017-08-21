Johnson & Johnson: Bring On The Ambulance Chasers

In May 2015 I was quite despondent. Having a significant portion of my capital in Prospect Capital (PSEC) had my portfolio balance going the way of the dodo. I finally made the tough decision to bail without waiting to get back to even, and instead fly to quality by opening a position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Not only has this resulted in greater financial returns in that I have sufficiently recovered (and more) from my original boneheaded move, it has resulted in greater emotional returns as well, as I spend no energy worrying about yet another dividend cut. But most importantly, there are the mental returns in knowing that the good investment I made continues to be so.

Mindshare

You know your company has branding power when the brand name becomes the de facto name for the item. For example, they're not "cotton-swabbed applicators"; they're Q-tips (UL). It's not spray lubricant; it's WD-40 (WDFC). And even though I'm a Microsoft (MSFT) shareholder, "google it" sounds much more compelling than "bing it".

Image Source

Johnson & Johnson is indisputably home to more of these branding instances than any other healthcare company, and many companies in general.

When one steps back and takes a look, a couple of stats are simply astounding:

24 Johnson & Johnson brands generate over $1 billion in sales annually.

75% of sales come from brands or products that are either #1 or #2 in market share globally.

Lest we think that they intend to simply rest on their laurels, over a fifth of yearly revenue comes from products that were introduced within the last five years. This evidence for a culture of innovation promises to stretch out into the future as between now and 2021, ten new potential blockbusters will either launch or be submitted for regulatory approval. Moreover, over this same time frame, there are plans for over fifty line extensions for new or already existing medications.

Equally as encouraging is that even though all this is going down, JNJ is keeping its vaunted margins intact, even as it drags its lower-margin consumer business.

Also, since JNJ (along with BMY) has the lowest percentage of debt to equity among its peers, what manifests is a greater return on its various stakeholders' invested capital.

For JNJ in particular, its ~16% ROIC looks particularly beautiful beside its 7% cost of capital.

Risks

An investment in Johnson & Johnson is not "guaranteed". Even though it has a higher credit rating than the U.S. Government and every other S&P-rated company but Microsoft, there are of course risks associated, which I have ranked from least to most significant.

Xarelto Shmarelto

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and Pfizer's (PFE) drug Eliquis has essentially taken over the #1 market share spot for anti-coagulants (blood clot prevention) from Xarelto, and is now rocking over $1 billion in quarterly sales.

Two things to note, however. First, this doesn't mean that Xarelto is dead. There will be full data on Xarelto's COMPASS study released by the European Society of Cardiology soon. It has been learned already that Xarelto reduces major cardiac events more than aspirin. According to Credit Suisse, at least four million more patients could eventually become candidates for Xarelto as a result of this study.

Secondly, if we were to throw the previous paragraph to the wind and act as if Xarelto sales never happened, the pharmaceutical segment would have a black hole in 6.8% of its 2017 pharmaceutical revenue.

Invokana cuts off your limbs

Invokana is a type-2 diabetes medication that works by causing or forcing the kidneys to remove blood sugar through urine. However, in May the FDA notified that there is over twice the risk of amputations (toe, foot, leg) versus a placebo. Diabetics taking canagliflozin (Invokana or Invokamet) over two clinical trials (CANVAS and CANVAS-R) found that the risk of amputation was 5.9 and 7.5 per 1,000 patients, versus 2.8 and 4.2 for the placebo, respectively. As of July, this was already reflected in product labeling.

However, let us suppose that this really came to a head in late 2016, and the FDA forced JNJ to take Invokana out of commission before a sale had been made this year. So far, this would have deprived JNJ of $579 million in sales, against a pharmaceutical segment total of over $16.8 billion (3.43%).

Remicade biosimilars

In April the FDA approved the second biosimilar to JNJ's Remicade medication (rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, etc.), allowing Samsung Bioepis' Renflexis to join Pfizer (PFE) and Celltrion's Inflectra.

I am not a healthcare professional by any stretch of the imagination, but I happen to think risks from biosimilars (not just JNJ's) are a bit overblown. There is one simple reason behind my opinion: switching costs in the medical field are seriously underrated. What I mean by this is, if a doctor and a patient have already undertaken a medicine regiment that is both safe and effective, there is little incentive and much risk to switch.

However, let's throw all this to the wind and imagine for a moment that Renflexis and Inflectra combined to completely eradicate Remicade sales. While Remicade is by far JNJ's largest drug, it accounted for under 8% of revenue (although 17% of pharma segment) in the just-completed second quarter.

"You May Be Entitled to a Large Cash Award"

Image Source

In my opinion, the biggest risk by far to my JNJ investment is what seems to be coming down the pike. As fellow SA contributor David Pinsen very ably detailed, the Financial Times has reported that as a result of the opioid (morphine, oxycodone, etc.) crisis, a whole host of companies in the health care space could be in line to cut checks at levels not seen since the tobacco settlement in the late 90s.

In November 1998, Philip Morris, Lorillard, RJ Reynolds, and Brown & Williamson agreed to pay over $200 billion during the next 25 years, resulting from attempts made to hide the negative effects of smoking.

I understand full well that hope is not a successful strategy - I used to be a Prospect Capital shareholder. But I sincerely hope that logic will win the day and it will eventually be proven that Big Tobacco vs. Big Pill is essentially apples vs. oranges.

First, it was decades after doctors had stopped prescribing cigarettes and went the other way that the settlement was reached. Doctors had long seen that tobacco had no medical benefit. However, like them or not, opioids do. Whether or not the risk of addiction outweighs the painkilling benefits is a debate for another day.

Second, the tobacco settlement involved four companies. However, there are so many variables in litigating the opioid crisis that make it difficult to pin down liability. Are pharmaceutical companies wholly at fault for making them? Shouldn't physicians and hospitals carry some of the blame for prescribing and administering them? Shouldn't pharmacies carry some for filling the prescriptions? Shouldn't insurance companies carry still more because they covered the medications? There's obviously plenty of blame to go around, and the more deep pockets that are found in more pants, the less of a total hit for JNJ.

Third, not to sound too crass, but there are no free lunches in nature. Anytime a person's body chemistry is altered, there are certain tradeoffs. Hopefully, any perspective jury pool will understand this and act accordingly, rather than the disgusting but steadily more ubiquitous, "Oh, they're rich. They can afford it."

It's the End of the World as We Know It

I'm not confident at all in positive results from that last paragraph. So it is important for investors to understand that when crises hit, very often it presents a buying opportunity for long-term investors rather than an excuse to panic and sell.

This can be demonstrated across industries, but specific to the aforementioned tobacco industry, the British Journal of Medicine noted that all four tobacco companies involved in the settlement still outperformed the market from 1999-2002.

In fact, according to Buyupside, an investor randomly buying MO on November 8, 1998 (15 days before the settlement was reached) and holding until today would still have earned a return almost triple that of SPY.

Moving over to the oil industry, here is a chart for BP (BP) from the day before the Macondo/Deepwater Horizon oil spill:

Investors who bought in as a result of the panic would still have a gain as of now, even accounting for the precipitous drop in oil prices, two dividend cuts and worries of a third.

Staying with the oil industry, here is a price chart for Exxon Mobil (XOM), starting from the day before the Exxon Valdez oil spill. What was certainly a tragedy at the time barely registers as a blip on the radar.

Turning to the financial industry, in 2013 the US government hit S&P with a $5 billion lawsuit for defrauding investors by rating mortgage-backed securities and collateralized debt obligations higher than they should have been in order to gain favor with the issuers.

Investors had long since turned to apathy before the $1.375 billion settlement was reached in 2015.

Perhaps then, if the ambulance chasers come after JNJ as a result of the opioid crisis, then it will result in the opportunity to buy it without worrying about chasing the stock itself.

All Quiet on the Income Front

Of the risks highlighted above, the dividend is not one of them. Recently, better-heeled SA contributor Dividend Investors recently noted that JNJ's dividend payout ratio is approaching extreme levels and so existing shareholders should be concerned. Is this correct? Not hardly.

There is a reason why "dividends paid" appears on the cash flow statement instead of the income statement. Dividends are paid out of the cash that a company generates. For companies such as JNJ, a better barometer for dividend viability is not in proportion to its earnings per share, which can be altered by acquisitions or divestitures, taxes or interest, but the actual cash that is generated by the business.

When looked at in this light, what was essentially a mole hill turns into almost an ant hill.

Anything under 75% is perfectly fine. And with free cash flow continuing to trend upward, the streak that has been intact since Muhammad Ali was still Cassius Clay is in no foreseeable danger.

Valuation

My time with Johnson & Johnson has convinced me that it belongs in every long-term investor's portfolio as a core position. However, it is not a buy at any price. Given its cost of capital, any estimated increase in free cash flow over 2% make today's price a bargain. However, since valuation is more art than science, it is important to look at other metrics.

According to the past ten years of data for dividend yield, price to earnings, and price to free cash flow, today's sticker price is nothing to write home about.

In my personal portfolio, even though I largely bought without looking at valuation in a panicked flight to quality, I don't add more until it yields 3%. At the current $3.36, this means a drop all the way to $112.00, over 18% from Friday's close.

Unfortunately, it's either a Great Recession or those ambulance chasers that will get it there.

Thanks so much for reading. If you found value here, please click the "follow" button, because there is more where that came from. However, I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.