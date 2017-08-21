Sears Canada: A Difficult Road To Profitability

Sales did improve in Q1 2017, but partly at the cost of gross margin. It is hard to see a workable path for Sears Canada to reach profitability again.

With high 20s gross margins, even massive cost cutting and closing 80% of Sears Canada stores is unlikely to result in positive EBITDA.

Those items contribute to Sears Canada likely have a gross margin ceiling in the high-20s now compared to around 36% in 2013.

Sears Canada (SRSC)(OTCPK:SRSCQ) is soliciting bids for a large range of possible transactions involving "the business, assets and leases of the Sears Canada Group", either as a whole or for selected pieces. The binding bid deadline is August 31.

Executive Chairman Brandon Stranzl stepped down from Sears Canada to work on making a bid for it. However, the path for Sears Canada to get back to positive cash flow is extremely difficult due to structural gross margin issues that the restructuring process can't cure. Sears Canada's gross margin has been significantly affected by a weaker Canadian dollar and the termination of its credit card marketing and service agreement. Both of these items have affected Sears Canada for a couple years.

Whatever the outcome of the bidding process, I can't see Sears Canada surviving as a retailer for an extended period of time. The effect of the structural gross margin issues are likely too big to overcome.

Structural Gross Margin Issues

A significant portion of Sears Canada's worsening financial results is due to factors that can't really be fixed at the moment. For example, Sears Canada's gross margin was affected by around 2.6% in 2016 due to the termination of the credit card marketing and service agreement with JPMorgan Chase, after a 0.4% impact on gross margin in 2015. If Sears Canada could have found an adequate replacement for that agreement, it would have done so already, so I'd assume that combined 3.0% impact is essentially permanent. The deal with JPMorgan Chase was said to have quite attractive terms that would be essentially impossible to get today.

The weakening Canadian dollar compared to the US dollar affected gross margins by around 2.4% in 2016 and 2.3% in 2015. The Canadian dollar mainly weakened in 2015, but the impact was slightly greater in 2016 likely due to more of the higher cost inventory being sold in 2016.

Sears Canada also mentioned that its 2014 gross margin was affected by 0.9% by the "sale of interest in certain joint arrangements" in Q4 2013.

Between those three items mentioned above, gross margin has been affected by approximately 8.6% compared to 2013. Sears Canada's gross margin was 36.2% in 2013 and 27.3% in 2016, a difference of 8.9%, meaning that nearly all of the gross margin decline is due to the items mentioned above.

The Canadian dollar is currently slightly stronger than it was in 2016, but gross margins would likely still be down by over 7% versus 2013 with a Canadian dollar at $1.26 CAD to $1.00 USD.

Trading Gross Margin For Sales

Sears Canada's gross margin fell another 5.6% year-over-year in Q1 2017 to 22.6%. It mentioned that the lower gross margins were due to a combination of deeper discounts on clearance products and "adjustments made to pricing to better align to the market and customer preferences". Sears Canada did not break out how much of the gross margin decline was due to attributable to each item.

Sears Canada's same store sales were up +2.9% in Q1 2017, and it attributed the increase to "adjustments made to pricing and product assortment to better align to the market and customer preferences". Thus it appears the improvement in sales came at least partially at the cost of gross margin.

Challenges To Reach Profitability

Selling, administrative and other expenses were 43.4% of revenues in 2016. This does include items such as impairment charges, depreciation, transformation expense and share-based compensation, so excluding those items would bring selling, administrative and other expenses down to 38.1% of revenues.

As noted above though, Sears Canada's optimized gross margin rate might be around 28% under current conditions (with the current exchange rate), meaning that selling, administrative and other expenses would need to be deleveraged by around 10% just for Sears Canada to reach $0 adjusted EBITDA.

That is a huge gap to bridge. For example, if one looks at the Seritage CMBS annex file, it appears that the top 20% of stores (based on EBITDA margin) have store-level EBITDA that is roughly 4.5% higher as a percentage of revenue than the average store. Thus if Sears Canada has a similar distribution, retaining only the top 20% of Sears Canada's store base may bring its adjusted EBITDA margin up to around -5.5% from -10%. This assumes that corporate overhead could be reduced by 75+% as well (which seems like a difficult proposition). Sears Canada had already cut its adjusted selling, administrative and other expenses by close to 30% from 2013 to 2016, while its full-line store count went down by around 20%, so there probably isn't much easy fat to cut from Sears's expenses at this point.

Conclusion

I don't really see a plausible path for Sears Canada to reach positive EBITDA with its structural gross margin issues. The termination of its credit card marketing and service agreement with JPMorgan Chase and the weaker Canadian dollar have had the same effect on Sears Canada's EBITDA as a 20+% decline in comparable store sales would.

Sears Canada has reported better than forecast cash flow while restructuring so far, but the comments indicate that most of that positive variance is due to temporary items such as "lower purchases than forecast due to on-going discussions with vendors regarding order quantities". Operating cash flow is likely going to remain significantly negative once inventory levels stabilise.

If Sears Canada could get gross margins back into the mid-30s, it would have a chance to stem its cash burn. However, the value of the Canadian dollar is out of its control. As well, Sears Canada has not been able to find a credit card partner to replace JPMorgan Chase over the last two years and seems unlikely to do so now that its business is in a precarious state.

