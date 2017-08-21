CSX: High Priced CEO Comes Up Short

We’re quickly approaching the six-month anniversary of Hunter Harrison as CEO of CSX (CSX). Activist investors got Harrison installed as CEO hoping he can work the same turnaround magic he did at Canadian Pacific (CP). Every since the news broke that activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge was courting Harrison, shares of CSX have remained elevated - up 35% this year.





However, the premium that CSX trades at might be losing steam. CSX trades at 25.5x earnings, a large premium to all other major rail companies, including Norfolk Southern (NSC), Union Pacific (UNP), Canadian Pacific and Canadian National (CNI) - all trading less than 20x earnings. I’ve talked about the headwinds at CSX, and they continue to grow. Harrison - forgetting his health issues, which were hidden from investors when voting on whether to pay Harrison his sizable pay package - has already started overhauling CSX.



This has come with issues, as there are major delays at many of the depots, with CSX shutting down stations and re-fitting its trains. These delays have caused major CSX customers to jump ship and sign up with east coast rail rival Norfolk. CSX’s loss has been Norfolk’s win. However, that’s not built into Norfolk’s stock price just yet.



But there are more delays happening and CSX has yet to remedy the situation. While CSX loses customers, investors start to question the extra $84 million they had to pay Harrison in lost Canadian Pacific compensation. Meanwhile, trade groups and the federal regulator - Surface Transportation Board - are hitting CSX, calling out its ‘widespread’ degradation of rail service.



There are farm bureaus and grain associations taking CSX to task. The National Grain and Feed Association has noted CSX’s decline in rail service since June. Feed manufacturers have been waiting weeks on trains, and chicken farms have been buying poultry feed by truck because CSX trains aren’t showing up on time. In part, because CSX trains are traveling hundreds of miles out of the way because Harrison has been shutting down switching yards.



Customers are jumping ship as, despite Harrison hitting the ground running, he hasn’t done well enough. The job cuts and the running of fewer trains mean fewer transports. The idle time between CSX railcar trips is up to 30 hours. CSX’s average train speed was 18.4 mph as of last week, which is down a fifth from June. Harrison has aimed big, but can he get a deal done before all the customers jump ship?



Harrison might be in over his head. CSX operates a bit differently from what he’s used to. His turnaround successes at Canadian National and Canadian Pacific were built around companies that operate in the rural wilderness. CSX, meanwhile, runs in urban metropolitan areas. Turning around CSX and its more complicated routes that don’t run in a straight line is a tough task. Harrison has his work cut out for him, still, and the premium valuation at CSX isn’t warranted.

