John Deere - Further Improvements, But Did They Arrive Quick Enough?

While I like Deere and think that the valuation is reasonable, I am aware of the big momentum run seen already.

John Deere (DE) has definitely turned a corner, as investors are disappointed with sales leverage in the most recent quarter. While the progress in earnings accretion is perhaps a big softer than anticipated, things are improving from here onward, as Deere has the potential to boost sales to averages which you can expected throughout the cycle.

That reveals that further profit advancements can be anticipated, as shares of Deere still trade at very reasonable multiples based on projected earnings advancements.

I like the business, its execution and long term capital allocation strategy, but am very aware of the momentum run seen already. Following the latest small disappointment in terms of modest earnings leverage, I will be glad to start buying if shares hit the $110 mark.

The Strategy

John Deere is an excellently managed company which has seen some rough years, as soft commodity prices have generally been on the decline, but are strengthening.

For a long time, Deere has been subject to the full swings of the cycle, until the company adopted the Shareholder Value Added model in 2000. Following this adoption, results of the company have structurally improved, to the point at which Deere anticipates to post margins of 12% across the cycle.

As agricultural equipment is getting larger and more complex, including the integration of more technology and digital solutions, Deere has scale advantages. For the year of 2016, Deere generated $18.5 billion from sales of large and small agricultural machinery and turf, as the company generated $4.9 billion in sales from construction & forestry. The remainder of revenues came mostly from the lucrative financing business.

While some investors have long been anxious about the financial service portfolio, which runs in the thirty billion dollar range, the financing business has been posting uninterrupted profits since 1987, even during big agricultural swings. Write-offs are typically close to zero and peaked at just 0.5% around 1987 and 1999 for the agricultural segment. Construction & turf write-offs peaked around 2% in 2001 and 4% in 2009, but this is a much smaller segment of course.

Third Quarter Momentum Is Accelerating, But Enough?

Deere posted very strong results with revenues being up 16% to $7.81 billion. Growth has been driven by a 13% increase in agricultural and turf sales, and a 29% increase in construction and forestry sales. Spectacular growth at this smaller segment means that these now make up 22% of product sales. Accelerating growth is driven by higher machinery sales in South America as well as higher construction sales across the world.

The company delivered on solid earnings growth as earnings were up 31% to $642 million, for earnings of $1.97 per share in the quarter and $5.11 per share so far this year.

For the seasonally softer and current fourth quarter, Deere expects equipment sales to increase by 24%, following a 17% increase in Q3 which should translate into a full year growth rate of 10%. Increased momentum makes that earnings are seen at $2.075 billion, for an earnings number of close to $6.40 per share.

Balance Sheet: Complicated As Ever, Looks Resilient

Deere ended the quarter with $7.0 billion in cash and $28.7 billion in financing receivables, as well as another $6.2 billion in equipment on operating leases. If you add this together cash, receivables and equipment on operating leases stands at $41.9 billion, offset by $37.5 billion in total debt. This translates into a modest net cash position of $4.4 billion, but excludes net pension related liabilities of $8.2 billion. If these are regarded as debt as well, net debt stands at $3.8 billion. This is a very modest leverage ratio as EBITDA trends at $5.5 billion, although all the financing assets are probably not valued at par during times of distress.

Once the $5.2 billion deal for Wirtgen closes, pro-forma net debt jumps to $10 billion, for a roughly 2 time leverage ratio, including pensions liabilities. To halt the increase in net debt, Deere is deleveraging through the halt of share repurchases.

Sales Leverage Slows Down

Deere has been a key outperformer this past year as agricultural markets are turning the corner. Shares have risen from levels around $75 per share this time last year to a peak of $132 in recent weeks, for returns of 75%. Ever since, and in response to the earnings report, shares have retraced to $117 per share.

Investors are not too happy with the earnings leverage which the company demonstrated. Operating earnings were up just 22% in the third quarter in comparison to a 16% increase in topline sales, for margins of 12.7%. This stands in contrast to the much more impressive leverage achieved in the first half of the year: operating profits are up 29% in the first three quarters of the year on just 8% increase in sales.

Worries about the lack of sales leverage from here is a concern for investors, as some costs are increasing rapidly again. With earnings power seen at $6.40 per share this year, which translates into a 18 times multiple, the valuation looks fair for this world class business.

What Are Sustainable Earnings?

Deere´s sales peaked at $38 billion in 2013 but ever since have slumped to $26 billion in 2016 following the challenges faced by farmers across the world. As growth is now returning to fairly substantial rates, and the Wirtgen Group will add some $3 billion in sales as well, the current run revenue rate going forwards runs at $31-$33 billion a year, as momentum is on the positive side.

The fall in margins between 2013 and 2016 has been relatively modest if you ask me, as margins have fallen from 16 to 11%, despite a 30% slump in sales. If we assume that the sustainable revenue run rate approximates $35 billion through the cycle, and assume that the non-demanding 12% average margin can be achieved, operating profits total $4.2 billion in an average year.

Note that in the way in Deere reports its earnings this profit number has already taken into account interest expenses. With a tax rate in the low thirties, that translates into average after-tax earnings power of roughly $2.8 billion at a sustainable rate going forwards into the next cycle. That translates into earnings of $8-$9 per share which implies that the valuation going into the coming cycle looks reasonable at 13-15 times earnings.

Final Thoughts

In June when Deere acquired Wirtgen, I praised the move to acquire German expertise and diversification away from the core agricultural business. The deal furthermore has the potential to add little over $0.50 to earnings per share, after some synergies are taken into account.

I furthermore like the operational excellence which made the company lean, as the company invested in innovation and continued to buy back shares in a sustainable manner in recent years. I decided to buy on dips as the valuation of Deere remains very reasonable, as this positive argument was offset by a big momentum run seen already over the past year. As shares have fallen form the mid $120s to the high $110s by now, the situation does get more interesting, although recent earnings leverage has been low in Q3. If shares hit the $110 mark in the coming days on back of the softer leverage, I will be an eager buyer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.