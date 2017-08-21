The bottom is in, and investors looking for an entry may have finally found an appropriate opportunity.

The bears ran out of conviction and chased shares to a valuation that was hardly sustainable, hence Snap Inc. exhibited a relief rally in the third week of August, which we had expected.

Short interest lost momentum heading into September, and with the addition of more shares, short interest in Snap Inc. declined to a more normalized level.

Have we seen the bottom in Snap?



Snap Inc. (SNAP) may have finally bottomed out and is positioned to rally from the low-teens. We felt that the stock could break below $15 and trade even lower following the lock-up expiration. Now that we have passed two weeks, it’s worth re-examining the stock to see if there’s a solid enough risk/reward to take a contrarian position on Snap Inc.

Source: TC2000

The stock has steadily declined following its IPO. However, post the lock-up expiration beginning in August, we have now found a desirable entry point to get back into the name. Furthermore, expectations heading into the next quarter seem beatable, as we have illustrated to our premium subscribers.

The stock has finally broken above the 20-day moving average and is now approaching resistance at approximately $15.00. The stock is moving on heavy volume, and we believe this is partially owed to a short cover rally. We never recommended shorting Snap Inc. because we felt there was a certain element of timing respective to margin expense required to make a successful transaction.

Figure 1. Break-even analysis on Snap Inc. short trade

Source: Cho’s Investment Research

In August, our trough valuation was $12.44 versus the all-time low of $11.28, implying that returns inclusive of margin expense were maxed out in the first two weeks of the month.

The recent price performance mirrored our expectations from our prior analysis published on July 12th, 2017 (when the stock price was $15-$17):

Snap’s stock price trends lower, but over a multi-month time frame. Though, investors would anticipate that the stock price will drop abruptly, thus the margin expense is inconsequential. But when computing the margin expense of the trade from the current cost basis, it becomes difficult to earn a profit if the trade duration stretches past September.

Clearly, the stock didn’t reach $10 or below by September, and it’s looking increasingly less likely that investors/traders who were short the stock will maintain an outsized position over the next couple weeks.

Figure 2. Short Interest Since Inception

Source: Cho’s Investment Research

Figure 3. Total number of shares short

Source: Cho’s Investment Research

The number of shares short relative to market float was disproportionate at 17.69% heading into August, but as the shares unlocked, the number of shares short (71.47 million) relative to total share outstanding of 1.197 billion was less consequential as it reduced the actual percentage of shares short/outstanding to 5.97% versus 17.69% (when >80% of shares were composed of restricted stock units).

Furthermore, the number of shares short remained stable at 70 million shares heading into August, which already suggested a crowded trade that wasn’t getting any added position size to send Snap Inc. any lower. Bears lost momentum heading into August, and with the consequences of some employees liquidating positions, some had opted to close positions over the prior week.

Final thoughts

We believe we’ve made it past the last leg of the downtrend, as it’s increasingly unlikely that shorts would add position size given how dangerous it is to bet against momentum names. The social media app has demonstrated promising monetization metrics and has returned to DAU growth. While expectations called for something higher, it’s hard to be wrong on a stock that’s trading 50% below its peak value of $30 with a multi-year growth runway that’s attractive.

Keep in mind, I’ve stated on Cheddar TV that anything beneath $15.00 was an acceptable entry given the risk/reward profile of the social media app and how under-monetized the app actually was.

Furthermore, the perception of risk was characterized incorrectly leading into the share lock-up. Therefore, we expect a swift recovery to Snap’s valuation, as bargain conscious momentum investors will come out in droves these next couple weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.