Foot Locker: What A Disappointment

Foot Locker (FL) reported quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and eps of $0.62. The company missed on revenue by $100 million and missed on eps by $0.28. FL fell nearly 28% on the disappointing results. Below is my take on the quarter:

Revenue Decline Is Likely Not Ethereal

Foot Locker's revenue fell 4.4%. In the final two months of the quarter the company actual saw sales declines in the high single-digits. That likely portends that the sales declines next quarter will be even more pronounced. Footwear drove the declines this quarter with comp sales down in the mid single-digits. Men's and women's footwear sales fell in the mid single-digits, while children's footwear sales were down in the low-double digits. Management intimated the children's decline was the biggest miss to expectations because this segment had the highest exposure to Jordan and marquee brands.

When I think of Foot Locker I envision long lines of adults panting for the next hot sneaker launch. However, kids holding their parents hostage for the next new pair of Jordans could be the driving force behind premium sneaker sales. If kids no longer "want to be like Mike" then that could portend lower sales for both Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Foot Locker going forward. That said, there was a slight gain in apparel sales, yet not large enough to offset the decline in footwear.

Same store sales fell 6%, which was disappointing. The metric is key in that it could be indicative of future performance. Same store sales grew in Foot Locker Canada and fell everywhere else. From January 2017 to July 2017 total stores declined from 3,363 to 3,369. Foot Locker Kids stores actually increased 10% over that period; ironically, same store sales for the kids segment experienced double digit declines while stores increased. I expect management to cull more kids stores going forward.

Direct-to-consumer sales achieved comp sales gains of 5.4%; online is now 12.7% of total sales, up from 11.5% a year earlier. Foot Locker needs to make a strong push online given that more retail sales are occurring online, and Nike recently decided to sell certain of its sneakers through Amazon (AMZN). Management does not see Amazon as a threat in the premium sneaker segment. However, it could be wise for the company to expand its online sales channel to defend the lower end of the sneaker market. Target (TGT) and Wal-Mart (WMT) have made major pushes online in order to keep their top lines from eroding. Foot Locker appears to be behind the curve.

Eroding Margins Are Cause For Concern

Foot Locker's gross margins declined to 30% this quarter versus 33% in the year earlier period. On a dollar basis gross margin fell 14%, out-stripping the decline in revenue. Given the decline in premium sales through Foot Locker Kids the margin decline makes sense. However, margins were also hurt by higher mark downs in-store and online in order to help drive traffic. The company reduced SG&A expense by 3.1% Y/Y, but it was not enough to offset the decline in revenue. Falling margins could be a cause for concern until Foot Locker can dominate the premium end of the sneaker market again.

Conclusion

Management expects a loss in comp store sales of 3% - 4% for the remainder of the year. Falling sales and falling margins could lead to double-digit earnings declines going forward. FL is a strong sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.