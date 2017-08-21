Mondelez: Stock Looks Appetizing

Given strong fundamentals and good PEG valuation, I believe Mondelez international’s stock is worth a closer look at $43-44 per share.

By Louis Mao

Welcome to another round of DM Martins Research’s “Sector Face-Off” series.

In this edition, I assess stocks of a few large cap consumer food and beverage companies, from the Kraft Heinz company (NASDAQ: KHC), the Mondelez international’s (NYSE: MDLZ), to Hershey (NYSE: HSY) and General Mills (NYSE: GIS). Collectively, the shares of these stocks have performed poorly as the prices of 8 out of 10 stocks fell more than 10% of the 52-week high.

The US consumer's shift to healthier food have had a big impact on the industry in general. But when there is risk, there might be opportunities. Given the industry trends, which one is a good pick relative to their peers?

Facing off the big players in consumer food

The table below compares several metrics, from valuation to fundamentals, across the top 10 consumer food companies by market cap: 2016 P/E, 2016 PEG and cash-adjusted PEG, price-to-book, next-year EPS growth, net cash as a percentage of market cap, trailing ROE, dividend yield and "distance" from 52-week highs (as I have gathered evidence that buying stocks on weakness could be a good value-based strategy).

To help better contrast the differences across the peer group, I also created the ranking below:

Mondelez International is a company that caught my attention on key items like its earnings growth and valuation based on PEG. Mondelez International is transforming its business to catch the industry trend by investing on its power brands, divesting its non-power brands, expanding its well-being products, and improving sales and distribution capabilities. While disruptive, these themes can open up opportunities for the patient investor seeking for a good entry point into the stock.

A quick look at the numbers reveals that Mondelez International’s EPS growth rate is 10.9%, the best among the group. Net cash as a percentage of market capitalization is also very good, ranking third. Regarding valuation, PEG (P/E over earnings growth) and cash adjusted PEG are the best in the group. On the stock, the shares have been down - 1.2% over the past 6 months, whereas the S&P 500 has been up +8.4%.

Mondelez: bull vs. bear cases

On the bull side of the argument, I agree with SA contributor Willow Street Investments in its analysis of the three growth strategies of Mondelez International. First, the company is making its core brands more relevant to customers, investing in power brands and divesting non-power brands. Second, it is further expanding into well-being products to meet consumers’ demand. Third, it is boosting sales and distribution capabilities, partnering with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) on e-commerce.

I am particularly interested in seeing how the partnership with Alibaba will play out. The partnership enables Chinese consumers to purchase a range of Mondelez International’s products on Alibaba’s Tmall.com platform, China’s largest third-party business to consumer e-commerce platform for brands and retailers. I think this partnership is so crucial to expand the company’s distribution channels to access 407 million annual active buyers on Alibaba’s e-commerce platform.

Regarding cost reduction, I am very optimistic about the company aggressively carrying out its 2014-2018 restructuring plan. The main goal is to reduce the operational cost structure of both overhead costs and supply chain. The improvement in adjusted operating margin is substantial, increasing from 12.0% in 2014 to 15.8% in the second quarter 2017.

On the bear side, SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira suggests that current valuation might be too high given the high debt level, falling revenue for the past 5 years and small dividend. While his argument is legitimate, considering the company’s growth strategy, I think the valuation is reasonable (20.3x P/E, 1.9 PEG). The debt level is not bad at all compared with other companies in the group. The total debt over equity ratio is less than 0.7x, above the median, compared with Kellogg (4.1x) and Hershey (3.8x). The company’s dividend is also growing. It just announced a 16% increase of dividend to 22 cents per quarter.

Final words

MDLZ is an appealing stock to me on paper. Its valuation, from PEG and net cash adjusted PEG perspective, is the best in the group. The P/E ratio is higher than the median in the group. I think it is reasonable due to company’s growth strategy.

On the fundamental side, MDLZ’s EPS growth is the best in the group, so it seems the company’s growth strategy is working. The net cash as percentage of market capitalization is quite good, the third in the group. I believe that the dividend will continue to grow as the company increases its revenue and margin.

Given the strong fundamental and great PEG valuation, I believe MDLZ is worth a close look at current $43 level. The stock seems to me like a great long term investment with promising upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

Business relationship disclosure: Article authored by Louis Mao, edited by Daniel Martins.