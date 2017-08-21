Starbucks: As A Dividend Increase Approaches, An Insider Makes A Million Dollar Purchase

We believe that Starbuck's (SBUX) shares are approaching a value-oriented level given a recent significant insider purchase by a SBUX Board member. SBUX shares have traded lower in recent months as investors have expressed fears that the company’s growth rate is slowing. In the past, we have warned investors to stay away from stocks trading at forward price to earnings ratio of 30 or higher. In particular, we warned investors to avoid SBUX shares given that they were trading at a price to earnings ratio above 30. Our warning proved correct as the company’s shares have fallen and languished closer to their 52-week low. While SBUX shares are trading lower, we believe they can fall even lower if the overall market sells off. (See below for our buying range for the company’s shares.) Despite our belief that SBUX's shares remain somewhat expensive, we believe that the company's shares are beginning to approach a value-oriented level. As noted below, while the insider purchase is likely a mandatory purchase required of the new SBUX Board member, we nonetheless see the timing of the purchase and the purchase price of the shares as important evidence of value to outside investors.

SBUX is an innovative user of technology to obtain, retain, inform and reward current and potential customers. The company is constantly engaged in maximizing its customer traffic throughout all hours of the day at its stores and to offer its store experience/ethos to customers of its packaged food products for mass consumption at global food markets. SBUX is always moving forward to expand: 1) geographically; 2) its food and beverage offerings throughout its day; 3) its offerings by season and 4) its consumer product food offerings in grocery and convenience stores. The company is also endlessly experimenting with technology to make the consumer experience more: 1) efficient; 2) frequent; and 3) profitable. Not every effort that SBUX engages in, however, will succeed. Some efforts will succeed and others will fail. With this in mind, let us take a brief look at the company’s latest quarterly earnings report. SBUX increased its revenues by 9 percent (excluding 1 percent of adverse currency effects) while also increasing non-GAAP earnings per share by 14 percent (excluding two percent of adverse currency effects). Importantly, the company’s retail and consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) businesses also recorded meaningful increases in U.S. market share despite the softness in each market.

Despite SBUX’s recent record industry-leading performance and its strong pipeline of food/beverage products/digital innovation, however, it indicated that the current challenging retail/consumer environment, in addition to retail disruption headwinds has led it to take a slightly more cautious view on its current quarter. The company acknowledged that for any for any brick-and-mortar retailer to survive (and succeed), it must have a digital/mobile customer relationship that is connected into a branded/ immersive experiential retail destination. SBUX believes that it identified such retail shift years ahead of others and invested ahead of the curve to: 1) extend its global leadership for premium coffee/tea; 2) develop digital/mobile capabilities linked to loyalty; 3) create experiential third-place environments/deep authentic connections to its customers/partners/communities; and 4) provide an increasingly elevated and engaging SBUX experience. With respect to the company’s Teavana tea brand, it has built this brand into a well-recognized, super-premium global brand. It expects it to sell over $1.6 billion of Teavana branded, handcrafted beverages globally through its stores in 2017. SBUX’s tea business has grown 40 percent since it launched in the U.S. five years ago and is up over 60 percent since launching in China/Japan about a year ago.

While SBUX continues to innovate within its Teavana brand for its retail and CPG businesses, it decided to close its underperforming Teavana mall-based stores. As the company moves forward, it has six operational priorities: 1) continuing to accelerate its U.S. comparable sales/transaction growth; 2) drive food breakthroughs for lunch time; 3) enable long-term China growth; 4) extend its digital assets; 5) elevate its Roasteries and SBUX Reserve brand and 6) gain market share of “at-home” coffee. With such priorities in mind, SBUX acknowledges that the ongoing disruption and transformation of the retail industry is accelerating, but believes it is a clear winner. In particular, the company’s current strategic actions announced in 2017 were developed to strengthen its core businesses, enable profitable growth, reduce costs/complexity and facilitate a more tactical deployment of its capital/resources to areas generating the highest returns. In SBUX’s latest quarter, it recorded non-GAAP operating income of $1.2 billion, a 15 percent increase. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.55 (not including impairment charges relating primarily the closing of mall-based Teavana stores), a 12 percent increase.

SBUX’s Americas’ business revenue increased 10 percent to $4 billion due to 1,002 net new store openings over the past year and 5 percent comparable store growth. While such business recorded revenue improvement in a difficult retail/consumer environment, store transaction comparables weakened. With this in mind, SBUX is focusing on increasing U.S. transactions by: 1) strengthening/leveraging its digital/marketing capabilities; 2) driving food/beverage innovation; and 3) improving its operations/in-store execution. To drive food/beverage innovation, the company has a full pipeline of new products. (See the SBUX’s latest conference call for details.) With respect to throughput initiatives, the company plans include: 1) targeted improvements in labor through introducing a dedicated Mobile Order & Pay during certain hours in its busiest stores; 2) the deployment of the Digital Order Manager, a high-value, low-cost technology that further increases throughput and provides it with valuable new data; and 3) improved spacing/production capacity in all new/remodeled stores, new production sequencing software, and an enhanced labor scheduling platform.

SBUX’s China/Asia-Pacific region recorded strong growth as revenue increased 9 percent and operating income increased 22 percent. The company’s Europe/Middle East/Africa region recorded solid results as revenue increased 7 percent due to incremental revenues from over 311 net new stores during the last year. SBUX’s Channel Development recorded strong revenue growth of 9 percent as SBUX K-Cup sales increased 10 percent. The company has also had success with its Teavana brand in both SBUX retail and grocery stores as it shipped over 2.5 million bottles of Teavana ready-to-drink teas in just five months. With these results in mind, SBUX is moving forward to drive growth by “doubling down” on its investments in key profitable growth areas, including Mainland China and digital. The company is shifting its capital deployment towards more profitable, higher returning assets, which will result in increased focus and be accretive to returns going forward. In this regard, SBUX announced it will close all of its Teavana stores and take asset impairment and goodwill charges of $100 million. On the positive side, SBUX is expanding its ownership of the Mainland China market, which will be break-even to slightly accretive in its first year.

SBUX’s continues to expect its second half of 2017 would show an improved performance, but lowered its previous guidance. The company now expects revenue growth be at the low end of its prior guidance of 8 percent to 10 percent revenue growth. As such, SBUX lowered its 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance to be $2.05 to $2.06, a 12 percent to 13 percent increase. Finally, the company plans to increase its dividend payout ratio to 40 to 50 percent. With this in mind, it is important to note that SBUX’s shares have drifted towards lows despite significant positive momentum in its principal global retail markets, particularly in the U.S. Such momentum, according to the company “ebbed and flowed” in its recent quarter, and, as such, the company is putting into effect actions to increase market traction in the face of ongoing stiff consumer/industry headwinds. We believe that investors longing to initiate a position in SBUX shares at a more value oriented price, will get their chance as the company works to overcome consumer/industry adversities and charges relating to mall-based Teavana store closings. Investors interested in SBUX shares should monitor such shares in the coming months, as overall market volatility increases, to initiate a position.

Board member makes a near-million dollar insider purchase

One of the most positive signs to a potential investor in a company's stock is an insider purchase of its shares on the open market. Recently, a SBUX insider made a SBUX)%20Insider%20Trading%20Activity%20(SEC%20Form%204)" rel="nofollow">significant purchase of the company's shares. On August 4, 2017, insider Board of Director member Jorgen Knudstorp made a purchase of 18,000 shares at $55.2978 for a total cost of about $995,360. After such a purchase, Mr. Knudstorp holds 18,000 SBUX shares. We believe that such an insider purchase is indicative of where Mr. Knudstorp sees value in SBUX's shares. Mr. Knudstorp, has served as Executive Chairman of the LEGO Brand Group, the controlling company to the LEGO Group since January 2017. From October 2004 to December 2016, he served as President and CEO of the LEGO Group. SBUX sees Mr. Knudstorp as providing global executive leadership experience from one of the world’s most renowned toy manufacturers and recognizable brands. In addition, SBUX views Mr. Knudstorp as having a proven record of innovation and unique insight of brand and digital marketing, strategy, consumer products, and international operations.

The retired President and CEO of the Lego Group is a newly appointed director to SBUX's Board starting January 2017 and his purchase is likely a mandatory purchase required of any new member of SBUX's Board. Although the likely mandatory nature of Mr. Knudstorp's purchase of SBUX's shares diminish the importance of such purchase somewhat, we believe that the timing of Mr. Knudstorp's purchase is nonetheless important. To us, the timing of Mr. Knudstorp's purchase represents where he believes SBUX's shares begin to represent a value-oriented price. (As a Board director, Mr. Knudstorp is knowledgeable about the direction SBUX is taking with respect to current and future product offerings, the company's financials and any cost restructuring activities.) We also see such a near-million-dollar purchase as a sign of his confidence in the company despite its shares trending towards their 52-week low. With SBUX shares trading at about the insider's purchase price, potential investors with a long-term holding period currently have the opportunity to purchase this company's shares at a price similar to such an insider purchase. (Note also, as we write this article Barron's published a glowing article about SBUX and its innovative technological leadership in changing the way consumers pay for its products.)

Our View

SBUX's share performance remains weak as it faces continued adverse consumer/industry conditions. As noted above, the company is shifting its capital deployment towards more profitable, higher returning assets, which will result in an increased focus on profit growth and be accretive to returns. Such capital shift includes SBUX’s closing all of its Teavana mall-based stores resulting in asset impairment and goodwill charges. With such closings, the company’s expanding ownership of the Mainland China market will drive revenue/earnings growth. As noted above, SBUX continues to strengthen its product portfolio with innovation with beverages, refreshment, health and wellness, tea and core food offerings. Beverage innovations have historically made important contributions to the company's growth over the years. In addition, SBUX has also made an effort to offer more nutritional and healthy products to its customers. SBUX is also expanding its U.S. food offerings since food has become an important growth driver. The company's long-term prospects remain bright given: 1) its strong execution of multiple initiatives, 2) its strong potential to become an international brand, 3) its well-crafted loyalty programs and digital offerings, and 4) its growth potential in the consumer products market.

Risks to SBUX's performance remain as it expands globally. Such risks include "input" costs to its business such as coffee beans, milk and sugar. Additional risks for SBUX are market saturation and economic hardships in its various markets. SBUX could also be at risk by overextending itself from time to time with their many initiatives and losing focus on its core competencies. We believe, however, that SBUX needs to take risks to ahead of its competitors and can afford to take calculated risks that may fail from time to time. Earnings estimates for SBUX's 2017 fiscal year is $2.07 and for 2018 fiscal year is $2.37. At SBUX's current price, their forward price-to-earnings ratio is 25.45 based on the company's estimated earnings for fiscal year 2017 and 22.25 based on earnings estimates for fiscal year 2018. Recently, SBUX's price to earnings ratio has ranged from about 23 to 35 (excluding charges). In addition, SBUX has had a strong dividend growth history with an increase to come likely in late September 2017. The company continues to be an iconic global brand with coffee shops that provide its famous "third place" experience. Further, SBUX continues to be a leader in the use of social media to attract and retain its customers. Although we believe SBUX will succeed long term, we believe that its shares remain a bit expensive despite the above-noted insider purchase. As such, we would like to see the current price drop to the $47.40 to $52.15 price range (a price-to-earnings ratio ranging from 20 to 22 based on fiscal year 2018 projected earnings of $2.37) before potential investors buy the company's shares. A strong overall market selloff will likely to push SBUX shares down to a level approaching our buy range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.