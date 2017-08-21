Why Transocean Is A Mess

Much has already been written about Transocean’s (RIG) decision to acquire Songa Offshore. Analysts’ opinions were divided while the stock market took a definitively negative view, sending the company’s shares to new lows. In this article, I want to take a bigger picture point of view and look at the transaction through the prism of previous Transocean’s actions during this downturn.

I believe that problems with finding the right strategy rather than the valuation of deals like the sale of the jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling or the Songa deal play a big role in the current Transocean downside and mitigate the positive impact of the company’s industry-leading backlog. Let’s take a look at what the company did during this downturn beginning from the second half of 2016.

July 8, 2016: Transocean announced pricing of $1.25 billion senior unsecured notes due 2023, which had an interest rate of 9.00%. The sale of these securities was problematic, the interest rate was very high and, generally, the timing of the sale was awful. While we now have the benefit of hindsight to judge the timing of the sale, further Transocean steps will also raise questions about timing and execution. August 1, 2016: Transocean announced its decision to acquire Transocean Partners in an all-equity deal. The deal was poorly marketed and Transocean had to raise the consideration for Transocean Partners unitholders from 1.1427 Transocean shares to 1.20 shares. Finally, on December 6, 2016, Transocean received approval of the deal. October 7, 2016: Transocean announced pricing of $600 million senior secured notes due 2024, which had an interest rate of 7.75% and were secured by a lien on Deepwater Thalassa. This was the first step in a series of financing transactions where Transocean used its newbuilds with ultra long-term contracts to get financing. Why Transocean did not start with such moves and issued highly expensive 9.00% notes is a mystery to me. November 29, 2016: Transocean issued $625 million of 6.25% senior secured notes due 2024 secured by a lien on the Deepwater Proteus. The interest rate has improved materially due to better outlook for offshore drillers in the wake of OPEC meeting. December 2016–January 2017: Transocean shares rallied along with shares of other offshore drillers. Transocean’s peers used this period as a window of opportunity to secure financing or issue equity. Transocean did nothing. At the height of the rally, the company’s shares traded above $16, now they trade below $8. The opportunity to issue equity is gone. May 5, 2017: Transocean closed a private offering of $410 million of senior secured notes due 2022 which had an interest rate of 5.52%. Notes were secured by a lien on the Deepwater Conqueror. May 31, 2017: Transocean completed the previously announced sale of its whole jack-up fleet segment to Borr Drilling. With this sale, Transocean effectively got rid of newbuild obligations, while the cash portion of the deal was relatively small at $320 million. June 13, 2017: Transocean announced cash tender offers to purchase $1.5 billion of debt. No discount was captured. August 15, 2017: Transocean announced its decision to buy Songa Offshore. The total transaction value is $3.4 billion, including $1.7 billion in assumed Songa debt, $660 million in Transocean convertible bond, $540 million in Transocean equity and $480 million in Transocean cash.

The company made many moves since July 2016, but what was the net effect? It was able to raise $2.885 billion of debt, merged with Transocean Partners (3 rigs), sold the whole jack-up fleet to Borr Drilling getting $320 million of cash and decided to acquire Songa for $3.4 billion. Songa has 4 Cat-D rigs on long-term Statoil (STO) contracts and 3 idle rigs which, in my view, are unlikely to see any work again. Effectively, we can see that all Transocean debt transactions plus the sale of the jack-up segment to Borr Drilling were used to buy 4 rigs (!!!) with its backlog from Songa. These rigs were tailor-made to suit Statoil needs, so they should hope to get follow-on work with the company or they may find themselves in the scrapyard.

From the commentary that I read about this transaction, the focus seems to be on debating whether $3.4 billion is fair to buy 4 rigs with $4.1 billion of high-margin backlog and potential options to continue work after initial contracts expire. However, I believe that management quality will play a decisive role during this downturn, so every action should be viewed as a continuation of previous moves. To me, Transocean’s moves look chaotic and non-opportunistic. Also, the moves often contradict the commentary that management gives the public during earnings calls.

For example, during the most recent earnings call, Transocean stated that it was seeing almost 60 floater programs in the near future. If one expects an improvement in floater market, it is reasonable to search for high-quality floater assets at bargain prices. Instead, Transocean buys the backlog (Songa rigs will stay on contract for years to come). This is a highly defensive move that shows that the company does not really believe that floater market improvement is just around the corner.

Also, Transocean was previously emphasizing the importance of prolongation of the credit facility. Now, this topic is likely postponed well into the next year as facility lenders will be “pleased” to study Songa’s maturity profile:

The Borr Drilling deal together with cash raised in a series of newbuild-related notes issues looked like a preparation for negotiations with creditors. The Songa deal improves all EBITDA-related covenants but does not help liquidity. The next slide from Transocean's presentation states that the company expects to have $0.6 billion-$1 billion of liquidity by the end of 2019:

However, the big block of debt comes right after 2019:

I’m not saying that Transocean will necessarily run into financial problems due to the Songa deal, but I don’t see how the deal contributes to upside. The price tag of the deal is high, the dilution that Transocean shareholders will have to endure to own 4 rigs with their backlog is big. The deal effectively caps potential upside should the offshore drilling market recover in the next several years. Transocean’s choice looks especially strange if we look at the past actions. Transocean was able to raise almost $3 billion of cash via debt to exchange this cash into… backlog! The same (and even better) results could have been achieved by just keeping the cash and waiting for distressed asset sale opportunities.

From an industry point of view, the consolidation phase looks a bit strange. The Transocean–Songa deal comes after the Ensco (ESV)–Atwood (ATW) merger, which also received a high valuation from the acquirer. Perhaps, high valuations are a ray of hope for distressed players like Ocean Rig (ORIG) and Pacific Drilling (PACD). However, such deals decrease the financial stability of the acquirer at a time when robust offshore drilling market recovery is not a given. I expected that better deals will be reached at the initial stage of the consolidation phase and I applaud the conservatism of Rowan (RDC), which was able to get a deal with Saudi Aramco, and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO), which did not hunt for assets at dubious prices.

As for Transocean, the tradition of strangely-timed, chaotic decisions continues. Besides high valuation and the dilutive effect, the Songa deal contradicts both the company’s previous narrative (recovery is around the corner) and the company’s actions (build liquidity to get new credit facility approved). Transocean will certainly have its fans due to high backlog, but sluggish execution and lack of general strategy will continue to put pressure on the company’s shares from time to time. At this point, I believe that the post-deal downside in the company’s shares was well deserved. At the same time, the company’s shares have fallen from $16 without any major pullback, a situation that may change in case oil prices stage another upside leg. Offshore drillers’ shares have mostly ignored the recent upside of oil which may bring at least short-term opportunities for a catch-up play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.