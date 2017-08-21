SPY: Next Stop, 235.80

The stock market rally of 2017 is grinding to a slow halt, and investors are wondering if the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is ready to start posting major reversals to the downside. At the macro level, there is real cause for concern given the fact that political conflicts at both the global and domestic levels have taken precedence over the many positive stories that have been seen this earnings season. The summer period is typically characterized by reduced trading volumes, and there is a growing possibility that recent declines in SPY could be magnified once market activity normalizes next month. Additionally, renewed suggestions that the Federal Reserve is ready to hike interest rates could generate bullish reversals in the US dollar (and limit profit prospects for large cap companies with an international consumer base). All of this suggests that the path of least resistance in SPY is to the downside, and we expect the bearish pressure to force markets to a test of 235.80 in the ETF before the end of next month. This outlook can be expressed with reduced risk by establishing PUT option positions at current levels.

In the chart above, we can see that SPY has shown almost nothing in the way of a corrective movement since the sideways activity that was seen in 2015. Shorter-term, we have started to see cracks in the foundation as the combined influence of military tensions in North Korea, terrorist attacks in Spain, and political uncertainties in the United States have pushed investors into precious metals as a safe haven. As a result, we have seen two consecutive weekly drops in SPY and a removal of critical support at 243.85 (which managed to hold on a retest from below). This suggests that a top is now firmly in place at 248.90 with markets unable to test key psychological levels at 250.

At this stage, it is clear that markets will be forced to contend with several bearish forces working together at the same time. Even if we are able to separate the external geopolitical tensions from the equation, significant headwinds could be seen if the Federal Reserve continues to raise the level of hawkishness made in monetary policy statements. Several voting members of the Fed have already made clear the belief that interest could ultimately double before they reach appropriate levels -- and if these types of comments make headlines in the financial media as trading volumes spike in September, the result will almost inevitably be spikes in the iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX) and further selling pressure in SPY.

In the chart above, we can see that this activity has already begun, as VXX has posted major reversals VXX and risen by almost 17% over the last month. This could be a harbinger of things to come as there is generally an increase in stock volatility during the months of September and October. With SPY still trading near all-time highs, it is almost inevitable that rising volatility levels would be viewed as a strong negative by the market and this could lead to a round of profit-taking that significant depresses valuations. At this stage, it is impossible to know what exactly could tip markets over the edge, but it we see a string of earnings misses (similar to what has already been seen in companies like John Deere and Foot Locker) it would only magnify the negative sentiment already present the market and push SPY through key support levels.

From the Fed's perspective, support for a hawkish monetary policy stance stems mostly from the strength that has been seen in the labor markets. With the unemployment rate holding at what is generally considered to be full employment levels (4.3%), the Fed has explained that the US economy is sufficiently resilient and able to withstand tighter monetary policy levels.

A more telling US data point, however, can be seen in the number of available job openings (which rose to new record levels in June). Many analysts bearish on the US economy will often disregard the unemployment rate given the fact that it can be distorted by the broader numbers seen in the labor participation rate. But strong increases in 'help wanted' ads are very difficult to argue and this is likely to be viewed as another supportive factor by the Federal Reserve in its efforts to normalize monetary policy levels (a stock market negative).

Of course, higher interest rates mean a higher US dollar (and a higher US dollar means reduced profit generation from foreign consumers). This creates an economic framework where corporate earnings disappointments are more likely (and this will not be viewed as favorable by those currently long SPY). In the chart above, we can see that the PowerShares DB US dollar Index Bullish (UUP) has not convincingly broken critical support levels at 23.95 and if we see the Federal Reserve signal further interest rate increases markets should have no problem moving higher with stop loss levels below holding intact.

Because of all this, stock markets are really finding themselves in a "death from a thousand cuts" type of scenario where there is a plethora of factors that could lead to significant profit-taking in SPY. Unfortunately, these factors have coincided at the worst possible time with the summer months coming to a close and market volumes ready to return to full strength. Downside extensions here should move to at least the 235.80 level (our next price target), which is a previous area of historical support as well as the relative position of the 200-day exponential moving average likely to attract prices. The bearish outlook here is confirmed by the heavily bearish reading on the Commodity Channel Index, making the environment suitable for PUT options in SPY at current levels.

