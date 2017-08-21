Organigram: Smooth Sailing Ahead

I believe Organigram will quickly resume its leadership position in sales and income moving forward from here. Shareholders will benefit as this happens.

Being the only Licensed Producer in New Brunswick should give OGRMF an unexpected benefit. The province has taken an aggressive approach to cannabis for economic stimulus and taxes and announced a Crown Corporation will be set up to regulate and sell marijuana. The way to maximize economic benefit is to buy locally to sell locally.

Not obvious on the surface are the increases in senior management and employees that have been instituted in preparation for legalized recreational cannabis on or before July 1, 2018.

The most optimistic sign is despite all the recall problems, there was a 25% growth in the number of registered patients between February and May 2017.

Anyone who is disappointed with the Organigram (OTCQB: OTCQB:OGRMF) results for the three months ended May 31, 2017, probably drives their car looking only in the rear view mirror. From my perspective, the results were very positive and investors should be looking ahead with optimism. Investing looking back is just as dangerous as driving that way. In my opinion, the advisable strategy with OGRMF is to be buying and not selling.

The quarterly report covers the months of March, April and May, 2017. This was a time still greatly influenced by the aftermath of the myclobutanil related product recalls centered on Mettrum and OGRMF. Health Canada had already added new terms and conditions their licenses requiring 'expanded' testing regimes.

Health Canada (HC) then took two significant steps (and a subsequent third step) in an effort to maintain public confidence in the quality of the output of all Licensed Producers. (see full Health Canada report) These were:

HC introduced a program of unannounced inspections and random testing for all LPs. In early May, HC announced it had conducted testing on seven sites and Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) product tested positive for myclobutanil at concentration levels of 0.012 and 0.023 parts per million (ppm) and Peace Naturals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cronos Group (OTCPK:PRMCF) product tested positive at a concentration of 0.78 ppm for piperonyl butoxide, an active ingredient in pesticides but not in any of the 17 approved by HC. At the same time, it was announced all licensed producers must conduct mandatory testing for the presence of unauthorized pesticides in addition to the required testing for microbial and chemical contaminants such as mold, heavy metals, and bacterial and fungal contamination. This resulted in a scramble by the LPs to comply with the new HC requirement. HC's actions continued into June 2017 when HYYDF announced a Health Canada Type III recall defined as "a situation in which the use of, or exposure to a product is not likely to cause any adverse health consequences." The products affected tested positive for trace amounts of myclobutanil between 0.01 and 0.13 parts per million. (see report on HYYDF's June 2017 recall)

So all LPs were impacted but especially OGRMF and Mettrum. Many of the expenses incurred by OGRMF in the most recent quarter related to regulations imposed specifically on them and on all LPs by HC recently. I can get to nearly $5 million of total costs related to the original recall and the subsequent changes imposed on all LPs in OGRMF's first three quarters. These are non-recurring expenses, that is, destruction of product that did not meet new standards, the systems put in place to test for unauthorized pesticides and the consequent negative impact on sales due to lack of product.

Looking forward, here are some things that were important to me.

189,600 milliliters of cannabis oils sold in the latest quarter. There were no sales of oil in the same quarter a year earlier. As I have reported on several occasions, cannabis oil usage is growing far more rapidly than dried marijuana and it is a plus to see OGRMF is participating in this important product sector. In the report, OGRMF said "Due to the anticipated delay in the timing for the allowance of edible products, the construction and implementation of the planned commercial scale oils and extracts manufacturing facility has been deferred and the recently announced high-volume supercritical CO2 equipment from Advanced Extraction Systems ("AES") will be placed in our existing facility." It is important to note this is a deferral and not a cancellation of plans to service this market. $1,917,499 in sales, a 6.1% increase over the same quarter a year earlier. I view this as an accomplishment considering everything that was working against them in the most recent period under review. I expect to see sales growth accelerating as we move ahead. In the most recent quarter, OGRMF recognized indirect production expenses of $1.1 million related to inventory destruction and a loss of $1.6 million due to fair value adjustment to biological assets and net realizable reduction to inventory. This is $2.6 million in substantially non-recurring costs in that quarter that will not be there in the next quarter. OGRMF continued to progress towards increasing production capacity by 10,000 kilograms annually by the end of December 2017. Obviously, management had their hands full dealing with the issues I mentioned above. However, plans for future growth were not overlooked and are proceeding. I expect OGRMF will be ready when recreational cannabis is approved before July 1, 2018. The company has not overlooked the need for employees to accompany the expected growth in business. OGRMF reports the hiring of five important executives recently and they now have a total of 275 total employees at all levels. This is an increase from 137 a year earlier. Money spent on paying additional personnel is an investment in the future as much as building a plant or adding machinery and equipment. I view this as a plus as well. Perhaps most important of all, the company reported a 25% increase in registered patients during the most recently reported third quarter over the preceding second quarter. This implies that despite all their problems with the product recalls and the new requirements placed on all LPs to test for unapproved pesticides, customers continue to favor OGRMF's products. As long as the patient base continues to expand, sales will grow as well.

One additional thought. It appears many provinces will not meet the deadline for legalized adult marijuana on or before July 1, 2018. That may be disappointing news for the Canadian adult cannabis industry but it plays right into the hands of the Licensed Producers (LP) and, in my opinion, especially OGRMF. It is starting to look as if the legislation will be approved by the federally self-imposed deadline. However, if provinces are not ready, I believe adult/recreational cannabis sales will begin with direct orders to the LP of your choice with delivery by Canada Post.

If this happens, there is bound to be some backlash. In Vancouver, for example, there are 10 dispensaries that have paid a $30,000 licensing fee ($1,000 for compassion clubs) and are officially sanctioned by the city to operate dispensaries even though such outlets are still illegal. There are another 38 shops not subject to enforcement because they have promised to apply for a license. To no one's surprise officials are finding many of these are not actively trying to get licensed. There are 57 others that, in an ironic sense, are more honest and are simply operating without promising to comply with the city rules. In total, Vancouver has issued approximately 1,600 tickets to illegal operators. Bylaw officers issue new tickets once a week to illegal dispensaries. Prior to December 2016, the tickets carried a fine of $250 that was raised to $1,000 after that date. What is noteworthy is a $1,000 ticket per week is $52,000 in fines per year compared to a $30,000 licensing fee excluding the costs of making an application.

In addition, the city has issued 27 injunctions trying to close unlicensed dispensaries. The city reports 13 new shops have opened since the city began its licensing regulations. So if B.C. is not ready to go, there will be a problem for dispensaries that will have to continue to operate illegally, municipalities that have issued licenses and collected very high licensing fees, the municipally licensed dispensaries that will still be operating illegally and the B.C. provincial government in particular that has just changed as a result of an election. Policing activities on illegal dispensaries will likely be stepped up once legalization is approved. Any province that isn't ready will encounter similar problems.

But one province is taking a progressive approach to cannabis legalization. New Brunswick (NB) sees the upcoming legal adult cannabis industry as an economic driver for their province and is taking steps to be ready by the federally mandated target date. New Brunswick and other provinces in the region face economic challenges that cannabis can help resolve. The Liberal provincial government of NB's Premier Brian Gallant believes cannabis will create badly needed revenues and jobs. NB Health Minister Victor Boudreau said, "Your government is working to ensure a successful approach to the legalization of recreational cannabis by prioritizing public health and safety concerns while maximizing the economic opportunities presented by this emerging sector." He went on to say, "We want to keep cannabis out of the hands of youth and its proceeds out of the hands of criminals." And, I might add, redirect those proceeds to legal growers and local government coffers.

Although I don't agree with all of the specific parts of this provincial plan, I do believe taking an aggressive and progressive approach to the industry will yield significant economic benefits for NB. In an interim report released in June, the province said it plans to adopt:

A minimum age of 19 to buy and possess marijuana. A Crown Corporation to regulate and sell cannabis. A personal possession limit of 30 grams.

I would like to refer to a point I made in the original Seeking Alpha report: 'Organigram: a Win-Win in the Canadian Cannabis Group.' OGRMF stands to benefit from its positioning in the province of New Brunswick. At the time, I only knew the province was looking for ways to boost its economy and OGRMF stood to benefit from lower electric power costs, lower cost labor and government programs to stimulate employment. (see the original Seeking Alpha report here) So although I don't agree with the idea of a Crown Corporation to regulate and sell cannabis, if that happens in New Brunswick it doesn't take a rocket scientist to imagine where that Crown Corporation will buy most of its cannabis supply. OGRMF is the only Licensed Producer based in New Brunswick. Buying mainly from locals to sell mainly to locals will maximize employment, government revenue, and provincial economic benefit. This could also produce an unexpected boon for OGRMF.

The Canadian Licensed Producers have been treading water for the past few months as shown in this chart. This is a proprietary chart published weekly in my free newsletter Let's Toke Business. The Licensed Producers peaked in November 2016 with the index at 3112.27. Since then the group is off 14.8% as measured by the index. Still the index is up 50.7% over the past year.

There are several reasons for the consolidation in prices including an exceptionally strong rally in LP stocks prior to the peak, heavy equity financing by the group taking advantage of high prices, an increase in the number of LPs going public, a major product recall late in 2016 and subsequent new testing protocols introduced by Health Canada. However, the Licensed Producer group has outperformed the average cannabis stock as measured by the Let's Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index. The following is the LP Index relative to the Composite Index.

Here is the chart of Organigram Holdings share price over the past year.

The pattern for OGRMF is very similar to the LP group: a strong rally prior to a November 2016 peak and an extended period of consolidation since.

I believe in the months ahead OGRMF will report accelerated sales and a return to positive EBITDA and cash flow. In addition, it appears medical marijuana users like their product so the number of patients should also continue to grow strongly.

Financial Position: at May 31, 2017, the Company had current assets of $56,273,210 of which $48,457,327 was in the form of cash and short term investments. Current liabilities stood at just $4,026,188 leaving a working capital position of $52,247,022. The balance sheet was very liquid. Long term debt was only $3,199,776 of which $1,765,641 was to Farm Credit Canada. At the same time, there were 102.56 million shares outstanding. At the recent closing price of $2.23 per share, the market cap was $228.7 million.

Summary and Conclusion:

OGRMF is a long established Canadian Licensed Producer. The first nine months of the current fiscal year was a difficult period for the Company because of the miclobutanil-related product recalls and changes to the testing protocols that were handed down by Health Canada. However, the aftermath of these difficulties are essentially behind them and I expect the company will quickly return to rapid sales growth, positive EBITDA and cash flow. In the past six months, OGRMF has taken important steps to bolster management and the number of employees in anticipation of rapid growth moving ahead. In addition, the company has continued to move ahead with its planned 10,000 kilogram expansion scheduled for completion by the fourth calendar quarter of 2017. These two points are a strong indication that OGRMF will be ready for legalization currently scheduled for July 1, 2018 or sooner. I expect the Government of Canada will meet this deadline for legalization although it now appears several provinces may not be. Working in OGRMF's favor is the aggressive and progressive approach taken by the Province of New Brunswick. The province has faced economic challenges for many years and is looking to the cannabis industry to promote economic growth, stimulate employment and generate tax revenue. As a result, they have already announced how they plan to approach legalization by announcing a Crown Corporation will be set up to regulate and sell recreational cannabis. I expected from the outset that being in New Brunswick would be an advantage for OGRMF because power costs are lower, employee costs are also lower than in areas such as Ontario and British Columbia and government programs are in place to stimulate employment. On the verge of legalization, however, there is another benefit. NB has announced marijuana sales will be regulated by a Crown Corporation. It seems likely that a Government that wants a cannabis kick-start for its economy will be motivated to buy locally and sell locally to maximize economic impact. I have hung in there with OGRMF through their recall trials and tribulations and I think the rewards for this confidence will be realized in the next twelve to twenty-four months. I encourage investors to look favorably on the stock in the expectation of above average medium term capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.