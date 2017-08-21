Ford: Is It Too Low?

Amid a harsh industry environment, investors continued their exodus from Ford (F). Previously investors saw a glimmer of hope when the stock rose despite poor sales figures, but shares have again reached 52-week lows. It is my belief that the current stock price sufficiently reflects Ford’s near-term challenges such as margin compression and strategic uncertainty; hence I believe that the stock is not too low, meaning that now is not a good time to buy.

Ford Is Not Immune

Ford was one of the few true survivors of the recession, but its financial performance during Q2 was not particularly inspiring. As is the case with GM (GM), Ford’s margin also suffered, leading to a magnified effect on profitability. Auto segment’s operating margin shrunk 180 bps (or 23%) year over year from 7.7% to 5.9%. This corresponded with the non-GAAP EBIT decline of 17% year over year, from $3.0 billion to $2.5 billion.

What’s interesting is that sales actually increased year over year. In the grand scheme of things it was essentially flat ($39.9 billion vs. $39.5 billion), but the fact that it is not down does show that Ford is perhaps more resilient than competitors such as GM (NYSE:GM) (read GM vs. Ford). However, it does raise the question of how Ford will fare should revenue really start to fall. If margins are getting squeezed today (management claims that it was commodity costs), is the worst still yet to come? I believe that the answer is yes. As auto sales continue to slow, I expect margins to compress further.

Uncertainty About The Future

There was a lot of hoopla during the transition conference call about investing in technology and making Ford more innovative, but there was a surprising lack of commitment on the Q2 conference call. While Jim reiterated his intention of making Ford more innovative, we didn’t get much color on what was emphasized during the transition conference (i.e., automation, data science, artificial intelligence, etc.). Granted, Jim is still in the first 100 days of review, so perhaps we’ll get a clearer picture soon.

Jim is definitely in the hot seat right now. It is my belief that should Ford ramp up investments in innovation as promised, profitability will continue to fall, which will exacerbate the current margin contraction. As many of Ford’s shareholders are value oriented, getting them to appreciate Ford’s investments in innovation may be difficult. It’s important to understand that no matter how much Ford spends on innovation, the bulk of Ford’s growth is macro driven. This means that in an environment with slowing sales, SG&A spending will be way up and sales will still be down. Ford simply does not have the nimbleness of Tesla (TSLA), which has the benefit of growing revenue from a small base. Even if it is losing money, its investors don’t care much about profits; the same cannot be said with Ford.

It’ll be interesting to see how Jim handles the trade-off and how the market responds.

Conclusion

Ford is trading at 52-week lows, but I just don’t see the upside from here. Margins are already coming down with flat sales, so they will likely contract further as sales fall in the current auto environment. Furthermore, there still exists significant uncertainty regarding Jim’s vision of Ford. While much was promised in terms of innovation during the transition conference, Jim seemed to be a lot tamer during the Q2 conference call. Promising the world could mean continued margin compression in the future as tech investments increase, while reneging on the vision could demonstrate weakness and conjure up the imagery of an industry dinosaur a la IBM (NYSE:IBM).

The combination of the above factors makes me hesitant about Ford’s stock. While the valuation is compelling at 6.7x 2018 EPS, I would still sit on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.