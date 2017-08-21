GSY: Hiding From Market Volatility

The Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is where I choose to stash my latent cash. Today, I will highlight the benefits and detriments of using GSY (“the fund”) as a cash equivalent.

Guggenheim Ultra Short Duration ETF seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity [by holding] a diversified portfolio of varying maturities, with an average duration of less than one year.

With bank yields at paltry lows, I have increasingly disintermediated my cash holdings from traditional savings, bank money market, and money market funds into similar marketable securities. As of August 17, 2017, the national average savings account rate now stands at 0.09%, the national average bank money market rate now pays 0.12% while the 30-Day SEC yield of GSY is 1.23% while the fund sports a net expense ratio of 0.28%. [The 30-day SEC yield accounts for the expense ratio.] For comparison, $10,000 placed in an average bank money market for a one-year holding period would generate $12 in interest while GSY would be expected to pay out $123 in dividends at its current 30-day SEC yield.

Benefits:

Low Volatility Low Interest-Rate Risk Higher yields than similarly purposed investments

The fund exhibits low volatility. The 52-week range is $50.09 to $50.34 per share (around +/- 0.4%). Other than dividend distribution days, the fund rarely moves more than $0.01 or $0.02 per day and remains in a fairly tight range.

The fund manager spreads risk while seeking yield through the following breakdown of holdings (not equal to 100% due to rounding):

50.5% Cash and Cash Equivalents 45.2% BBB Or Higher Rated Debt Securities 4.2% BB Or Lower Rated (Unrated) Securities

The diversity and quality of the portfolio holdings create remarkable stability in the net asset value of the fund while getting a little extra yield out of a small portion invested into less than investment grade debt. The fund benchmarks against the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index and is rated Four-Stars by Morningstar in the Ultra-Short Duration Bond Fund category.

The fund exhibits low interest-rate risk. The duration of the fund is 0.12 years which means that a one-percentage point (100 basis points) increase in short-term prevailing market interest rates would be expected to reduce the net asset value of the fund by 0.12% (12 basis points). To put this into measurable terms, the current closing NAV of the fund is $50.28 and a loss of 0.12% would lower the NAV to about $50.22 per share (-$0.06 per share). An increase in interest rates would actually be a welcomed experience for this fund as it would tend to increase the yield on the fund as maturing securities are reinvested into new, higher yielding securities. Short-term interest rates are currently expected by the market to increase 0.25% (25 basis points) in December 2017.



A similar ETF offering is the iShares Ultrashort Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) which lengthens duration a bit out to 0.57 years which would tend to have a slightly higher yield than GSY. NEAR has a 52-week range of $50.11 - $50.30 per share (about 0.4% range). The 30-day SEC yield on NEAR is 1.56%. (All data as of August 17, 2017)

Given the great similarities between GSY and NEAR, I would feel comfortable holding either. (For pun lovers, you might find them to be NEAR substitutes.)

And now for the downside evaluation,

Detriments:

Commissions Stock settlement time (T+3, soon to be T+2) Not FDIC Insured Credit risk Low Volatility doesn’t mean “without any volatility” Potential NAV tracking error Reinvestment Risk for Longer Term Holding

Commissions must be factored into an investment decision in the fund. Keep in mind that you may be paying a commission on both purchase and the sale of fund shares which can be detrimental to your expected returns and may alter your investment strategy. In addition, stock settlement time may add an additional layer of illiquidity making the fund potentially unsuitable for absolutely immediate use.



As with all marketable securities of which I’m aware, none are FDIC insured. This has never mattered to me in my lifetime but for some investors, a lack of FDIC insurance is an absolute deal-breaker. This is not a bank product and does not enjoy the same protections as a savings account or bank money market account. The fund is similar in protection to a money market mutual fund assuming SIPC insurance.

Credit risk is present in a disintermediated instrument. While I expect the credit risk to be low as almost all of the portfolio is in the commercial paper of solid companies, default risk still exists.

As to volatility, there are no guarantees that the price you purchase the fund for will be the price at which you sell the fund. A near equivalent to a savings account or money market account is not identical to those products.



All ETFs may include tracking error and involve market risk. There are no guarantees as to the absolute liquidity of any product. It is always possible that trading may be halted and the fund may be forced to liquidate. Shares of GSY are fairly liquid and trade several hundred thousand shares per day, on average.



The fund is designed as an ultra-short bond fund. Due to reinvestment risk and inflation risk, GSY may not be the most suitable choice for a long-term holding. The fund returns may not keep pace with inflation but should serve as a reasonable hedge against inflation over shorter holding periods. As stated earlier, in a rising rate environment the reinvestment risk may be a positive.

For the reasons stated, I choose to hold a significant portion of my short-term cash savings in the form of GSY shares.



Disclosure: I am/we are long GSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.