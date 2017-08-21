Danone: The Activist Dance

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) might be facing activist pressure just as another legacy European foods company battles its own activist. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is facing Dan Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund, with Loeb wanting Nestle to monetize its L’Oreal stake, among other things.

Meanwhile, Danone doesn’t have an official activist investor pushing for changes, instead, Keith Meister’s Corvex Management owns $400 million of the company and hasn’t laid out any plans. The big thesis, however, is if Corvex does go activist at Danone he could push for a buyout.



Keith Meister



Unlike its European peer, Danone could actually get bought out. Danone has a $50 billion market cap, which is much more manageable when compared to Nestle’s $250 billion. While some ask, what can Dan Loeb do for Nestle - as the company did just bring on a new CEO who has scaled back margin and growth expectations heavily, there is no question that Danone needs some help meeting expectations.



The diary and yogurt company could use some help finding growth as well. Shares are flat over the last year and Corvex thinks the company is cheap. The idea is to get the company to improve operations, but it doesn’t plan on pushing for management changes.



The thesis - and a prized asset?



Danone is a maker of yogurt products, water, nutritional solutions and baby food. Danone also owns the WhiteWave brand, which it bought last year - which operates in the organic milk and plant based milk areas, i.e. soy-, almond and nut milks. All of these categories are strong and growing markets in the consumer staples. And all are categories that a larger foods company might want exposure to.



PepsiCo (PEP) tried to buy Danone in 2005 but was blocked by the French government. They could be interested in making another run, hoping to take some pressure off of its soft drink business. Then there’s Kraft Heinz (KHC), which is actively looking for a buyout after failing to snap up Unilever (UL) earlier this year. Still, a Danone deal makes the most sense for a global player in the food and drink business, such as Pepsi. Is round 2 the answer?



In the end, Meister owns just 0.8% of Danone. He’s never really battled an overseas company, especially one protected by the French state. Still, having been Carl Icahn’s right-hand man for years, Corvex founder Keith Meister may be up for the challenge. And he’s shown an appetite for finding opportunities overseas, trying to break up the merger between U.S. based Huntsman (HUN) and Swiss based Clariant. When it comes to consolidation in the global food business, it looks ripe. However, for Danone, the window is small, given the strategic buyers are few (still more than the likes of Nestle) and the overhang of the French government. For now, Danone is a wait-and-see type of story. If Corvex takes a more activist approach then things could get more interesting rather quickly.







