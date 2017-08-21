Twitter: Seasonal Trends

The big issue with the Q2 earnings report that sent Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) back down towards the yearly lows was weak user growth. The social media company had made decent progress in reviving user growth, and the market wasn't pleased with the flat sequential MAUs.

The question worth exploring is whether the social media company has seasonal trends previously unnoticed due to general growth in the sector. Is it possible that more people take vacations during May and June that impact user growth not as apparent on other social platforms where vacations are a more focal point of posting?

My previous research highlighted how Twitter was indeed building the platform during Q2 due to the growth in DAUs. User engagement was more apparent by the 12% growth in DAUs during the quarter.

The market though was focused on the stalling MAUs. The platform ended the quarter with 328 million monthly users that matched the Q1 numbers. Twitter had successfully grown MAUs by 23 million since the decline in Q4'15. The quarterly gains over the last year have been lumpy including limited user growth during last Q4 despite the Thursday NFL games and the presidential election.

On the earnings call, CFO Anthony Noto threw in the concept of a seasonal impact:

...positive contributions to MAU growth from product improvements in Q2 were offset by lower seasonal benefits and other factors resulting in the flat quarter-over-quarter trend. Obviously, our focus has been on daily active usage.

Going back to 2015 and 2016, MAU growth was definitely slow during Q2.

Q2'15 - 304 million MAUs, up 2 million sequentially

Q2'16 - 313 million MAUs, up 3 million sequentially

Q2'17 - 328 million MAUs, flat sequentially

So the data doesn't fully support a seasonal trend, but it does show that user additions are higher during Q1 and Q3 according to these numbers from the last couple of years:

Q1'15 - 302 million MAUs, up 14 million sequentially

Q1'16 - 310 million MAUs, up 5 million sequentially

Q1'17 - 328 million MAUs, up 9 million sequentially

Q3'15 - 307 million MAUs, up 3 million sequentially

Q3'16 - 317 million MAUs, up 4 million sequentially

Based on this limited data set, when usage growth really started stalling at the start of 2015, Q2 has seen the weakest growth. The thesis does support a minor seasonal trend that would support a rebound in growth during Q3.

The key investor takeaway is that rebounding MAU growth in this quarter will help propel the stock. Revenue growth though is based more on DAU growth, and according to Monness Crespi Hardt analyst James Cakmak, Twitter is only at 125 million users in this key metric. Continued double-digit growth in this area is what makes the stock a buy on this dip below $16.

