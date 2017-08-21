Freshii: Good Things Come To Those Who Wait

Freshii (OTCPK:FRHHF) is an up and coming quick serving restaurant (QSR) looking to expand internationally. The stock started trading in early 2017 with a very ambitious goal to grow aggressively into 2019:

(Source: Q4-2016 Freshii Financials)

These kind of growth ambitions does not come cheap. Freshii has been investing heavily in growth in the hopes of hitting a huge payoff in the future.

This article is going to measure where Freshii stacks up in its growth strategy (above):

1) Increase our store count by 150 to 160 net new frachised stores in fiscal 2017 to reach 430 to 440 system-wide stores by the end of fiscal 2017

At the end of Q4-2016, Freshii had reported 278 stores. In Q2-2017, Freshii has opened 332 locations and increased its store count by 54. This leaves Freshii with 96 more locations to open for the remaining 2017:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

Considering the company has been opening an average of 25 to 34 stores a quarter, opening the final 96 stores for the remaining 2017 could be difficult.

Freshii operates its stores in 2 formats: the traditional store and the non-traditional one. The non-traditional stores are smaller in size to the traditional store formats. These stores are typically located in airports, hospitals, and universities.

The benefit to such a format is that it allows Freshii to adapt its store to any physical size and local markets - from 250 sq ft to 4,000 sq ft. The downside is that non-traditional store formats may also earn a lower royalty fees:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

2) System-wide store count of between 810 and 840 stores by the end of fiscal 2019:

Opening almost a hundred Freshii stores by the end of fiscal 2017 could be a tall order but opening 810 - 840 stores by the end of 2019 may still be possible. With 478 stores left to open and averaging it over 10 quarters, this leaves Freshii with a targetted opening of 47.8 restaurants per quarter:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials and Author's own Calculations)

Freshii has been actively pursuing overseas deals with regional franchise partners. It has been making headlines with its expansion into Europe/ US/ South America::

Freshii partners up with franchise partner in UK

Freshii signs with Aramark (contract caterer) to open locations in Ireland and Britain

Freshii expands into Mexico through a partnership with the founders and owners of Senor Frogs

Through its partnership with Walgreen, Freshii opens a few locations in New York, Boston, Miami, and Chicago

Freshii signed an agreement to open 20 more locations in the Middle East

Freshii goes into Australia through a partnership with Walgreen

Freshii doesn't break down the store locations by country. But this map shows the extent of how far Freshii has expanded.

3) Annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores of between 3.0% and 4.0% for the period fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2019:

In the last 6 quarters, Freshii has been averaging 6.32% in same store sales growth:

(Source: Quarterly Financials of each of the above companies)

In Q2-2017, Freshii same store sales had been 4.2%. This was the lowest in the last 6 quarters but still on the high end when compared to the rest of the other QSR in the above list.

I believe part of the reason for Freshii's success is its focus on healthy eating. Freshii is able to jump on the healthy eating trend and I don't see this as being a fad that will disappear anytime soon.

Another reason for its ongoing success is Freshii is always looking for ways to refresh its menu, and it tweaks its menu once a year. In late 2016, it introduced breakfast bowls to attract the breakfast crowds.

4) System-wide sales growing to between $355 million and $365 million by the end of fiscal 2019:

In using Q2-2017 figures, this is Freshii's progress so far:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials and Author's own Calculations)

Currently, Freshii is 38.84% of the way there (based on System-wide sales) and 41% complete (based on store opened).

Freshii is consistently evolving its strategy to increase sales. It plans to introduce enhanced openings (e-openings) where the customer can order meal plans or specific products without the customer needing to walk into its restaurants.

5) Average royalty rate of 6.0% to 7.0% for the period fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2019:

Most franchisee partners pay 6% of the store's gross sales. The non-traditional franchise partners pays 4% - 6% and this varies because it depends on what type of format the store is. Master Franchise Partners (where they open multi-stores) evenly split royalty fees, and typically these fees go from 6% to 8% - with Freshii taking half.

Royalty revenue remains the largest source of income for Freshii. It is a reliable source and is based on system-wide sales. As long as same store sales growth continues, Freshii's royalty revenue will continue to go up:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

The rise in royalty revenue (above) is the direct result of new stores opening. Its Q2-2017 numbers show Freshii meeting this goal of a 6% to 7% in royalty fees:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

6) Average franchise fees of approximately $30,000 per store in local currency

Franchise fees consist of initial developments related to new store openings, renewing and extending franchise agreements, transferring franchised stores from one person to another.

Franchise fee revenue ebbs and flows according to how many new stores are opened, making it an unreliable revenue source

In the past, Freshii has used the $30K franchisee fee as a marketing tool to attract new store owners, from waiving it if The Chicago Cubs wins the World Series in 2016 to canceling the fee if restaurant owners are interested in converting to a Freshii store.

Franchise fee revenue decreased in Q2-2017 (above), and the reason for the drop is because of fewer Master Franchise Agreements / multi unit deals signed in Q2-2017.

These type of fees are upfront fees paid to Freshii when the store opens but it is not a recurring revenue after the restaurant opens.

7) Other income growing to approximately 2.5% of system-wide sales for the period fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2019:

Other income is defined as:

Currently, other income makes up more than 10% of Freshii's system-wide sales:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

I anticipate this line item as a percentage of system-wide sales to be smaller in the future as Freshii opens more stores.

8) Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a percentage of system-wide sales of 4.0% and 5.0% for the period fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2019

In Q2-2017, Freshii was able to reduce the SG&A expense significantly because of costs related to the IPO were spent in the prior quarter:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials and author's own calculations)

It appears likely that Freshii can get the SG&A expenses down to within 4% to 5% of system-wide sales.

The one expense that have jumped significantly from Q1 to Q2 is the share based compensation expense. In Q2-2017, this item jumped to $2,482,000 from $10,000 in Q1-2017. This makes up almost half of the company's total costs for Q2.

I don't anticipate the share based compensation to be a recurring expense and offering shares to employees does help align employee goals with the company's success.

9) Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA growing to between $20 million and $22 million by the end of fiscal 2019.

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

Stripping out the one time expense items such as share-based compensation and foreign exchange rates, the pro forma adjusted EBITDA is $2,220,000 over 13 weeks and $3,791,000 over 26 weeks.

Even if Freshii falls short of hitting the $20M EBITDA at the end of 2019, the real question is whether Freshii's business can grow its profits. The chart below shows EBITDA did not grow much in Q2-2017 despite system-wide sales increasing:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

There is a discrepancy between EBITDA and system-wide sales because of the franchise fees. While system-wide sales are increasing, revenue to Freshii has been dropping.

As stated before, Freshii's royalty fee is more of a long term steady-business building revenue stream. As Freshii's brand becomes more popular and consumers focus on healthy eating, the royalty fees are likely to increase.

Franchise fee is the big unknown and it relies on new franchise agreements to boost its bottom line. When Freshii waives this fee to attract franchisees, Freshii takes a hit in profits.

Other Risks: Growth Hiccups

Freshii is one of the fastest growing chains at the moment. This kind of growth is bound to create some headaches.

In the Vancouver area, Freshii is being sued by its franchisees, Three Fresh Guys (TFG) in Vancouver. The legal action stems from an exclusive territory - making up the Great Vancouver Area - was promised to TFG back in 2010. By September 2015, Freshii had halted negotiations despite $165,000 being paid to Freshii.

Giving out exclusive areas in return for a hefty franchisee fee definitely boosts the bottom line in the short term. But this also prevents Freshii from earning franchise fees from these areas too. Perhaps this is why we are seeing a slowdown in the franchise revenue streams: the high growth development areas have gone to franchisee partners, or perhaps Freshii is more selective in which areas to sell exclusivity to.

Another reason why this legal action is such a headache is it highlights the problems with granting exclusive areas. Exclusive areas mean Freshii loses its say in how it expands and builds out in these exclusive regions. Freshii had to purchase the Master Franchise Agreement for Chicago metro area so it can take back control of future growth in the region.

The Silver Lining:

At the moment, the company is still flush with cash from its IPO. It spent a little over $4 million this part quarter (a 14.71% cash burn rate) to hire and build out its infrastructure. This leaves about $25 million in cash for investments and expansion:

(Source: Q2-2017 Freshii Financials)

So far, we have seen Freshii's ability to adapt to consumer tastes. As I mentioned before, it has introduced the breakfast bowls and smoothies, and it plans to offer e-openings to compete with other businesses.

Freshii Knows How to Sell the Brand

In March 2017, Freshii wrote an open letter to Subway for a potential partnership. Back in 2015, a letter was written to McDonalds proposing a partnership as well. Officially, the letter was an invitation to work together but indirectly it was a publicity stunt to sell the brand.

In Ontario, posting calorie counts on its menu boards became mandatory for restaurants with more than 20 locations. Freshii had to comply. Instead of doing so quietly, Freshii commented how calorie counting is not the correct way to eating healthy - which does have some truth to it. On Freshii's website, it makes a point to focus on nutrients and less on calories.

This just shows how Freshii sells its brand and message.

Conclusion: Worth Buying If You're Willing to Wait