Aratana Therapeutics Looks Promising With Growing Revenue Stream And Strong Pipeline

I covered Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) in an earlier article. This is a pet therapeutics company which specifically focuses on companion animals such as dogs and cats. This specialized vet pharma company presents an interesting investment opportunity on various counts. First off, its specialized nature makes it an ideal candidate for bringing diversification in your portfolio. The vet market in general and pet animal drug market in particular has a distinctly different operating model than regular pharma companies developing therapies for humans. Apart from portfolio diversification, the stock also offers strong fundamentals as the company recently announced several encouraging news including positive study results. The stock is currently priced highly attractively for building a short to medium term position, to bank upon upcoming updates about the market performance of its current products and drug candidates in the pipeline.

The company recently announced positive results from a pivotal field effectiveness study examining AT-003 (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) in cats under an FDA-concurred protocol. The results showed that client-owned cats undergoing an elective onychectomy under a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension met protocol-defined efficacy success criteria, which were statistically significant with p < 0.05. The results are important as these will support the application for approval of the drug in cats. The long term implication of this result is significant as it shows the company’s ability to take its product from one species to another. This cross-species capability may generate high margins for the company by providing it synergies and cost management.

AT-003 is currently marketed by Aratana under the brand name of Nocita. It is indicated for use in dogs as local post-operative analgesia for cranial cruciate ligament surgery. The drug expansion into the feline market will help Aratana generate another strong revenue stream, while it will be able to use existing infrastructure for marketing and distributing the drug. Nocita was approved last year and since then has shown positive performance in the market. It showed remarkable growth from $100,000 in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016 to the revenue of $637,000 for the second quarter of 2017. The company currently has two products in the market and a robust pipeline. The drug for cats is expected to show similar results upon approval as onychectomy or declawing is a very common procedure among pet cats.

While encouraging results from AT-003 boost the company’s long term investment profile, in the short term, Aratana is set for another catalyst. The company is going to launch its recently approved ENTYCE this Fall. The treatment is designed for stimulating appetite in dogs. This orally administered flavored solution needs to be given once a day. PETX also re-submitted the prior-approval supplement for the transfer and commercial scale-up of the API manufacturing of the drug, sticking to the timeline for Fall 2017 commercial launch.

The company’s efforts showed in its quarterly numbers. Its net loss for the second quarter stood at $10.4 million, down from $21.2 million in net income for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the previous year quarter included $38 million in net revenue from the GALLIPRANT collaboration agreement. Excluding this one time revenue figure, the results for the recent second quarter show better performance. The net revenue for the quarter stood at $5.2 million, which included $3.7 million in GALLIPRANT product sales, while NOCITA almost doubled its quarterly revenue numbers from $327,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to $637,000 in the second quarter.

However, there are certain issues plaguing the company which investors need to watch out for. Apart from competition, the company faces a bigger issue which is internal in nature. It is related to the manufacturing processes of the company. Aratana had to delay the launch of its Encyte drug to accommodate its manufacturing issues. While the company was able to address the issue by getting a new manufacturing facility approved, it is likely that it may run into similar issues for other products as well. Since Aratana is an exciting yet a relatively young company, it is likely to run into some logistics issues, which may result in some minor hiccups. However, such issues are unlikely to have any adverse impact on the company’s fundamentals.

Aratana stock plummeted to its 52 weeks low earlier this year but showed good recovery since then. The stock is still 35 percent below its 52 weeks high, but owing to the momentum shown by it lately, it is expected to keep up the upward climb. Combined with encouraging news such as positive study results and revenue data from its existing products, the stock has short term as well as long term potential. In the short term, the stock is expected to respond to encouraging performance of its products NOCITA and Galliprant while in medium terms positive news from its pipeline are expected to fuel the stock. The stock is especially attractive at the current price point as it offers a robust upward runway for the investors.

