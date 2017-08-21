Buffalo Wild Wings: Looking To The Third Quarter

Chicken prices have shown improvement back to 2016 levels and should result in better restaurant margins heading in to the second half of 2017.

Intro

Heading into the second half of the third quarter, Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) is trading at 4 year lows almost breaking $100 at one point. The second quarter highlighted some problems with restaurant margins and the stock was punished while top-line growth and same store sales have also disappointed investors and analysts. However, there are some indications that the operating environment in the chicken industry is improving and BWLD could be undervalued at the moment.

Second Quarter Results

Buffalo Wild Wings reported earnings late last month and results were terrible. Net earnings decreased 62.9% to $8.8 million from $23.7 million and EPS shrank 57% to $0.55 from $1.27. While revenue increased just 2% year-over-year, profits were drastically weighed down by the chain's continued cost management struggles. As predicted in my previous article, B-Dubs was affected by the recent surge in chicken prices during the quarter which reached a height of $148 per whole bird. The increased COGS in addition to higher labor costs and operating expenses led to the restaurant margin decay of 410 basis points from 2Q16.

Improvement in Chicken Prices

Looking to 3rd quarter, the key figure that analysts will probably look for is revenue growth and restaurant costs. The figure above shows the source of margin decay can be largely attributed to the increase in Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). Last year's 3Q saw an 80 bp improvement on COGS as a percentage of total sales, roughly reflecting the 75 basis point decrease in chicken prices between the two quarters.

Source: Microsoft Excel via BWLD 2Q16 and 3Q16 Earnings Release

Consequently, it's very good news that chicken prices have come down dramatically from the mid-summer highs settling down at around $111 for the whole bird spot price. Given the similar chicken price currently to that of 3Q16, if prices remain stable I'm sure Buffalo Wild Wings can improve their COGS as a percentage of sales back to at least 28-29%, resulting in $14k-$17k in extra net income not seen in 2Q17. Barring any severe top-line decay, I would expect earnings to rebound in the next quarter back to above $1.

Conclusion

Looking to the rest of the year, the company expected to open 35 franchises (15 domestically and 20 internationally) and 15 company-owned locations. Moreover they expect 10-13 franchised R-Taco restaurant openings before 2017 is over. Management seems to be sticking to their strategy of shifting their portfolio to more franchised exposure rather than company owned. While this would protect them from certain operational risks (such as chicken prices and labor costs), their top line will ultimately suffer. Time will tell if this move is correct but as a fan of the chain I am hopeful.

