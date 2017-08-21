Chinese Company Growing 70% With A PE Of 10 - Risk Reward Analysis

The Chinese wealth management environment has huge potential but there are also important risks to take into consideration.

The company is also paying a dividend with the last dividend being $0.5 per share.

Jupai Holdings has grown more than 70% in the last quarter.

Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) is a rare gem. This is probably so because the main concerns surrounding Chinese investments come from its shadow banking system and ballooning debt. Nevertheless, as a third party service provider JP is not directly exposed to the risks of the system as it only collects fees for its services. Thus, the low valuation could be from pure market misunderstanding. Additionally, the Chinese wealth management environment is really booming with huge growth in the Chinese high net worth population.

However, any investment in China (NYSEARCA: GXC) can also be risky. Therefore, please watch my video about the three main risks coming from investing in China. I discuss Kyle Bass's biggest concern - the wealth management issue with insurers and other borrowing short term to buy long term assets, the Chinese debt to GDP issue and the housing bubble.

