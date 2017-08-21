AbbVie Inc: Ain't Broke, Don't Fix

Back on June 14th I recommended pharmaceutical company AbbVie (ABBV) as a potential 'Trump Stock,' not least because the company had (and has) a lot of cash tied down from overseas profits, and a drop in repatriation taxes would result in a lot of AbbVie's cash coming back home and ultimately into shareholders' hands.

I more emphatically recommended the company back on September 26th of last year, when shares were down at just below $62. At that time AbbVie sported a quarterly dividend of 57 cents. Today, shares are at $70 and the dividend is up to 64 cents, quarterly. So far so good.

This article looks at AbbVie's latest quarter and the company's ongoing efforts to diversify away from its one blockbuster drug, Humira, all the while growing Humira as well. As always, this article takes a look at AbbVie's valuation and its dividend.

Strong quarter

AbbVie had a pretty strong quarter. Net revenue increased 8.9% driven by Humira (whose revenue increased 13.7%) and Imbruvica, whose revenues grew 42.6% year on year. Earnings per share increased 12.7% year on year on the quarter, and midpoint guidance for 2017 is for 13.9% earnings growth.

Growth like that is something most big companies would be eager to have. However, AbbVie trades at just over 13 times trailing earnings. How in the world is such a fast-grower trading at such a low valuation? The answer is uncertainty, or, at least, perceived uncertainty.

That uncertainty revolves somewhat around healthcare reform, and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which is up in the air. Perhaps more importantly, AbbVie's revenue is unusually weighted to its one mainstay: Humira. AbbVie has since somewhat mitigated that by making a couple acquisitions, most notably Pharmacyclics, which brought Imbruvica, used to treat mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. AbbVie also bought Stemcentrx, which had a 'foundational platform' for solid tumor treatment.

If AbbVie's plans come through, 2018 should be a pretty big year, with near-term launches from several "late-stage assets": Venclexta, Rova-T and Elagolix. Altogether, organic research and acquired assets should supplant revenue from Humira by 2020.

Courtesy of AbbVie Investor Relations.

I don't know what the US healthcare system is going to look like in 2020. Things are awfully uncertain right now, but I do know that, one way or another, healthcare will take up an increasing share of GDP. I believe AbbVie is a good way to participate in that, if not a somewhat volatile way to do so.

I expect the dividend to continue growing. The company has ample excess cash flow. Free cash flow over the last twelve months was $6.6 billion, with a dividend of $3.9 billion. That means the dividend is 59% of free cash flow. As long as earnings keep growing and revenue continues to diversify, I expect dividend growth at least in the high single-digits, if not low double-digits.

Valuation

In the meantime, AbbVie is quite affordable.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

AbbVie is only four and a half years old. AbbVie was priced at a bargain when it was spun off from Abbott Labs (ABT) in late 2012. Shares have climbed since then, but so have earnings and revenue. It turns out that Humira has chugged along despite worries, and management seems to be doing a good job diversifying its revenue streams in different directions. When it comes to AbbVie, I'll apply the old adage: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." I've been bullish on AbbVie since well back when it spun off, and I still am. I believe that AbbVie remains a good investment for income-minded investment. It definitely has been one thus far.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.