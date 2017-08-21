Western Digital: Buy The Dip

A little over a year ago, Western Digital Corporation (NYSE:WDC) seemed to be in big trouble and was almost hated by investors. Since then, the headlines were dominated by increasing revenue, increasing earnings as well as the regular beating of analysts' expectations and a climbing stock. But since a few months, the positive information about earnings are repressed by a spiral of never-ending information about a legal dispute with Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF) that seems to be far from getting resolved. In the last few weeks, this also seemed to have a negative effect on the stock price, and the question right now is: Should investors take the chance and buy the dip or rather stay away.

Bullish Numbers

In order to decide if a company is a worthy investment, we always look at important financial information and some numbers like revenue, book value or margins. By just looking at the numbers, Western Digital seems to be a great company and a definite buy:

Over the last decade, WDC could expand its annual revenue from $5,468 million in 2007 to $19,093 million in 2017 and that positive trend should continue.

from $5,468 million in 2007 to $19,093 million in 2017 and that positive trend should continue. Gross margin could be increased from 16.5% in 2007 to about 29% in 2017.

could be increased from 16.5% in 2007 to about 29% in 2017. Book value was $11.98 in 2008 and increased to $37.93 right now.

was $11.98 in 2008 and increased to $37.93 right now. Western Digital pays a dividend of $2.00 per share annually and has a dividend yield of 2.41% right now. If we use the EPS according to non-GAAP accounting standards, the payout ratio is 22%.

While according to GAAP accounting standards, the diluted earnings per share were only $1.34, on a non-GAAP basis, the diluted earnings per share for 2017 were $9.19. The P/E is currently 8.7, and Western Digital seems to be deeply undervalued. For 2018, earnings per share are expected to be between $11.98 and $12.28 (according to Morningstar), which would lead to a forward P/E of 6.7.

Bearish Stock Behavior

Despite all the positive numbers, WDC seems to be in a bearish mode for a few weeks already, and the stock has declined from $95 to about $80. The obvious reason for this decline seems to be the above-mentioned dispute with Toshiba that is dominating the headlines. As there seems to be no solution for the conflict between the two companies on the horizon, this creates a high level of uncertainty, and investors certainly don’t like uncertainty.

There is however another reason for the decline, which is not discussed so widely, but should nonetheless be no surprise for investors. We all know that markets move in two (or three) different directions: Stocks can rise and fall (or move sideways) leading to wave patterns where a bullish wave is followed by a correctional bearish wave. In May 2016, WDC marked a temporary low point and has since then climbed to $95.80 (July 21, 2017). In only 14 months, the stock gained 174% without a major correction - only at the very beginning there was one 20% correction. And after such a long bullish wave, a steeper correction that might last longer than just a few weeks should not come as a surprise.

From a technical perspective, it is possible that the 200-day simple moving average (red line) as well as the 200-day exponential moving average (green line) are already at a support level and the stock won’t drop any further. But it is also possible that we will see a steeper correction and the stock might drop to $72.50 where we find the lows of February and March 2017 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement line (meaning the stock has corrected 38.2% of the former bullish wave).

Short-term oriented traders could use a possible setback to initiate new long positions in WDC, as from a technical standpoint, the next bullish upward wave could follow, but I rather want to analyze if long-term investors should also buy the stock at this point. The mostly bullish picture presented above is affected negatively by two concerning aspects that need to be examined more closely:

The already mentioned dispute with Toshiba, which creates a high level of uncertainty

The rather high debt levels

High Debt Levels

One reason for concern are the high debt levels. For the acquisition of SanDisk in 2016, Western Digital issued new debt, and the current long-term debt is $12,918 million. Although the debt levels could be reduced over the last quarters, WDC still has a D/E ratio of 1.17, which is usually considered as being a little too high. The non-GAAP operating income of Western Digital was $3,932 million in the last year, and operating income according to GAAP was $1,954 million in the same time period. If we use "just" the GAAP operating income and assume it will not grow over the next seven years, WDC will generate an operating income of $13,678 million until 2024. As the current long-term debt is $12,918 million right now, it will be enough to cover all the outstanding debt. About $4.1 billion of that debt is due in 2021 and the rest (about $9 billion) is due in 2023 or 2024. Although we can expect that WDC is able to pay back the debt from its operating income of the next seven years, the company currently also has $6,354 million in cash and cash equivalents (money that could be used for necessary interest payments until 2024).

Although currently there seems to be no reason to worry, we have to think about the possibility that Western Digital will win the bidding for Toshiba’s chip unit. As this is part of the ongoing dispute between the two companies, I will analyze this matter more detailed in the next chapter. For now, there is only one important number: $18 billion. According to different information, this is currently the highest bid coming from a consortium of Bain Capital and the Japanese government (also matched by Western Digital). To pay for the acquisition, WDC would have to issue new debt of at least $12 billion as it only has $6.35 billion in cash. This would increase the outstanding debt to $25 billion, and although WDC could issue debt that is not due for 20 or even 30 years, we are talking about high debt levels that can be dangerous for a company. The D/E ratio would be 2.19, and the company would need about 6.4 times its current annual non-GAAP operating income to pay back the debt.

We also have to consider the interest payments. For the debt WDC issued in 2016, it has to pay interest rates between 7% and 10.5%, and we can assume that for newly issued debt, the company has to pay similar interest rates. In the following chart, we present three different scenarios to find out how long it would take WDC to repay all of the outstanding debt.

In the first scenario, we assume that WDC could increase the operating income 5% a year and we also assume stable dividend payments ($2 per share per year). Considering interest payments of 10% annually, WDC could pay back the debt until 2027. Even if we assume increasing dividend payments (10% a year), WDC can still pay back all outstanding debt until 2027 (scenario III). In the last scenario (scenario II), we assume the worst case: WDC is not able to increase operating income and therefore won't increase any dividend payments. In this case, it will take until 2032 for WDC to repay all of its debt.

Dispute with Toshiba

After we have found out that it would take no longer than till 2032 for WDC to repay the debt, we have to focus on the dispute with Toshiba, because WDC will only have such high outstanding debt if the dispute can be resolved and it will buy Toshiba’s chip unit. Currently investors are not worried about high debt levels, but because of the ongoing dispute between Western Digital and Toshiba, that turned uglier and uglier as the weeks progressed. Nevertheless, Stephan D. Milligan stated during the earnings call, that:

“[W]e and our subsidiaries have operated the JVs with Toshiba for the last 17 years. It is a partnership that has been highly successful for both parties and for Japan. As you may have seen in media reports, Mark and I were in Japan last week to continue our dialog with Toshiba and its stakeholders. Our discussions were constructive, and we will continue to work to seek a solution that is in the best interest of all parties.” (Earnings Call Transcript)

It is true that Toshiba and SanDisk worked side by side - and obviously very successful. As Western Digital bought SanDisk last year, they are now in a joint venture with Toshiba and operate a semiconductor plant in Japan. Toshiba is in some trouble right now and it wants to sell its chip unit and Western Digital is among the bidders (as already stated above, a consortium of Bain Capital and the Japanese government is currently bidding $18 billion, but Western Digital matched that bid). Because of its joint venture with Toshiba, WDC demands exclusive negotiating rights and that it has the right to block any bidder Toshiba might pick. On May 9, 2017, Toshiba told Western Digital to stop interfering in plans to sell its memory chip unit and warned that it may take legal actions, and right now, Toshiba is suing Western Digital for $1 billion because of the damages WDC has caused in interfering with the sale of its memory chip division. On July 11, 2017, a Californian court also issued a restraining order that was extended on August 7, 2017. Western Digital obviously still wants to invest in a new memory chip production line along with Toshiba, but Toshiba announced that it will go ahead with its $1.8 billion investment to build the Fab 6 equipment line without Western Digital.

As I am no lawyer, I am really not capable of providing additional information about who will win this dispute, and I am definitely not able to interpret the JV contracts. There are however already a few articles on SA that discuss the legal aspects. An article why Western Digital Holds The Best Cards In The Toshiba Negotiation by Technology Equity Strategies, and a second article, Why Western Digital Will Prevail In The Legal Battle With Toshiba Over The JV by Sunil Shah provide valuable additional information on the matter. Although I don’t know how this litigation will end, I think that Western Digital is in a better position than Toshiba as Toshiba’s current state is much more dramatic.

On August 10, 2017, Toshiba temporarily avoided a delisting from the Tokyo stock exchange, and as the company desperately needs money, it seems more important for it to sell its chip unit (to bring its own company back on track) than for Western Digital to buy the chip unit. And since Western Digital has a 49% stake, the highest bidder who is buying the chip unit has to cooperate with Western Digital in the future, which could - considering the current development - be rather difficult. It would therefore be no surprise if other bidders for the chip unit might be hesitant to close the deal.

Although the debt is manageable and we are pretty convinced that Western Digital will come out on top in the dispute with Toshiba, we still have to factor in a high margin of safety in our intrinsic value calculation to account for the uncertainties.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

If we use the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($2,249 million) and assume a growth rate of 5% per year for the next decade (definitely realistic), Western Digital seems still undervalued - despite the bullish rally during the last 14 months. Calculating with a 10% discount rate, the intrinsic value of Western Digital would be $129.89. Since it seems rather difficult to decide how the dispute between Toshiba and Western Digital could end and because of the high debt levels (especially if Western Digital could take over Toshiba’s chip unit), it is important for us to assume a high margin of safety to compensate. To take these uncertainties into account, I think a 25% margin of safety is high enough to compensate for these risks and Western Digital is therefore still a buy as long as the price stays below $97.

Conclusion

In my last article on Western Digital, I came to the conclusion that Western Digital is only fairly valued (about $90 at that time). Back then I mainly focused on the GAAP results which led me to a more conservative intrinsic value calculation. Now I also considered the non-GAAP results that lead to a more bullish picture. Should Western Digital decline to $70 or $75, I would call Western Digital a bargain and you should follow the advice of David Tepper who increased his stake in Western Digital - as well as Micron (NASDAQ:MU). But even at current levels, Western Digital still seems to be an undervalued stock and a buy despite the dispute with Toshiba and the high debt levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All numbers are taken from the companies' SEC filings as well as Morningstar.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.