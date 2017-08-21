Chesapeake Energy: Bankruptcy Is Still A Long Way Away

I have been bearish on Chesapeake Energy (CHK) for the last little while (read Chesapeake Is In Trouble), and I continue to be. Last week Leo Nelissen’s article definitely grabbed some people’s attention, as his view was even more pessimistic than mine. He believes that if oil stays below $45/bbl for the next year and half, then shareholders could be wiped out. While I believe that Chesapeake is stretched thin, I do not believe that there is imminent risk of bankruptcy at current commodity prices. That being said, the company’s high leverage and its failure to generate cash flow do not bode well for the stock in the long term.

Bankruptcy Risk Is Minimal

As of the end of Q2, the company had $9.85 billion of debt against $11.920 billion of assets. Pile on some working capital and other liabilities and we get a book value of negative $684 million. Evidently the optics are not great, but this just reflects poor choices in the past which led to asset write-downs. In light of this, the book value deficit is not reflective of the company’s present financial health.

What we should pay attention to is the company’s ability to generate cash flow and the distribution of the debt maturities. As I’ve mentioned in previous articles (read Chesapeake: Pain Awaits), the company has not demonstrated the ability to generate cash flow in the current commodity environment. The recent quarterly report confirmed my belief. Excluding capex, operating cash flow was negative $157 million. Meanwhile, an additional $598 million was spent on drilling and completion.

Without free cash flow generation, debt will not go away organically. Of course, the company could continue to sell acreages, but obviously the amount of assets that it holds is finite, which is why we should still focus on free cash flow generation.

Having negative free cash flow today is not an imminent catalyst for bankruptcy. Poor cash flows must also coincide with a large block of debt maturity. Thanks to management’s smart financial engineering, the only significant maturity over the next two years is the April 2019 floating senior notes for the amount of $380 million. This means that the company has at least 20 months to start generating free cash flow, and furthermore, the small size of the notes means that refinancing it should not be a big burden.

Still Not A Buy

Not going bankrupt imminently and being a good investment are two entirely different concepts. Given my bearish/neutral outlook on commodity prices (read Oil Bulls Should Accept Defeat), the management will have to do some serious work to eke out some cash flow. The company said that “free cash flow neutrality is achievable at $50 oil and $3 gas in 2018,” and based on the current prices of $48.51/bbl for oil and $2.89/mcf for natural gas, Chesapeake will need some luck to break even.

While the management has repeatedly stressed the need and the desire to generate free cash flow, I’ve yet to see any tangible success in the financial results. As a result, I see no reason to jump into the stock at the moment.

Conclusion

Chesapeake is not going bankrupt any time soon. Even though the company is not generating free cash flow, the management was able to push out debt maturities as the result of prior financial engineering. That being said, I do not think now is a good time to buy the stock, as current commodity prices do not support free cash flow generation. Although the company may be able to avoid bankruptcy in the short-term, the long-term value for the equity is still elusive.

