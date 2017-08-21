The Best Trade For 2017

It is always easier to short volatility when the market overreacts, than to predict volatility, and for that reason we like to trade XIV.

What a time to invest in the stock market:

We are in a time period where we have possibly the strangest political landscape in our country's history.

The FAANG acronym (Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)) carries a combined market capitalization of $2.415 trillion, which is about the size of the entire economy of France and 13% of the size of the US economy.

A radical dictator in North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike on the United States.

While Twitter (TWTR) stock is has been a complete dud, the company has arguably had the largest impact on volatility. A single tweet from President Trump can send certain industries, stocks, or even the broader market in a downward spiral.

This list could probably go on much longer, but you get the general idea.

Although I typically maintain a long-term outlook on the market, and utilize geopolitical hiccups to add to some of my favorite long positions, I also have granted 20% of my personal portfolio as short-term money. This cash position allows me to take on more risk in an attempt to capitalize on opportunities when fear and uncertainty are plaguing the market.

When volatility rears its ugly face, what better way to trade it than to trade volatility itself? That brings us to the VIX.

What is the VIX?

VIX is the ticker symbol for the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) Volatility Index, which shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities of a wide range of S&P 500 index options. This volatility is meant to be forward looking, is calculated from both calls and puts, and is a widely used measure of market risk, often referred to as the "investor fear gauge."

Notice by the yearly chart above that the VIX tends to spike during times of market volatility, but then reverts back to its mean as the volatility dies off. The VIX in itself can not be traded because it is an index, however we can trade it by utilizing exchange-traded notes (ETNs) based on the index.

An ETN is a senior, unsecured, unsubordinated debt security issued by an underwriting bank. Similar to other debt securities, ETNs have a maturity date and are backed only by the credit of the issuer.

VXX vs. XIV

To trade the VIX using ETNs we can either go long volatility by utilizing iPath S&P 500 VIX ST Futures ETN (VXX), or we can short volatility by utilizing Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ:XIV).

VXX is an ETN that holds one-month and two-month futures as assets. As the near month expires, those positions are rolled over into the two-month forward contract and what was the two-month forward contract becomes the near-month future. Over a five year period this equates to 60 rollovers - one rollover each month. The end result of all of these roll overs look something like the chart below.

On the contrary XIV is the opposite, an ETN that is the inverse of the VXX, shorting forward month one and two volatility futures and rolling them forward on a daily basis. XIV buys low in month one and sells high in month two when the volatility futures market is in its typical upward sloping curve. Compared to the chart of VXX, XIV looks favorable for initiating a long position.

How We Prefer To Trade Volatility



Since volatility can be nearly impossible to predict, we never recommend going holding either VXX or XIV for an extended period of time. Even though people assume that holding VXX now is a strong hedge for their portfolio because of the current state of the Trump administration, I would be reluctant to bet against this market. We have seen from nearly all of the companies this quarter that, yes, stock prices are up, however earnings and revenue growth are backing up the market appreciation.

Certainly the market averages are a bit extended and may be due for a short-term pullback, however we do not see this as the beginning of a bear market and would not feel comfortable holding VXX at these current levels.

On the other hand, we feel that it is much easier to short volatility after the VIX has already spiked and for that reason we like XIV here. Shorting volatility worked a couple of weeks ago when there were fears that North Korea would possible launch a preemptive strike on Guam. There was a spike in market volatility that quickly resolved when tensions calmed down. We were in and out in two days for a brisk 12% gain.

Just a few days later, Trump had a press conference regarding the incident in Charlottesville, Virginia and the VIX spiked again, this time on the fears that the Trump administration is collapsing.

Call our strategy optimistic, but we felt comfortable initiating a long position in XIV on Friday in anticipation that volatility settles down over this weekend. If volatility continues to pick up, we feel comfortable enough about our position size that we would quickly cut our losses this week.

This trade has worked for us on multiple occasions this year and perhaps we should quit before we get ahead of ourselves, however we have yet to see a credible geopolitical threat to the stock market with the earnings and revenue growth coming in so strong for yet another earnings season. This is always a short-term trade and not a long-term hold, but as long as our president keeps tweeting, were going to keep trading the overreactions to the tweets. Remember, it is always easier to short volatility when the market overreacts, than to predict volatility, and for that reason we like to trade XIV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.