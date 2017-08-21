New Residential Investment Corp.: A Massive Bet On Rates?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is not on my “to buy” list, but it is definitely an income investor’s favorite name. In my previous article I talked about how Q2 results were distorted by $158 million and investors should be aware of the business model’s long-term viability as MSRs decay over time. Despite my concerns, shares have remained buoyant. Granted, a certain level of pessimism is priced in as demonstrated by the stock’s above market yield of 12%, suggesting that some investors believe that the current dividend is unsustainable. But income may not be the only reason why investors are invested in the stock.

Play on Rates?

Another way New Residential could gain value is through changes in interest rates. The company’s $3.4 billion MSR portfolio is influenced by Treasury rates, which impacts mortgage rates, which in turn causes changes in the prepayment rate. As mortgage rates increase, the prepayment rate decreases, and the value of the MSRs will rise as the expected cash flows tied to the MSRs increase.



The balance sheet unwinding program has been an often talked about topic over the past couple of FOMC meetings. Based on the most recent minutes, it is expected that we will likely get a definitive date for the unwinding program by the next meeting. If the Big Unwind begins, one would expect mortgage rates to spike as the demand for mortgage securities would decrease as the Fed lets them run off.

According to the management, a 20% decline in prepayment rate will increase the fair value of the MSR portfolio by $246 million, comprising the following gains:

Agency Excess MSRs $24,871 Non-Agency Excess MSRs $85,355 Agency Excess MSRs through equity method investees $11,873 MSRs $124,223

Source: data from 10-Q

$246 million may look like a lot, but is it really a significant amount? To put into perspective, it is just 4.8% of the stock’s current market cap of $5.17 billion. Furthermore, such gains would only be realized if there is a 20% decline in prepayment rate, which based on the current estimate of ~9% across all MSR pools, would imply a decline of 180 bps.

Despite a significant increase in mortgage rates after the election (see below), the estimated prepayment rate only decreased by 7% from ~10% in Q3 2016 (i.e. pre-election) to ~9.3% in Q2 2017.

While the Big Unwind could push rates up, are we really going to see such a dramatic spike again? Note that interest rates are also impacted by the world economy, and it is even possible that rates decline after the unwinding program starts should there be a flight to safety.

Conclusion

The play on rates narrative makes sense on the surface, but when we crunch the numbers, I don’t see the big upside for New Residential Investment Corp. Given the uncertainty about the timing of the unwinding program and its actual impact on mortgage rates, I wouldn’t count on a big drop in the prepayment rate. Furthermore, even if the 20% decline in prepayment rate is realized, the incremental impact to the stock should be minimal. For the above reasons, I reiterate my bearish stance on the stock as there doesn’t seem to be a lot of upside from rate changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.