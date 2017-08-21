Williams Companies: Constitution Pipeline Suffers Another Setback

(Image source: FERC)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission finally regained its quorum after an unexpectedly long, six-month regulatory paralysis that had slowed down progress on an estimated $50-plus billion of new projects pending approval, as well as important FERC policy issues. However, those investors who are expecting that the Commission, where the majority of members are new appointees, will now put in motion several natural gas and crude oil pipeline projects that have stalled or been postponed or cancelled for regulatory reasons may end up disappointed.

The common misconception is that the FERC is the primary cause of regulatory challenges for new oil and gas infrastructure projects. While the FERC approval process can indeed be tedious, regulatory impasses often develop at the state or even local levels where the FERC does not have jurisdiction.

Constitution Pipeline project is one of several recent examples where natural gas projects ran into regulatory roadblocks not because of FERC. Last week, a federal Court of Appeals rejected a lawsuit from the owners of Constitution that challenged the decision by New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation last year to not grant the project a water-quality permit.

The appeal was filed in May 2016 with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and contended, among other things, that the refusal was “arbitrary and capricious” and “constitutes an impermissible challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity which was issued to the company in December 2014.”

In its press release, Williams Companies (WMB), the operator, commented on behalf of the project sponsors which also include Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Piedmont Natural Gas (PNY) and WGL Holdings (WGL):

Upon its review of the evidence, we believe the court will agree that this permit denial was arbitrary and unjustified and improperly relies on the same failed arguments that the NYSDEC made during the FERC certificate proceeding regarding the pipeline route and stream crossings. The NYSDEC’s allegation that it did not receive the necessary information is inaccurate as demonstrated by extensive and comprehensive technical materials submitted by Constitution for the record. We believe this allegation was intended to distract stakeholders from the application of a fair technical and regulatory review of the merits of Constitution’s application for a water quality certification. We are ultimately seeking to have the court overturn this veiled attempt by the state to usurp the federal government’s authority and essentially 'veto' a FERC-certificated energy infrastructure project.

Following a review that lasted over a year, the three-judge panel ruled in favor of New York State, concluding that:

…the NYSDEP is responsible for evaluating the environmental impacts of a proposed pipeline on New York waterbodies in light of the state's water quality standards. [The court] defer to NYSDEC's expertise as to the significance of the information requested from Constitution, given the record evidence supporting the relevance of that information to NYSDEC's certification determination.

The decision effectively upholds the authority of states to reject projects that impact state environmental standards.

Ironically, the relatively short (125-miles) Constitution Pipeline project was envisioned to increase the use of relatively environmentally-friendly natural gas produced from the prolific Marcellus shale deposits in northeastern Pennsylvania in southern New York and select areas of New England. The decision by the Court of Appeals effectively moves the project into the “highly improbable and, in any event, distant” category.

The greatest impact from the decision is on Cabot Oil & Gas, both in the form of the likely write-off of the equity investment in the project and the loss of hope that Constitution would ultimately expand the company’s access to strategically attractive markets.

FERC Appointments

After the two new commissioners nominated by President Trump, Neil Chatterjee and Robert Powerlson, were confirmed by the Senate and sworn into office earlier this month, the FERC has its first quorum in six months.

Neil Chatterjee is former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s energy advisor. Robert Powelson is former commissioner on the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. Neil Chatterjee and Robert Powerlson joined Acting Chair Cheryl LaFleur.

The long interruption in the FERC’s quorum is disappointing and is a result of the new Administration taking a much longer than expected time to nominate new members. Part of the delay was due to the GOP-controlled Senate waiting for nearly two months on the President to submit the last two nominees to the five-member Commission, after the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted to advance the Chatterjee and Powelson nominations to the Senate floor.

Earlier this month, President Trump finally submitted his nominations for the two remaining open FERC seats. The nominees are Kevin McIntyre, an energy attorney at the law firm Jones Day, and Richard Glick, the Democratic General Counsel for the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

