Coach: Did Management Just Discretely Give Up Its Guidance?

Coach is the most robust financially among its peers, it can afford to report stable margins as it aims to transform into a house of luxury brands.

Kate Spade will bring to Coach brand a new angle to handbags, but in the near term, it will have a negative impact on margins.

Department stores are struggling, traffic is down, and Coach still managed to increase U.S. sales, which is a strong positive sign for management.

The U.S. distribution channel shift continues to impact traffic, Coach (NYSE:COH) just acquired one of its U.S. competitors in handbags, and management discretely guided down Coach Brand operating margins; however, we still believe the company has a strong upside potential.

Surprisingly, Coach's sales in North America rose by +4% during Q4 2017 despite an uncertain macroeconomic environment. But on the other hand, we still don't know if the $400 and above handbag price bracket will continue to resist while U.S. department stores are currently struggling.

In fact, based on the latest 8-K SEC filing, the company was able to elevate the Coach brand in North America and increase the proportion of the above $400 price bracket to 45% of handbag sales this quarter (up from 40% in the same quarter last year).

Nevertheless, the promotional activity remains intense in the outlet channel, and the environment among premium women's and men's handbags is very competitive with most U.S. players, such as Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), working to reverse their declining sales.

Coach's measures to reduce promotional activity as well as pulling back from underperforming department store distribution led to lower net sales in Q4 2017 at $1.13 billion, down -2% from the same period last year at $1.15 billion.

The negative trends in the U.S. also weighed on the company's margins in Q4 2017 as well as unfavorable product mix (the right product was not in the right channel) and product assortment issues (customers were looking for logo while management increased no-logo products). Cost of goods sold increased by +2%, which negatively impacted gross profit by 125 basis points to 66.5%.

Despite a challenging macro dynamic affecting the handbag category and consumer spending in general, Coach acquired just over a month ago another U.S. competitor generating the equivalent of 30% of its sales. Will Kate Spade help Coach weather the economic storm affecting the department stores or will it turn into an additional headache for Coach?

First, we believe that although Kate Spade is a competitor, it has a hidden side that should not be ignored. Indeed, based on the latest quarterly report, more than 60% of its customers are millennials while only 30% for the Coach brand. Let's recall that according to the U.S. Census, millennials overtook baby boomers as North America's largest population, which means that growth will come from consumers born between 1980 and 2000 that spend more than older generations.

Secondly, while $50 million of annualized run rate synergies are expected, Kate Spade also offers a new diversification to Coach's offering as a matter of price point ($200 to $400 handbags) without impacting Coach's brand equity. There is a true cross shopping opportunity for both brands, as the customer base of Kate Spade and Coach do not cross more than 10%; we believe the cannibalization risk is limited.

Source: Orland Outlet

Thirdly, there is a great expansion opportunity for Kate Spade in the U.S. but also internationally. For example, the brand currently has 178 locations compared to 400 for the Coach brand; the same opportunities are available in Europe, Japan and China where Coach will support the Kate's brand awareness. Coach's strategy to develop Kate Spade will follow the same discipline management has initiated for its own brands by decreasing discounting and exiting unprofitable wholesale channels which should provide lower yet healthier growth rates.

We cannot ignore that Kate Spade's integration will impact margins in the short term, particularly in the coming quarter (Q1 2018). So why would we recommend a stock which sees its margins deteriorate?

First and foremost, because it's inevitable as Kate's operating margins are lower than Coach, so it will naturally have a deteriorating effect to the Group's margins.

Secondly, we believe Coach has successfully integrated Stuart Weitzman, even if it only represents 10% of net sales, management has gained discipline and track record in integrating a business activity that is external to its core competence. Kate's handbag business should be more straightforward to generate higher synergies which should start being accretive to EPS by the end of fiscal 2018.

Lastly, and most importantly, Coach's gross margin and operating margins are above sector peers such as Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). The company can afford to report slightly lower margins for the next few quarters until it achieves the full integration of Kate Spade. Not only margins but also Coach's financial health is among the best in the sector with the current ratio (current assets minus current liabilities) at 5.2 times; as a rule of thumb, we consider a company conservative when the ratio is above 2 times. Also, the company's ability to generate cash is stronger than competitors with cash ratios above 100%.

Source: Company annual reports

Finally, the number of days of receivables are the lowest in the industry, meaning that the company is the fastest to cash in from customers while the days of payables are the highest, thus paying suppliers slowly. Inventories are currently a major concern in the industry with department stores struggling to sell in-season merchandise. Coach's ratio of inventories to sales is at 10%, which is rather a positive ratio as it's the lowest among the competition.

COH Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

In conclusion, we are not worried about Coach's failure to achieve operating margins in the low 20s as mechanically the integration of Kate makes it impossible in the near future. In addition, we think the company's objective to become a house of luxury brands is crucial amid the challenging retail environment to stand out from sector peers. The acquisition of Kate Spade is strategic as it will secure a broader product offering in handbags and accessories as well as a larger customer base which will further help the new group to weather economic shocks. Hence, in our opinion, the recent correction of the company's share price is a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.