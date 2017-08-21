Total SA To Acquire Rival Maersk Oil And Gas For $7.45 Billion

This transaction will make Total the second largest operator in the NW Europe offshore region, which is the 7th largest oil & gas producing region globally.

Image courtesy of Maersk Oil/Facebook.

Total SA (TOT)

Investment thesis:

The oil and gas (O&G) industry is famous for its "boom & bust cycles", making fortunes and wiping them away equally as fast. The current downturn feels particularly abrupt as Brent crude average dropped 75% from $108.37/barrel in July 2014 to $29.78/bbl in January 2016 according to Ychart.

While it is true that prices are recovering modestly (currently Brent is trading at around $51.29 a barrel today), market conditions remain challenging as the low prices weigh heavily on sector performance.

Looking forward to the balance of 2017 and into 2018, the O&G market recovery remains anything but certain, with a US shale production constantly weighting at 9.5 MBOPd now.

In light of the changing landscape on the horizon, now is the time for oil companies to review market positioning to enhance growth potential. Thus, consolidation activity is expected to take accelerate in 2017-2018, and will take many forms.

Mergers to gain economies of scale, strategic acquisitions to gain critical mass or technologies in specific categories Nontraditional forms such as joint ventures and strategic alliances to access a difficult capital market environment.

It is not only the O&G market and recently I have commented on the ongoing consolidation in the offshore drilling sector as well. Transocean (RIG) announced on August 15, 2017, that it intends to acquire Songa Offshore for a total transaction value of $3.4 Billion. Please click here to read my article.

I believe this acquisition will be beneficial for Total because it will make Total a very strong player in the North Sea sector with 500,000 boe/d gross in the region. Furthermore, it will result in cost synergies of more than $400 million per year.

I recommend TOT as a long-term accumulation at or below $49.50.

Total SA To Acquire Rival Maersk Oil And Gas For $7.45 Billion

According to OffshoreEnergyToday Total SA is about to acquire Maersk oil.

Danish Maritime giant Maersk A/S informed on Monday it had entered into an agreement to sell its subsidiary Mærsk Olie og Gas A/S to Total S.A. For $7.45bn in a combined share and debt transaction. This was also confirmed by Total in a separate statement. The agreement provides that A.P. Møller - Mærsk will receive the equivalent of $4.95 billion in Total shares equal to approx. 3.76% of Total S.A., and that Total will take over $2.5 billion of Maersk Oil debt. Total S.A. Will pay an interest of 3% p.a. of the enterprise value from June 30, 2017 and until closing of the transaction. Total S.A. Will take over all decommissioning obligations currently amounting to $2.9 billion. The short term debt will be repaid to Maersk A/S at or shortly after closing of the transaction and the proceeds will be used by Maersk A/S to reduce debt. Subject to meeting its investment grade objective Maersk A/S plan to return a material portion of the value of the received Total S.A. Shares to the Maersk A/S shareholders during the course of 2018/19 in the form of extraordinary dividend, share buyback and/or distribution of Total S.A. Shares, the Danish firm said.

Maersk said it plans to return:

Subject to meeting its investment grade objective APMM plan to return a material portion of the value of the received Total S.A. Shares to the APMM shareholders during the course of 2018/19 in the form of extraordinary dividend, share buyback and/or distribution of Total S.A. Shares.

Total S.A. Commented on the deal:

Acquisition transforms Total's North West Europe outlook. This transaction will make Total the second largest operator in the NW Europe offshore region, which is the 7th largest oil and gas producing region globally. Post completion, Total will operate over 500 kboe/d (gross) production in this region.

The transaction strengthens Total's existing North Sea offshore producing business in the UK and Norway. The addition of Maersk Oil's world class assets, including the operated UK gas field Culzean (49.99% Working Interest), close to the Elgin-Franklin hub operated by Total, and its stake in the giant Johan Sverdrup oil development (8.44% Working Interest) in Norway will bolster Total's production profile in these countries.

The transaction adds a new production hub with Maersk Oil's operatorship and 31.2% ownership of the DUC producing assets in Denmark with net production in 2018 estimated at around 60 kboe/d. Maersk Oil has been the leading operator in Denmark for almost 50 years. The pooling of Total's and Maersk Oil's technology and operating expertise will optimize the long term value potential of the DUC assets to the benefit of Denmark and Total shareholders.

Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said:

This transaction is immediately accretive to both cash flow and earnings per share and delivers further growth over the coming years, It is in line with our announced strategy to take advantage of the current market conditions and of our stronger balance sheet to add new resources at attractive conditions,

Commentary:

This is another sign of recovery in the oil market sector. The consolidation phase is a general occurrence in a bottoming market with a potential of synergies of more than $400 million a year, estimated by Total.

Total and Norway's Statoil (STO), bought into Brazil's sub-salt deepwater oil fields while ExxonMobil (XOM) bought assets in Papua New Guinea to meet growing Asian demand for liquefied natural gas.

On July 11, Total also said it was investing $3.5 billion over five years in Qatar's offshore Al Shaheen oil field.

In December last year, BP Plc. (BP) announced two important acquisitions as well:

BP agreed to buy a 10% stake in Egypt's giant Zohr gas field (Shorouk offshore concession) from Eni for $375 million on November 25, 2016.

On December 19, 2016, BP announced today that it has signed agreements with Kosmos Energy to acquire a 62% working interest, including operatorship, of Kosmos' exploration blocks in Mauritania and a 32.49% effective working interest in Kosmos' Senegal exploration blocks -- acreage which holds world-class deepwater gas discoveries and exploration prospectivity across both countries.

Please click here to read my article.

In the current depressed market environment, strategic buyers are in a right position, due to the fact that synergies account for a greater portion of transaction value than in a static market.

Additionally, strategic buyers such as Total, have the valuable advantage of offering stock consideration, providing certain tax benefits and giving sellers an opportunity to share in the potential recovery upside.

However, when equity is used as currency as it has been used in Total/Maersk oil, the line between buyer and seller turns blurred: Total is paying 92.5 million shares valued at $4.95 billion or $53.51 a share. This involves evaluating a few questions:

Is the offer a fair price?

Are the shares of the acquirer fairly valued?

Is the combined company an attractive investment?

As far of this acquisition is concerned, we can answer yes to all three.

TOT is showing a descending wedge pattern with a strong support at $48.5-$49 (See graph above).

Total S.A is serving a dividend of $2.76 per share and per year or 5.5% annually, which is safe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT, BP, XOM, RIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade these stocks on special occasions.