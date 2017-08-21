Federal Reserve Watch: Getting Ready For September

So, the Federal Reserve seems to be ready to go, let the balance sheet reduction process begin.

It appears as if the Fed has prepared things on its balance sheet to be able to flexibly handle any minor disruptions that might occur during the balance sheet reduction.

It seems as if the Federal Reserve is still getting ready for the move to reduce the size of its balance sheet. Best guess right now is that they will begin to reduce their balance sheet after the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which takes place on September 19 and 20.

The basic strategy right now is for the Fed to allow securities in its portfolio mature and replace something less than 100 percent of the maturing securities. Acting in this way will, hopefully, cause a minimum of disturbance to the financial markets while allowing the Fed to buy back only a part of what is running off.

The plan is to replace fewer and fewer of the securities maturing each month.

The Federal Reserve will continue to reduce the amount of maturing securities until Fed officials feel that they have reduced their balance sheet sufficiently so that monetary policy can return to a more normal way of functioning.

Most analysts do not believe that the balance sheet will return to the size it was before the financial crisis took place.

On the Federal Reserve release H.4.1, Federal Reserve assets totaled $4,510 billion on August 16, 2017. When the Federal Reserve finished its third round of quantitative easing in October of 2014, its assets totaled about $4,517 billion.

These figures are up from a total amount of assets of just under $940 billion on September 4, 2008. Note that total assets were greater than $2,110 billion on November 5 of that year, only two months later.

Many analysts are saying right now that they believe that the Fed will not reduce its assets by more than 50 percent, at most, and will probably end up “normalizing” the balance sheet at a much higher figure than $2,225 billion, maybe even around $3,000 billion.

How far the reduction goes, and how fast it goes, will depend upon how markets and the economy behave.

If the economic growth drops below the 2.1 percent annual rate of expansion that has been achieved over the past eight years of economic recovery, the Fed will probably slow down or even stop the reduction exercise.

If unemployment begins to rise again and get up to 4.5 percent or 5.0 percent, you will probably see Fed officials back off from further reductions.

But, even more important, if you see financial markets reacting badly to the declining balance sheet, especially if you see the stock market dropping off, you will see the Federal Reserve backing off.

All during the current economic recovery, Federal Reserve officials have always wanted to err on the side of too much ease rather than too little. Because Federal Reserve officials have acted in this way, the Fed has basically underwritten the stock market boom of the past eight years. Because the Fed has constantly been ready to ease off any time the stock market has gotten edgy, investors have come to count on ‘going with the flow’ of the Fed’s policy making.

And, investors still are counting on the Fed to keep the markets from falling, even as Federal Reserve officials work to reduce the size of the Fed’s balance sheet.

However, the belief that the ultimate reduction in asset size will probably be somewhat less that 50 percent of the current size of the balance sheet, I believe, is based on the fact that financial markets will show concern about the reduction efforts before Fed officials get too far along in the exercise.

In order for Federal Reserve officials to be prepared to begin the balance sheet reduction effort, it looks to me as if the Fed has been attempting to “free up” some of its operating “tools” so as to be able to respond flexibly to whatever market conditions they might face.

Over the past, almost three years, that the Fed has been trying to reduce the excess reserves that are in the banking system since quantitative easing ended, there have been three “tools” that have done most of the work: reverse repurchase agreements, term deposits, and the Treasury’s General Account at the Federal Reserve.

An increase in these accounts reduce the amount of excess reserves that exist within the banking system and help prepare the financial markets for increases in the Fed’s target rate of interest.

Around December 2016 as the Fed prepared to increase its federal funds target range, the use of reverse repurchase agreements and the Treasury’s balance at the Federal Reserve reached all-time historical highs. Since December 28, 2016, the Fed has been able to reduce the totals in these accounts and still proceed to increase its target federal funds range.

From the historic highs reached at the end of the year, reverse repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet have declined by $236 billion and the amount of Treasury General Account deposits have fallen by $232 billion, a substantial total of $468 billion. Note that this total was equal to just about one-half of the size of the whole Federal Reserve balance sheet on September 4, 2008!

Over the last 13-week period, one quarter of the year, the Fed has continued to reduce these balances, even over the past week.

These reductions will provide the Fed with much more room to maneuver going forward as the effort is made to actually oversee a reduction in the securities portfolio of the Fed. That is, the Fed can start out on its effort to let securities mature off the balance sheet, but, if discontinuities occur, if market disruptions occur, the Fed will have some ammunition to work with to get it though any difficult period.

To me this is very prudent behavior and raises the confidence level that the Fed can start to reduce its balance sheet with the knowledge that if some kind of market trouble breaks out that it has the flexibility to handle disturbance and avoid any major market disruption. In this way, balance sheet reduction can continue even though there might be a bump or two in the road.

So, on to September! Let the balance sheet reduction begin!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.