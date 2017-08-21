Suncor Energy - An Oil Major In The Making

Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) is a Canadian integrated oil company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company specializes in the production of oil from the enormous oil sands in Canada, a massive operation that produces hundreds of millions of barrels of oil annually. As we will see throughout this article, Suncor Energy’s impressive assets, growing potential, and financials, make the company an impressive investment at this time.



Suncor Energy - Oil Gas Bid

Suncor Energy Impressive Assets





Suncor Energy has an impressive portfolio of assets that should provide the company with strong cash flow going forward.







Suncor Energy has recently achieved approval for its Meadow Creek assets just south of the oil sands. The approval provides the company with 9+ phases of 40 thousand barrels per day growth for total production growth plans of 360 thousand barrels per day. These are some impressive growth plans that will significantly increase Suncor Energy’s annual cash flow.



The first oil from the project is anticipated to come in 2022, and from there, the remainder of the oil production is anticipated to come online in the next decade or so. That means that it will take roughly 5 years for cash flow to begin from the project, and when it does begin, cash flow will steadily ramp up. This is an impressive asset for Suncor Energy and will mean significant growth going forward.



Suncor Energy Key Metrics - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

The company’s Fort Hills project recently came online, and the company is now focused on secondary extraction to increase production. Suncor Energy has a 50.8% working interest in this play with a fairly high capital requirement. The project is anticipated to produce oil at a rate of almost 100 thousand barrels per day and brings strong cash flow going forward for Suncor Energy.



Suncor Energy Targets - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

And then there is Suncor Energy’s most impressive asset, Syncrude. Syncrude is a massive oil sands play, and a joint venture through a number of companies, with Suncor Energy owning more than 50% of it. Suncor Energy has been focused on increasing reliability while reducing cash costs to less than $30 per barrel by 2020, or a price that provides the company with significant profits, even in this oil environment.



The company anticipates that its anticipated improvements in the region, in terms of performance improvements, cost reduction, and asset developments, mean a NPV improvement of $4.3 billion. That improvement in the NPV is equivalent to an improvement in Suncor Energy’s entire market cap by almost double-digits and shows its potential for growth.



Suncor Energy Overview - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Looking at an overview of Suncor Energy’s assets, we can see that the company has current production of 632 thousand barrels per day, with 99% of it produced as oil. That is significant oil production and puts Suncor Energy on the path to becoming a major oil company. As an investor, I think Suncor Energy has an impressive portfolio that means significant rewards for investors going forward.



Looking specifically at Suncor Energy’s long-term portfolio we can see that the company has a 2P reserve life index of more than 35 years. That means in difficult times, the company can end its new capex spending and keep its production going past 2050. That should allow the company to focus on rewarding its investors and keeping its financials strong in a difficult time.



Suncor Energy Growing Potential





Suncor Energy has an incredibly impressive portfolio, and this portfolio means strong growth for Suncor Energy going forward.



Suncor Energy Portfolio Potential - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

As we saw above, Suncor Energy produces roughly 632 thousand barrels of oil annually. This is anticipated to grow to almost 800 thousand barrels per day by 2019 thanks to the company’s Syncrude, Fort Hills, and Meadow Creek assets. This growth is also anticipated to come from debottlenecking opportunities, such as the company’s base operations and its Firebag asset.



As we can see from here, Suncor Energy is anticipating double-digit production growth by 2019. We discussed above that Suncor Energy was on its way to becoming an oil major thanks to its impressive assets. As an investor, I am impressed to see such a large company to be growing so quickly. That means rapidly growing cash flow and profits going forward, which means investor rewards going forward.



Suncor Energy Anticipated Growth - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

We discussed it above, but Suncor Energy has some impressive growth planned ahead of it. That growth is anticipated to come mainly from the startup of the company’s Fort Hills asset along with growing production from the remainder of its assets. As a result, the company anticipates 2019 planned production of 0.8 million barrels per day from less than 0.7 million at present.



That represents double-digit annual production growth from 2017-2019, something that puts Syncrude noticeably ahead of its oil major peers that it is becoming increasingly competitive with. At the same time, Suncor Energy is maintaining production from its core assets which we saw above have a multi-decade reserve ratio. That reserve ratio gives Syncrude room to expand without needing to find new assets.



Suncor Energy Financials





Suncor Energy has incredibly impressive assets and these assets have significant growth potential. Overall, the entirety of the company’s assets and growth are supported by its strong financials.



Suncor Energy Financials - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Suncor Energy continues to generate enough capital to cover both its dividend and its sustaining capital, something that as an investor makes me believe in the company’s potential for survival. The company continues to offer investors an incredibly respectable dividend of more than 3% that will cost the company $2.1 billion for 2017 up from $1.6 billion in 2015 and $1.9 billion in 2016.



At the same time, the company continues to have sustaining capital costs of $2.7 billion in 2015, $2.3 billion in 2016, and $2.7 billion in 2017. That means total 2017 expenses of $4.8 billion, which means that Suncor Energy will break-even and prices of $37 per barrel. Current oil prices are at ~$49 per barrel, more than $10 per barrel above current prices, meaning more than $3 billion in annual profits for Suncor Energy.



At current stock prices, that means Suncor Energy is trading at a P/E ratio of roughly 20. That is an incredibly low P/E ratio for the bottom of the oil market, and one that is below the current market P/E ratio.



Suncor Energy Financial Overview - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Looking at Suncor Energy’s balance sheet, and we can see how close the company is to the strength of an oil major. The company has a 20-30% total debt to capitalization ratio, below the 30% ratio that most oil majors currently aim for as a limit. The company also has less than 3x net debt to FFO meaning the company can easily cover all of its interest expenses, showing the strength of its finances.



On top of all of this, Suncor Energy has minimal debt due over the coming years compared to its overall size. The company has only $3.5 billion USD in debt due over the next 7 years compared to a market cap of almost $53 billion USD. As we saw above, the company, at present oil prices will generate $3 billion in annual profits, profits that can easily cover a debt load at $0.5 billion a year.



Suncor Energy Shareholder Rewards - Suncor Energy Investor Presentation

Overall, the company’s financial strength means that it has been able to continue rewarding shareholders, like an oil major, as can be seen based on its history. The company has had 15 years of consecutive annual dividend increases, and has begun to buy back shares during periods of strong financial strength. The company anticipates that its dividends will continue to increase going forward.



This shows Suncor Energy’s commitment to shareholders, which as an investor, makes me incredibly happy to see.



Conclusion





Suncor Energy is an oil major in the making, there’s no doubt about it. The company has a market cap of almost $53 billion USD and an impressive dividend of more than 3% along with a 15-year dividend increase history of rewarding shareholders. The company has significant production at the present time but anticipates this growing by the double-digits until 2019.



The company, on top of this growth, has break-even costs of just $37 per barrel. These are some impressive costs given that they take both its dividend and its sustaining capital into account. The company has several billion in additional growth capital that should continue to grow its dividend. However, even then, the company runs a highly profitable operation with significant growth potential going forward.

