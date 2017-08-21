Suntrust Banks: Let The Sun In

So far, President Donald Trump has been a disappointing experience for banks investors even if his travails are not a complete surprise to some observers. The hope has to be that Steve Bannon's exit from the administration will allow a smoother and more orthodox policy path to be followed and that optimism will rekindle for tax reform and maybe even growth.

It’s important for investors to remember that banks can produce reasonably strong rates of EPS growth in the current environment as they chisel away improving operating leverage on top of very well established buyback programs, both of which have been augmented recently by a positive CCAR cycle that marked much greater certainty in the free cash generation of the sector going forward.

SunTrust is an example of an inexpensive bank stock that investors should consider here.

The starting point is the trailing valuation, which is 16x 2016 EPS on a clean basis. Sure, that’s neither cheap in an absolute sense for a cyclical business nor is it lower than most peers. What’s interesting is how STI will probably achieve faster EPS growth than more richly valued peers such as U.S. Bancorp (USB).

SunTrust is mechanistically growing its key volumes (deposits are the big driver with interest earning assets reflecting deposit growth) by about 5% per annum. This should continue under present economic conditions in STI’s Southeastern U.S. economies.

Those of us who doubt that Trump can raise US growth even to 3% real per annum will be happy to leave the forecast as a continuation of this order of growth. The main assumption is that loan growth can keep up with deposit growth. The most dynamic part of the book in recent quarters has been the consumer business, which saw 14% Y/Y growth in 2Q17 and represents c. 20% of the loan book.

Company data

The consumer loan growth being achieved at STI in part reflects the success of Lightstream, an online lender offering unsecured personal loans for “practically anything”, including auto and home improvement loans. A partnership with Greensky, which runs credit programs and focuses on home improvement, and is developing solar and health care lending, is also promising. It’s possible that ongoing double digit rates of consumer growth will lift overall loan growth beyond the current level as the fastest growing part of the book assumes greater significance as a proportion of the overall book.

If we think of this as growth from the basic expansion of the core deposits/lending business of STI, then there is another straightforward driver of EPS growth in buybacks. ROE over the next two years should grow to 10%, allowing buybacks of around 3-5% of outstanding shares. This lifts the deposit driven level of growth of EPS growth from around 5% to around 9%.

Beyond this we move into considerations of margin expansion. Not just net interest margin, but the operating margin of the entire STI business.

STI’s progress in this area has been truly impressive with a five year improvement program leading to a drop in its basic efficiency (cost/income) ratio from 72% in 2011 to 62.6% in 2016. As you would expect, progress has slowed as the ratio has approached 60%, but the company remains focused on a sub 60% ratio by 2019. What’s that worth to shareholders? It can lift the growth rate over three years from the 16% you should expect from the basic revenue growth we discussed above to over 28%. Here’s the “growth math”:

With STI continuing to close branches and increase its working density (which means lessening the area per employee it uses) there is a cost impetus to this outlook for operating leverage over which the company has a lot of control. But the efficiency ratio is also driven by revenue considerations and an important driver there will be the improvement in net interest margin that is coming through as of the last few quarters.

Company Data

While I’m discussing an almost purely volume driven outlook for operating revenues here, don’t forget that 2Q growth in net interest income, which is 62% of STI’s operating revenue, was 9% Y/Y. While the bond market is telling us the Fed is done raising this year, the possibility of an ongoing raising cycle may push the outlook for STI still further into positive territory.

Loan Loss Provision costs are very low and absent a recession in STI’s Southeastern credit markets, should remain so. Non performing loans have fallen to 0.5% of gross loans with charge offs hitting historically low levels in 2Q17. Yes, at some point, the only way for these charges will be up but it’s foolish to place a bet on the stock on the assumption that such an LLP experience is imminent when this conservative bank is steadily expanding lending from a basis of very low NPLs and is long-term prospects involve ongoing improvement in operating profitability and the valuation is accommodating.

A good point of comparison is STI vs. US Bancorp as USB is largely dependent on volume growth for its bottom line expansion given that its already maxed out its operating efficiency with a low 50s cost/income (remember, at STI the target for cost/income is high 50s for 2019). As a result, USB trades on nearly 14x 2019 EPS while STI is on 12.3x, some 12% cheaper.

Conclusion

Investors looking for alpha in large US regionals should look for banks that are able to drive growth from improvements in their internal productivity over and above the growth available from deposit & loan growth and the engineering exercise of share buybacks. STI is a great example and looks a good value in comparison to the “premium” US Bancorp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in STI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The FIG Ideas FSO US Financials Portfolio is building a position in STI as of today