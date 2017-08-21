Why Are These Six Non-Commercial Stage Healthcare Stocks Valued So High? Part II

By S. Mitra, MBA (ISB)

In an earlier article, we covered a set of 3 stocks out of a list of 6 that we have in our watchlist. These stocks do not have a product in the market and are yet valued at over a billion dollars each in terms of market capitalization. These 6 were selected from a total list of 29 stocks, each highly valued, none with a marketed product. The 6 were selected because we thought that despite not having a marketed product, their valuation might be argued for/justified. These are as follows, ticker, company name, market cap in billions:

NKTR Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) 2.83B

FOLD Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) 1.92B

AERI Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) 1.74B

HALO Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) 1.63B

RDUS Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) 1.59B

ARRY Array BioPharma Inc. (ARRY) 1.36B

In this article, we will cover three stocks, AERI, RDUS and ARRY. The other three were covered in the earlier article.

Before we begin, here's a snapshot of the charts of all three stocks:

The chart shows that RDUS has remained flatlined the entire year, while both ARRY and AERI have moved around and up quite a bit since October 2016. However, only AERI is trading near its 52-week high; ARRY is somewhere in the middle of its 52-week range, while RDUS is close to its 52-week low.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - I am already surprised that a company whose lead drug candidate rhopressa targets a variegated glaucoma market worth no more than $2bn at present already has a market cap nearing $2bn. This, despite the fact that safety concerns arising from follow-up studies may drastically limit the applicability of the drug, and therefore its market. This also despite the fact that, as the article cited just now shows, the trial that is behind the rhopressa NDA has had a number of what I would describe as hack jobs, including changing the trial parameters based on some early results vis-a-vis latanoprost. Besides the commonly prescribed latanoprost, there are a variety of other products in the market for physicians to choose from. Outside of rhopressa and a variant rho kinase inhibitor combined with latanoprost, now called roclatan, the company has another early stage product targeting the larger wet AMD market but this product is a long way from the market. The company has about $200mn in cash, but it raised more money recently after the successful rhopressa trial, however, as a fellow contributor pointed out, the dilution was probably unnecessary. Overall, I am not impressed, and I am not betting on this company.

Radius Health, Inc. - At $1.59bn market cap, one would expect RDUS to have a clear run towards a target of strong revenue. That is not the case. Although it recently got approval for Tymos or abaloparatide-SC in the US, there are a number of problems here. First, the US approval has gone through, but the EU approval is having some hiccups. Second, closest competition drug Forteo has osteosacroma warnings, and now so does Tymlos. Forteo will go off-patent very soon, so that's a very small runway for the drug before a price problem. Third, osteoporosis is a "slow" disease, meaning, patients can afford to wait a few months for a cheaper biosim version of a competing drug like Forteo. Third, there are a bunch of other treatments options, some good, some not so bad, that will compete with Tymlos. The good news is that one of these, romosozumab, which doesn't work as well as Tymlos, received a CRL on CV risks. The other good news is that close competition Prolia has major if rare safety issues. However, fourth, for the company overall, there's hardly anything in the pipeline that justifies the huge market cap. Its breast cancer drug didn't do well in an early trial, and there's not much besides that and abaloparatide in the pipeline. Finally, with a $300mn latest secondary offering, cash balance of less than $200mn as of now, and a cash burn rate of over $180mn, this company doesn't look very attractive to me. Only silver lining is that it is trading near its 52-week low, but I wonder if yesterday's offering will break that barrier. So, this stock probably should not be continuing in our watchlist much longer.

Array Biopharma has had a mixed year so far. While it withdrew its NDA for binimetinib in NRAS-mutant melanoma, it also filed an NDA for encorafenib+binimetinib combo for BRAF-positive melanoma, which is a broader market, with 2022 sales estimates up to $400mn. The enco+bini NDA was based on two parts of the COLUMBUS trial. The first part showed that the combo did much better than a competing therapy, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) zelboraf; while part two showed that the combo did better than encorafenib alone.

The issue, however, is that ARRY's BRAF-MEK inhibitors do not compete with other BRAF-MEKs, but with the broader-based checkpoint inhibitors like Keytruda and Opdivo, which, although never having gone through a comparison trial against the BRAF-MEKs, look, by many accounts, more efficacious than the latter. Moreover, melanoma is quite a small market, and BRAF-MEKs have historically not done well outside melanoma. So, ARRY's drug, although almost certain to gain approval, will compete with a strong drug in a small market.

In a strange twist to the story, ARRY has now two collaboration deals in place with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck (MRK) to study Opdivo and Keytruda respectively with binimetinib in colorectal cancer. This is funny because, first, these two drugs are ARRY's main competitor in melanoma, two, BRAF-MEKs don't work well in melanoma, and three, binimetinib hasn't worked so well, historically, which is why the NDA was withdrawn. This is funny because it combines two strong competitors with a drug that doesn't work well, from a group of drugs and being tested in an area where they don't work well.

Overall, given the small melanoma market, and despite the long-tailed pipeline, ARRY sounds like one of those stocks about which you say, "ok, but there are others.." Especially given the market cap of $1.36bn, this looks like an unlikely bet for an active portfolio. However, trading as it is at a midpoint between its highs and lows, and given the upcoming PDUFA, this may be just viable for a midterm trade. No more.

So, as we can see from this one and the previous article, only Halozyme makes it to my final list after this overview study, and the remaining 5 I consider ranging from overvalued to hyped up. We will continue investing in Halozyme's potential, and probably ignore some of these other 5 altogether for our core portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HALO, NKTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.